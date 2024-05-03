Highlights 2024 free agency changed the NFL's running back landscape.

Star RBs sign new contracts and are set to be instant contributors for their new teams.

Young RBs are projected to make a significant impact in 2024.

The 2024 NFL offseason has been nothing short of exciting so far, with many players joining new teams in free agency. The free-agent period this offseason saw the NFL landscape change instantly, seeing some of the biggest stars in the league moving around to bolster some teams and hurt some others.

This year, running backs were signed early and often, with five of 2023's top 16 rushers heading to new pastures, which will affect some of the best rushing offenses from 2023. Backs like Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs will join new backfields in 2024, bolstering their offenses immensely going into the new year.

2024 Free Agency Shook Up RB Rooms Across the League

Star running backs set to make massive impact next season

Over the past several seasons, the value placed on the running back position has decreased severely, with many teams viewing the NFL Draft and free agency as the best option to land quality backs rather than extending the rushers in their existing backfield.

While the draft presents quality talent year in and year out, free agency has proven to be the best option for teams, with some of the top running backs in the NFL going off the market immediately in free agency this year.

2024 Free Agent RB Signings Player Age Prev. Team New Team Aaron Jones 29 GB MIN Antonio Gibson 25 WAS NE Austin Ekeler 28 LAC WAS D'Andre Swift 25 PHI CHI Derrick Henry 39 TEN BAL Devin Singletary 26 HOU NYG Ezekiel Elliott 28 NE DAL Gus Edwards 29 BAL LAC J.K. Dobbins 25 BAL LAC Joe Mixon 27 CIN HOU Josh Jacobs 26 LV GB Saquon Barkley 27 NYG PHI Tony Pollard 27 DAL TEN Zack Moss 26 IND CIN

Saquon Barkley, D’Andre Swift, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs each found new teams either the day free agency opened or a couple of days later, and all are set to prove their value to their new teams in 2024.

These signings will prove to be impactful for each team’s offense next season, but what could each free agent running back’s stat line look like in 2024?

Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Battling through injury in 2023, Aaron Jones appeared in 11 games for the Green Bay Packers and boasted solid numbers in limited action. Jones posted 142 carries, 656 yards, and two touchdowns. As a receiver, Jones added 30 receptions for 233 yards and a touchdown.

Following a 9-8 campaign, Green Bay elected to move on from Jones after the addition of Josh Jacobs. Soon after, Jones signed with the rival Minnesota Vikings and is set to be the feature back alongside rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

Jones will see a good number of touches in Minnesota’s offense, especially with a rookie quarterback at the helm. Given he has consistently been one of the most efficient backs in the NFL, Jones could have one of the best performances of his career in the 2024 season.

Projected 2024 Stats Attempts Yards Yds/Att TDs 241 1,253 5.2 11

Antonio Gibson, New England Patriots

After the Washington Commanders selected Brian Robinson Jr. in the 2022 NFL Draft, Antonio Gibson saw fewer and fewer touches in Washington’s offense, dipping from 258 in 2021 to just 65 in 2023.

Robinson signed with the New England Patriots in free agency, where he is set to join Rhamondre Stevenson to form a solid backfield pairing for the Patriots.

New England is not anticipated to be a pass-heavy team in 2024 with rookie quarterback Drake Maye at the helm. With two solid backs behind Maye, Gibson could find a career resurgence with the Patriots as a third-down specialist and change of pace back.

Projected 2024 Stats Attempts Yards Yds/Att TDs 164 767 4.7 6

Austin Ekeler, Washington Commanders

Austin Ekeler’s production dipped in 2023 in what was a disappointing Los Angeles Chargers offense. While dealing with injury, Ekeler notched 179 carries for 628 yards and five touchdowns. In the passing game, Ekeler caught 51 passes for 436 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers elected to move on from Ekeler to start the offseason, as well as receivers Mike Williams and Keenan Allen. Ekeler signed with the Washington Commanders where he will pair with Brian Robinson Jr. in a versatile backfield.

