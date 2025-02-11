Arsenal have suffered yet another critical first-team setback, with Kai Havertz set for an indefinite period on the sidelines due to a "worrying" muscle injury incurred on the team's trip to Dubai, Daily Mail journalist Sami Mokbel has revealed.

The Gunners failed to land a single new signing in the January transfer window, hoping that some luck would fall in their favour. However, all of Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Gabriel Martinelli are on the treatment table alongside Havertz, meaning the Arsenal squad is set to be stretched to its limits.

Mikel Arteta and his entourage face the tough task of closing the gap to league-leaders Liverpool, while the Champions League knockout rounds are also not too far away either. The Spanish tactician will need each one of his available players to step up to the plate if the side have any chance of success this term, and with that in mind, here is how the north Londoners could line up heading into the coming weeks – with a Premier League game away at Leicester City to come on 15 February.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Raya, Calafiori, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber