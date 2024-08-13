Highlights GIVEMESPORT has predicted which players will disappoint the most in the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Luke Shaw and Pedro Neto's injury record may limit their first team action, despite both Manchester United and Chelsea's hopes of big seasons.

Dominic Solanke faces pressure to replicate his previous productive season in the top flight.

The return of the Premier League season brings hope and prosperity to fans as they begin to dream of their chosen teams defying the odds and doing the unthinkable. Unless you're a Manchester City fan, in which case you'll be expecting normal status to resume.

Players will also be going into the new campaign with goals in mind and personal targets they want to achieve. For some, like those who get nominated for the end of season awards, they will manage to achieve exactly what they set out to do. Others, though, may be left disappointed by how the next nine months turn out.

While no one wants to be labelled as a flop, there will no doubt be players who will struggle this term. With that in mind, here are eleven players who could end up disappointing the most when the season is all said and done.

Predicted 2024/25 Premier League Flop XI Position Player Club GK Gavin Bazunu Southampton DEF Kieran Trippier Newcastle United DEF Pau Torres Aston Villa DEF Sven Botman Newcastle United DEF Luke Shaw Manchester United MID Wataru Endo Liverpool MID James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur MID Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool FWD Pedro Neto Chelsea FWD Dominic Solanke Tottenham Hotspur FWD Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal

Goalkeeper and Defence

Gavin Bazunu, Kieran Trippier, Pau Torres, Sven Botman, Luke Shaw

As will always be the case, newly promoted teams will be forced to face many shots at their goal per game. In order to deal with that, a strong shot-stopper is paramount. However, in the case of Gavin Bazunu, Southampton may not have that man. The Irishman kept just four clean sheets in the Premier League last time he was in the competition and was dropped for a short period too. He will be hoping an additional year in the Championship will be enough to inspire more confidence.

Kieran Trippier suffered his first underwhelming season at St James' Park and it is believed that Newcastle are ready to replace him with Tino Livramento. Following a less than impressive Euros display too, the jury is still out on the 33-year-old. Pau Torres was also uninspiring in his debut season in an Aston Villa shirt. WhoScored ranked him as just the 14th best player at the club last season and if he doesn't kick on, he could find himself on the sidelines.

On paper, Sven Botman and Luke Shaw are two of the best players in their positions and should have no right being in this team. Injuries take their toll though, and there's always the risk that they fail to hit the same heights as before or continue to struggle with their fitness. For that reason, they both make this XI.

Midfield

Wataru Endo, James Maddison, Ryan Gravenberch

Liverpool's lack of incomings this season has meant that there will be opportunities for the same squad that finished the Jurgen Klopp reign to start strongly in the Arne Slot era. However, there is also a risk that if they fail to perform, the Reds may struggle to make inroads on the top two clubs for 2023/24.

The need for a holding midfielder in the modern game, especially against the tougher opposition, means that, at this moment in time, the Reds will still be turning to Wataru Endo. However, the Japanese international was nothing to write home about for most of last season and, at 31, this is unlikely to change. There can still be hope that Ryan Gravenberch blossoms into the player many expect him to become. The former Bayern Munich youngster is expected to start in the opening game against Ipswich. However, a second season with as few returns as the previous could see the writing being on the wall for the 22-year-old.

Then there's James Maddison. The former Leicester star began life at Tottenham in a rich vein of form last season before injuries took its toll. When he returned in the new year, he was a shell of his former self. That needs to drastically change or else Spurs' Champions League hopes could be down the drain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 11 Premier League games before his injury last season, Maddison managed eight goal contributions. In the 17 after, he managed just five.

Attack

Pedro Neto, Dominic Solanke, Gabriel Martinelli

Chelsea's newest name, Pedro Neto, is bound to excite fans at Stamford Bridge if he stays fit. But that is a big if. The Portuguese's injury record is skeptical to say the least, and hoping he will have a similar impact to Cole Palmer last season will mean he has to overcome the injury bug.

Dominic Solanke has been brought in to add firepower at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, but Ange Postecoglou is relying on one season where the 26-year-old hit double figures in the Premier League being replicated. There is every chance that this fails to materialise. It could also be a make-or-break year for Gabriel Martinelli. The Brazilian youngster has been underwhelming in pre-season and the constant presence of Leandro Trossard may see the winger fall further down the pecking order than he has become accustomed to.