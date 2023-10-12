Highlights Jude Bellingham, at just 20 years old, is already the centerpiece of England's play and will continue to dominate in Euro 2028.

Rico Lewis could be the future of England's national team in some capacity.

Francesco Camarda, although only 15 years old, could be a dominant center-forward for Italy in Euro 2028.

With the hosts of Euro 2028 now rubber-stamped as being the UK and Ireland, what better time than to reel off 18 wonderkids that will be – by that time – strutting their stuff at an elite level. Some are currently tearing it up for their nation already while some are waiting patiently in the wings for their first international cap – but one thing is for certain, they all have the world at their feet.

Five years is a long time and there may be a lesser-known star - currently plying his trade in the depths of Europe - that will come out of nowhere in time for Euro 2028. But that’s the beauty of football and planning ahead. We can’t foresee the future.

That being said, amid the initial excitement of an international football competition returning to the British Isles, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have identified 18 young talents (all under the age of 21) that we can hypothetically see being a key cog to their nations at the 2028 instalment of the tournament. Without further ado, let’s get stuck in.

1 Jude Bellingham

By our own parameters, it counts. Not only will the Birmingham-born ace be the centrepiece to England’s play when Euro 2028 comes around, but he is now. At just the tender age of 20. His domestic form since his switch to Real Madrid has been nothing short of extraordinary, scoring 10 goals in the same number of games while adding three assists to his name.

2 Rico Lewis

“What a player! What a player! I’ve been a manager for 14, 15, years and lucky to train some of the best players in the world in Barcelona. “To find a player like him playing in the pockets, how he has to move as a holding midfielder, moving in the spaces, he is one of the best I’ve ever trained by far.”

Those are Pep Guardiola’swords, not ours by the way. The versatile youngster has shown his worth to one of the most prestigious managers in world football, and it’ll be his time when Euro 2028 creeps up on us. To be considered a regular in the Spanish tactician’s plans is no easy feat but Lewis, 18, seems to do it with ease. Whether it’s at full-back or inverted into a more central space, there’s no doubt he is the future of England in some shape or form.

Rico Lewis - Manchester City statistics Team Games Goals Assists Senior team 30 1 1 Under 21 10 1 0 Under 18 29 3 2 UEFA Under 19 6 1 1 All statistics per Transfermarkt

3 Mathys Tel

Better known as Harry Kane’s understudy – but we can’t think of a better striker to learn off, can you? Bayern Munich’s successor to the £100m Englishman is already in line for the number nine role in Bavaria and is also pushing for a more prominent role in the France setup. Didier Deschamps will surely look to integrate the thriving 18-year-old sooner than that, however, and he could get a shot at leading the line for Les Bleus at Euro 2028.

4 Evan Ferguson

Already a fan favourite at Brighton & Hove Albion, Ferguson is another young gem that is destined to rise to the top. Premier League duo Liverpool and Manchester United had every chance to ensnare his signature when he was looking to take that next step, but it was the seaside outfit that were lucky enough to get their hands on him. There were recent murmurs that a switch of allegiance to England could be on the cards and with Gareth Southgate’s options behind Kane glaringly thin on the ground, it could be an – albeit unlikely – option.

5 Francesco Camarda

Admittedly, he’s just 15 but given what the football echo chamber has witnessed already, don’t be surprised if he’s tearing it up in the centre-forward berth for Italy come Euro 2028. Plying his trade for AC Milan, it is believed he struck an incomprehensible 483 goals in 86 outings before becoming a teenager. That’s just shy of six goals per game. The 2008-born (don’t worry, we all feel old too) ace will settle any centre-forward problems that Italy find themselves crumbled under in due course.

6 Gavi

The Barcelona conveyor belt of talent continues to spit out stars such as Gavi. The ground-eating, fearless central midfielder is the present and the future of the Spanish national team – both at the same time. Having only played one outing in the fabled Barça strip, Gavi was handed his first Spain cap at 17 years and 62 days old. The Seville-born gem has plenty to give and given he is still 19, whoever is in charge of The Red Fury in 2028 will certainly have him at the fore of their mind.

7 Rasmus Hojlund

The 20-year-old Dane may not have opened his account in the Premier League upon his £72m arrival over the summer, but his three Champions League goals in two games just highlights his lethal nature from a goalscoring standpoint. Internationally, too, the centre-forward has highlighted his potency, scoring eight goals in six caps. If Denmark are to find success in any form during Euro 2028, you can bet top dollar it’ll be down to the Greater Manchester-based prodigy.

8 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

The 19-year-old winger, formerly of Manchester City’s fabled youth set up, could be looking to chalk up his first appearances in the senior England side in the near future and with Euro 2028 just around the corner, London-born Bynoe-Gittens will be hoping that’ll come sooner rather than later. Tipped to be the ‘next Bellingham’, the scene has been set for the Borussia Dortmund prospect. Despite not being a regular starter, he already has three league appearances added to his CV this campaign – but that’ll likely rise by the end of 2023/24 as he looks to assert himself in the German top division.

