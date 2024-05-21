Highlights Arne Slot will take charge of Liverpool this summer as Jurgen Klopp departs.

The new Reds boss will have a big task ahead this summer to ensure the team can continue to compete with Arsenal and league winners Manchester City.

A former player of Slot’s could be in line for a reunion at Anfield while four other player have also been linked.

After confirming his own move to Liverpool, incoming manager Arne Slot faces the daunting task of following in the footsteps of his predecessor, Jurgen Klopp. The German coach took charge of his final game on Sunday, in what was an emotional farewell for the man who brought the glory days back to Anfield.

One way for Slot to get off to the best possible start is by nailing the recruitment and adding further quality to an already talented Liverpool squad. The new manager will be supported by Fenway Sports Group’s new CEO of football Michael Edwards and a freshly appointed sporting director Richard Hughes. Edwards was the driving force behind the signings of Mohamed Salah, Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, among others, during his previous spell as sporting director, so fans will have high expectations of the new-look boardroom.

They will also need to navigate crucial contract negotiations as captain Van Dijk and vice-captain Trent Alexander-Arnold are about to enter the final year of their Liverpool contracts. Salah is in a similar boat with regard to his own future as the deal he signed in 2022 is about to enter its final 12 months.

Whatever happens, a rebuild of sorts will be required. Transfer rumours have continued to make the headlines throughout the club’s hunt for a new manager and some have gathered pace in recent weeks. With that said, here are five players who could be Slot's first signings at Liverpool.

Willian Pacho

Eintracht Frankfurt

Promising young defender Willian Pacho has been linked with a move away from the Bundesliga this summer, with Liverpool and Arsenal among the clubs reported to hold an interest in the 22-year-old. Journalist Fabrizio Romano has told GIVEMESPORT Liverpool are ‘monitoring’ the player’s progress, but there has so far been no movement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Pacho was nearly ever-present in Eintracht Frankfurt’s defence this season, starting 33 of their 34 Bundesliga matches.

Pacho made the move to Europe from his homeland Ecuador in 2022 as he signed for Belgian side Royal Antwerp. He joined Frankfurt’s ranks less than 12 months later for a fee of €9m (£7.6m), signing a long-term deal until 2028 in the process.

Frankfurt head coach Dino Toppmöller has already described Pacho as ‘world class’ and he would certainly represent a solid signing if Liverpool are to pursue a move in the summer. It would likely come at a significant cost, however, given he is just one year into his time in Germany and has four years left on his contract.

Johan Bakayoko

PSV Eindhoven

A lot has been made of Slot’s love for wingers and how integral they are to his attacking system, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Liverpool dip into the market for a wide attacker. The Athletic have already reported it’s an area the recruitment team will look to strengthen this summer.

Among the names tipped as possible targets is PSV’s Johan Bakayoko as the 21-year-old has posted impressive numbers this season with 14 goals and 14 assists across all competitions. The Belgium international spent time at various academies in his home nation before moving to the Netherlands to join PSV in 2020, where he progressed through the age groups at some speed before making his senior debut in 2022.

It wouldn’t be the first time Liverpool have signed a player from PSV in recent times, as Cody Gakpo was a product of the Dutch side’s academy before he made the move to Merseyside in January 2023. Bakayoko is also a player Slot will be very familiar with, having managed league rivals Feyenoord in the Eredivisie.

Johan Bakayoko for PSV (2023/24) Games 48 Goals 14 Assists 14

Teun Koopmeiners

Atalanta

Sticking with players Slot would know extremely well, Liverpool shouldn’t look much further than Teun Koopmeiners. The Dutch international is someone the Reds have been linked with for some time, but it would also represent a positive reunion as the midfielder played under the soon-to-be Reds boss during his time at AZ Alkmaar.

Koopmeiners has been playing in Serie A with Atalanta since 2021, and he’s racked up some impressive numbers from midfield with 15 goals and seven assists in all competitions so far this term. He has also been a key player in the team’s run to the Europa League final in which they knocked out Liverpool at the quarter-final stage.

According to Italian outlet Tuttosport, Liverpool are among the clubs interested in landing Koopmeiners this summer, but they will face competition from Juventus if they pursue a move. It has also been reported Atalanta could charge a fee within the region of £52m.

Goncalo Inacio

Sporting CP

With Joel Matip set to depart upon the expiry of his contract and Van Dijk’s contract situation unresolved, as things stand, Slot could boost their defensive ranks even further with the acquisition of Sporting CP’s Goncalo Inacio. Another left-footed centre-back, he’s one that has been linked to Liverpool for some time.

Romano has previously told GIVEMESPORT Liverpool have been following the 22-year-old for some time, but he is expected to cost more than €60m (£51m), which could prove to be a sticking point.

Inacio joined Sporting’s academy in 2012 and eventually made the step up into the first team eight years later in 2020. Despite being so young, he already has 169 senior appearances for his club and he has scored 15 goals in that time.

Crysencio Summerville

Leeds United

Another winger heavily linked with a move to Liverpool is Leeds United’s Crysencio Summerville. Journalist Ben Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT the 22-year-old winger is among their targets for the position.

Summerville is a product of Feyenoord’s academy, but he left the club without making a senior appearance to join Leeds prior to Slot’s arrival in 2021. Aged just 22, the Dutchman has had a significant role to play in his club’s promotion-chasing campaign this year with 19 goals and nine assists in the Championship this term.

It wouldn’t be a straightforward move, however, as the player is under contract until 2026 is unlikely to force a move away from Elland Road this summer, according to TEAMtalk. He’s also reportedly appreciated by Chelsea, who are said to view him as a potential long-term replacement for Raheem Sterling.

