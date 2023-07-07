We're edging closer to the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

Clubs are starting to finalise their squads, and it's becoming clearer just how strong they're each going to be come the opening weekend.

But can anyone stop Manchester City this season?

Pep Guardiola's side completed the treble last campaign and will be heavy favourites to win the Premier League title once again.

Can Arsenal or Liverpool challenge Man City?

But perhaps the two sides that are best positioned to challenge them are Arsenal and Liverpool.

Arsenal pushed them close last season before falling away, while Liverpool suffered a disappointing campaign in which they finished fifth.

But both clubs have been fairly busy in the transfer market - and look set to strengthen even further - before the start of next season.

Therefore, we've predicted how both Arsenal and Liverpool could line up at the start of the season - and predicted which club will finish higher.

Let's take a look:

Arsenal's XI Goalkeeper - Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League last season - although he is still capable of the odd clanger.

Left-back - Oleksandr Zinchenko

Hardly a conventional left-back but Oleksandr Zinchenko brought a lot of experience and quality to Arsenal last season.

Right-back - Ben White

Ben White moved from centre-back to right-back last season but did a very respectable job in that position. It seems likely he will continue in that role for the upcoming campaign.

Centre-back - William Saliba

William Saliba has committed his long-term future to Arsenal which is massive for the club. He has the potential to become the best defender in the Premier League - if he isn't already.

Centre-back - Jurrien Timber

And Saliba will have a new partner in Jurrien Timber next season. The Dutchman, who can also operate at right back, is set to be officially announced as an Arsenal player after the club agreed a £38.5 million deal with Ajax. He will provide some much needed competition to Gabriel, who missed the run-in due to injury.

Central midfielder - Declan Rice

Another player on the brink of being officially announced as an Arsenal player. Declan Rice is set to complete to become a £105 million player with his arrival from West Ham. With Granit Xhaka leaving the club, Rice has a huge role to play in Arsenal's midfield this season. He's capable of taking the club to the next level.

Central midfielder - Martin Odegaard

What a season the Arsenal captain had last time out. The Norwegian was probably the second best player in the entire league last campaign, behind a fellow Norwegian... If he can replicate that again in 2023/24, Arsenal have every chance of mounting another title challenge.

Central-attacking midfielder - Kai Havertz

This signing raised many eyebrows but Kai Havertz could be exactly what Arsenal need. With the ability to play between the lines, and incredibly confident on the ball, Havertz could rekindle his Premier League career after a failing underwhelming three seasons at Chelsea.

Left wing - Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli has an incredibly high ceiling and could get even better next season. The Brazilian scored 15 goals in 36 appearances last season, and we're backing him for a big season ahead.

Right wing - Bukayo Saka

Another huge piece of business Arsenal did this season was securing Bukayo Saka's future. The 21-year-old was sensational at times last season and, if he can improve on that, he's going to be a major problem for everyone.

Centre-forward - Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus started his Arsenal career on absolute fire but injuries slowed him down, finishing on 11 goals in 33 matches in all competitions. Does he need more competition for his starting berth at the Emirates? Quite possibly.

Arsenal's predicted XI for next season

Liverpool's XI

Goalkeeper - Alisson

The best goalkeeper in the Premier League. Despite Liverpool's underwhelming campaign last season, Alisson was absolutely brilliant. He saved them on many occasions and was no doubt the club's Player of the Season.

Centre-back: Ibrahima Konate

Another positive for Liverpool last season were the performances of Ibrahima Konate - when he was fit. The Frenchman is developing into a solid defender and is perfect in this formation to cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who finds himself a bit further forward.

Centre-back - Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk was far from his best last season and there are suggestions the 31-year-old is past his peak. His peak being the very best defender in world football. It's a big season for the Dutchman to prove those doubters wrong.

Centre-back - Goncalo Inacio

One of the two new signings we've thrown into this XI. Liverpool have been linked with 21-year-old Goncalo Inacio from Sporting Lisbon in the need for a left-sided play-ball centre back. The club are also reportedly keen on Chelsea's Levi Colwill but that deal seems far less realistic. This formation means Andy Robertson will struggle to play consistently despite being a regular for many years.

Central midfielder - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold showed his class in a more midfield role towards the end of last season and it makes sense to create a formation that fits him in. We can't wait to see Trent continue to develop as a midfielder next season.

Central midfielder - Romeo Lavia

The second new signing we've predicted - Southampton's Romeo Lavia. Liverpool appear to be in a huge race for the midfielder's signature, with a £50 million fee being slapped on the 19-year-old Belgian. Fabinho looked a shadow of his former self last season.

Central midfielder - Dominic Szoboszlai

Liverpool stole in and snatched Dominic Szoboszlai for £60 million last week, triggering his release clause. The 22-year-old Hungarian will provide energy and the ability to carry the ball forward, providing killer passes for the front-three.

Central midfielder - Alexis Mac Allister

Liverpool wrapped up the signing of Alexis Mac Allister for just £35 million early in the summer transfer window. The former Brighton man will fit into the Liverpool midfield perfectly.

Left wing - Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz missed the majority of last season - and it cost Liverpool. Seeing the Colombian back to full fitness next season will be a delight.

Right wing - Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah's campaign probably went a bit under the radar with another 30 goals in all competitions last season.

Striker - Darwin Nunez

It was an interesting debut season for Darwin Nunez at Liverpool. He showed glimpses of why the club paid a potential £85 million for him with 15 goals. But we reckon we'll see an improved Nunez next season, keeping Cody Gakpo out of the side.

Liverpool's predicted XI for next season

Who will finish higher: Arsenal or Liverpool?

It has to be said, those are two very strong XIs there. If City aren't to win the league once again, both Arsenal and Liverpool look capable of pipping them.

Mikel Arteta's young side could be even better this time around, using last season's heartbreak to spur them on. And while Xhaka's loss will be felt on and off the pitch, the arrival of Rice has the potential to be a game-changer.

Saka and Martinelli will be key and, if the pair can get even better next season, Arsenal could go very close indeed.

The Havertz signing is the only real 'unknown' and it'll be interesting to see Arteta's plans for him.

But will Jesus score enough goals - and stay fit enough - to help Arsenal compete with Erling Haaland and Manchester City.

But we're predicting that the Gunners will ultimately finish above Liverpool.

Don't get us wrong, that Liverpool line up looks very tasty on paper but there's currently too many uncertainties.

Will both Inacio and Lavia arrive? Is Van Dijk past it? How will Szoboszlai fare in his first season in England? And will Nunez improve enough?

If the answer to all the questions are positive ones, then Liverpool are more than capable of winning another Premier League title.

But we're edging towards Arsenal for now.