9 Giorgio Scalvini

Tracked by Manchester United over the summer months, the 19-year-old centre-back has every chance of becoming the next Leonardo Bonucci or Giorgio Chiellini. Long gone are the days of the formidable defensive duo, and it’s clear that Italy have struggled to replace them. As such, we present to you, Scalvini. Already a mainstay in the Atalanta defence, the six-cap international is being eased into international proceedings but will certainly be one to look out for at Euro 2028.

10 Ben Doak

As one of the five host nations, Scotland will be placing their full faith in Liverpool ace Doak to provide a sprinkle of magic when they need it most. Backed up by domestic teammate and compatriot Andy Robertson, the stage will be set for the 17-year-old to stake a claim as a Scotland cult hero. Domestically, there are murmurs he could become Mohamed Salah’s replacement should he up and leave for the riches of Saudi Arabia and the pressure from his nation is also of a significant standard given their struggles on the international stage.

All 10 stadiums to be used at Euro 2028 Stadium Location Team Capacity Wembley Stadium London England national team 90,652 Principality Stadium Cardiff Wales national team 73,952 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium London Tottenham Hotspur 62,322 Etihad Stadium Manchester Manchester City 61,000 Bradley-Moore Dock Liverpool Everton 52,679 St James' Park Newcastle Newcastle United 52,305 Villa Park Birmingham Aston Villa 52,190 Hampden Park Glasgow Scotland national team 52,032 Aviva Stadium Dublin Ireland national team 51,711 Casement Park Belfast N/A 34,500 Information per The Athletic

11 Florian Wirtz

Burdened by injuries, the world is yet to see the full talent of the young German star, Wirtz. The Bayer Leverkusen playmaker has already racked up 10 appearances for the national team, and while that is expected to rise tenfold between now and the time Euro 2028 comes around, the tournament could be his best opportunity to shine to his full extent.

12 Lamine Yamal

Aged just 16, Yamal has become a concrete part of both the Barcelona and senior Spain set up. Mooted to be the Blaugrana’s next big thing, the 2007-born star became the club’s youngest-ever player at just 15 years, 9 months and 16 days old. But his tendency to smash records failed to stop there as he became the youngest-ever player to both play and score for Spain at just 16 years and 75 days old. The hidden depths of La Masia, eh.

13 Arda Guler

Guler’s arrival in the Spanish capital seemingly got overlooked thanks to a certain lad named Bellingham also arriving in the same period. It’s therefore easy to forget how coveted the Turkish international was before they picked him up. There’s a reason why Madrid had to fend off arch-rivals Barcelona for his services after all. Still yet to make his La Liga bow thanks to an injury to his meniscus during pre-season, the wonderkid will look to return better than ever.

14 Jamal Musiala

Already a key cog in Germany’s well-oiled machine, the gifted midfielder has also been consistently in and around the Bayern Munich senior side for the last few seasons. His most notable moment in Bavaria colours came in the dying embers of 2022/23 as he secured another Bundesliga triumph with a wonderfully-taken strike. The world is Musiala’s oyster, and we can count ourselves lucky to be a witness to one of the brightest young talents in world football.

15 Warren Zaire-Emery

Zaire-Emery, 17, was one of Paris Saint-Germain’s few shining lights in their 4-1 European loss to Newcastle United. Amid their longstanding urge to splash the cash on the biggest talents available, the French midfielder is merely an academy graduate and has largely been a starter – bar the odd game – for PSG this term. Paris born and bred, he has quickly emerged as one that the Parc des Princes attendees adore and no doubt the same will be said for the French community as a whole in years to come.

16 Antonio Silva

Premier League duo Manchester United and Liverpool are both eyeing the Benfica defender amid their defensive struggles, particularly for the former. And if that doesn’t say enough about the 19-year-old gem, then we're not sure what is. Valued around the £85m mark, it’s likely that Silva will have completed his high-profile move by the time 2028 arrives, though Portugal can count their lucky stars that they have such a supreme talent in the heart of the defence emerging when they need one the most.

17 Youssoufa Moukoko

An academy graduate courtesy of Bundesliga powerhouse Borussia Dortmund? Yes please! It’s peculiar to think that Moukoko, who has already plundered 13 goals and eight assists in his 78-game senior career in Germany, is still just 18 years of age. He has featured more often than not in recent seasons, hence his impressive appearance tally and could add another layer of possibility to Germany’s front line come Euro 2028. With two senior caps under his belt – given by Hansi Flick – his opportunities to lead the pack could come true considering the nation’s unorthodox approach to not using an out-and-out striker in that role.

18 Kobbie Mainoo

The boy that many Manchester United fans believe will be their saviour in 2023/24 after the flailing start. Stockport-born Mainoo impressed Erik ten Hag during the pre-season, but his progression has been temporarily cut short after suffering damage to his ankle ligaments. The Old Trafford loyal are yearning for his return as this campaign was viewed as the one to transform him from a fringe player to a regular first-teamer. Domestic football aside, the idea of him lining up alongside the likes of Declan Rice and Bellingham is enough to make your mouth water – but that just might the case in five years' time.