Ekeler is the perfect complimentary back next to Robinson and will likely see some of the highest production of his career as a pass-catcher. He's already said to be embracing his new role as part of a committee backfield rather than the one-man show he was in Tinseltown.

Projected 2024 Stats Attempts Yards Yds/Att TDs 128 640 5.0 4

D’Andre Swift, Chicago Bears

D’Andre Swift made the most of playing behind one of the best offensive line units in the NFL for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023. Swift posted career-highs in both carries and yards, earning his first Pro Bowl nod in the process. The former Georgia Bulldog posted 229 carries for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns last season.

Entering free agency, Swift signed with the Chicago Bears mere minutes into the legal tampering period, the first big deal of the cycle to be announced. Chicago has put together one of the most exciting offenses in the NFL this offseason, and Swift is a big part of that.

Swift will be Chicago’s lead back next to the No. 1 overall pick, Caleb Williams. Swift fits nicely into the Bears offense, and offers solid versatility as a pass-catcher and blocker.

Projected 2024 Stats Attempts Yards Yds/Att TDs 235 1,034 4.4 9

Derrick Henry, Baltimore Ravens

Derrick Henry was one of few bright spots for a depleted Tennessee Titans offense in 2023, leading the league in carries for the fourth time with 280, and compiling 1,167 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In free agency, Henry signed with the Baltimore Ravens to form arguably the best rushing attack in the NFL alongside reigning MVP QB Lamar Jackson.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic : The Baltimore Ravens haven't had a running back lead the team in rushing since Lamar Jackson's rookie season in 2018.

With defenses being forced to worry about two options in the backfield in Jackson and Henry, the two-time rushing champ could see the most efficient season of his career for the Ravens in 2024.

Projected 2024 Stats Attempts Yards Yds/Att TDs 252 1,386 5.5 11

Devin Singletary, New York Giants

The Houston Texans saw solid production from Devin Singletary in 2023 in what was one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. With teams focused on the deep-ball connections between C.J. Stroud and the pairing of Tank Dell and Nico Collins, Singletary was a nice lead back, notching career-highs in carries and yards.

Singletary posted 216 carries for 898 yards and four touchdowns prior to signing with the New York Giants this offseason to help fill the void in the backfield left by Barkley's departure.

Singletary offers a similar skill set to Barkley, offering versatility as a pass-catcher, and could prove to be a nice signing in 2024 alongside rookie back, Tyrone Tracy Jr., who the Giants selected in the fifth-round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Projected 2024 Stats Attempts Yards Yds/Att TDs 223 1,003 4.5 6

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t exactly lived up to the “all-in” billing given by Jerry Jones to start the offseason, but filled a hole in the running back room by bringing back Ezekiel Elliott after failing to snag a back in the draft.

In 2023, Elliott saw somewhat of a career resurgence with the Patriots, notching 184 carries for 642 yards and three touchdowns and leading the team with 51 receptions after being written off by many following his release from the Cowboys after the 2022 campaign.

Elliott will join a potential committee backfield but offers the potential to be Dallas’ lead back in 2024 just as he was from 2016-2021.

Projected 2024 Stats Attempts Yards Yds/Att TDs 191 821 4.3 11

Gus Edwards, Los Angeles Chargers

Throughout his career, Gus Edwards has been a consistent, reliable option for the Baltimore Ravens in the backfield, posting 700 yards or more in four of his five seasons with the club. In 2023, after a flurry of injuries in the backfield, Edwards had a career-year, posting 198 carries for 810 yards and 13 touchdowns.

In free agency, Edwards left Baltimore, going from one Harbaugh brother to another and reuniting with former offensive coordinator Greg Roman after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers to bolster their running back group.

In 2024, Edwards will also reunite with Ravens teammate J.K. Dobbins to create the explosive thunder and lightning tandem that the Ravens had always envisioned for the pair.

Projected 2024 Stats Attempts Yards Yds/Att TDs 167 785 4.7 11

J.K. Dobbins, Los Angeles Chargers

J.K. Dobbins has been hit by the injury bug hard to start his career, suffering several season-ending injuries since being drafted in 2020. In 2023, Dobbins notched just eight carries before tearing his Achilles, putting an early end to his season once again.

The Ravens elected to move on from Dobbins amid claims that the back was finally healthy and ready to play a full slate in 2024. Dobbins soon signed with the Chargers, joining forces with fellow former Ravens back, Gus Edwards.

Dobbins and Edwards will form an exciting rushing tandem in Los Angeles as Dobbins looks to appear in all 17 games for the first time in his career.

Projected 2024 Stats Attempts Yards Yds/Att TDs 145 768 5.3 6

Joe Mixon, Houston Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals saw the fourth 1,000-yard season from Joe Mixon in 2023, as the back totaled 257 carries for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns for a banged-up Cincinnati offense.

The Bengals ultimately decided to move on from Mixon early in the offseason, however, trading him to the Texans.

In Houston, Mixon will join one of the best teams in the AFC after an active offseason that landed the Texans Stefon Diggs as well. Houston’s threats in the passing game could free up Mixon for another solid year in 2024.

Projected 2024 Stats Attempts Yards Yds/Att TDs 246 1,082 4.4 8

Josh Jacobs, Green Bay Packers

Josh Jacobs was solid in limited action for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023, appearing in 13 games for an underwhelming Raiders squad and racking up 233 carries for 805 yards and six touchdowns in 2023.

In free agency, Jacobs elected to move on from Vegas, signing with Green Bay to round out one of the best offenses in the NFC going into 2024.

Jacobs will replace Aaron Jones in Green Bay’s offense and will likely see a similar, if not higher, number of touches than he did in Sin City.

Projected 2024 Stats Attempts Yards Yds/Att TDs 268 1,206 4.5 9

Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Saquon Barkley took a step back in 2023 after an excellent 2022 campaign, due to the New York Giants’ lack of help in the trenches. Behind one of the worst offensive lines in the NFL, Barkley totaled 247 carries for 962 yards and six touchdowns.

In free agency, Barkley made headlines after joining forces with Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, and A.J. Brown, signing with the Giants' bitter rivals: the Philadelphia Eagles.

Barkley brings versatility as a pass-catcher and blocker to one of the best offenses in the NFL and will look to help push Philadelphia back to the Super Bowl in 2024 behind a highly-talented and well-paid offensive line.

Projected 2024 Stats Attempts Yards Yds/Att TDs 257 1,233 4.8 11

Tony Pollard, Tennessee Titans

Tony Pollard's efficiency took a step back in 2023 after a stellar 2022 campaign that saw him average over five yards per carry. Last season, Pollard notched just 1,005 yards on 252 carries and six touchdowns behind a banged-up offensive line, but did so while averaging a career-low 4.0 yards a tote.

Pollard hit free agency as an unrestricted free agent and signed a deal with the Titans, replacing Henry and leaving the door open for 'Zeke to return to Big D.

Pollard will step into an offense that was bolstered heavily after an active offseason from the Titans. Pollard will join Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, and Will Levis in an exciting Titans offense.

Projected 2024 Stats Attempts Yards Yds/Att TDs 238 1,071 4.5 8

Zack Moss, Cincinnati Bengals

The NFL saw a number of breakout campaigns in 2023, but few were better than Zack Moss, who filled in nicely for an injured Jonathan Taylor. In 14 games, Moss notched eight starts, posting impressive stats with 183 carries for 794 yards and five touchdowns for the Indianapolis Colts.

Moss hit free agency and went on to sign with the Bengals to fill the void left by the Mixon trade.

In 2024, Moss will likely be Cincinnati's featured back in an offense headlined by a strong passing-game—though how strong remains to be seen. Cincinnati's receiving threats could open holes for Moss in the run game for the Bengals next season.

Projected 2024 Stats Attempts Yards Yds/Att TDs 215 946 4.4 9

