Key Takeaways Emmanuel Petit believes Arsenal are three additions away from challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Petit believes his former club need to add a striker, winger, and midfielder.

The Gunners are close to signing Mikel Merino, while two further additions could give Mikel Arteta plenty of options to choose from.

Former Arsenal and France midfielder Emmanuel Petit believes that the Gunners are still three signings away from usurping Manchester City at the top of the Premier League. The former World Cup winner explained what he believes Mikel Arteta's side are missing to mount a genuine title charge:

"Arsenal need to win trophies this season, they need to buy a striker to take them there. Arsenal need to add more players in the squad to win the Premier League and Manchester City are still the standard they have to reach. They've added Savinho, who looks brilliant and is still the team to beat. "I think this year will be the one for Arsenal, they've continuously improved for years and on the current trajectory, the gap between Arsenal and Manchester City will be barely anything. Arsenal need a winger, striker and midfielder to boost their chances of winning the league."

With just one new addition to the squad so far this summer, GIVEMESPORT has created an XI based on Petit's recommendations that could help push the North London club to their first league title since 2004.

Arsenal Predicited XI with Three New Signings Position Player GK David Raya DEF Ben White DEF William Saliba DEF Gabriel DEF Jurrien Timber MID Declan Rice MID Mikel Merino MID Martin Odegaard ATT Bukayo Saka ATT Viktor Gyokeres ATT Ademola Lookman

Related Arsenal Have 'Door Open' for 'Last-Minute' Deal According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal could welcome some new faces before the summer transfer window closes for business.

Goalkeeper and Defence

David Raya, Ben White, William Saliba, Gabriel, Jurrien Timber

Given that Arsenal had the best defence in the Premier League last season, there's no real desperation to make any wholesale changes to the backline. David Raya's loan from Brentford was made permanent over the summer, meaning that the Spaniard will remain Arteta's first choice. The same goes for Ben White at right-back and centre-back pair William Saliba and Gabriel.

The left-side of the back four is the area that is the most up for grabs. Oleksandr Zinechenko and Takehiro Tomiyasu have both had spells there, but new recruit Riccardo Calafiori and Dutchman Jurrien Timber will both be looking to lay claim to the role this season. The Italian has been the preferred option so far, but his versatility and Timber being an out and out full-back, the Dutchman should feature plenty of times this season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal have conceded just eight Premier League goals so far in 2024.

Related Every Premier League Centre-Back Partnership [Ranked] A solid centre-back duo is key to any successful side, and here's how all 20 Premier League sides rank in terms of their partnerships at the back.

Midfield

Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, Martin Odegaard

In Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, the Emirates is home to two genuinely world-class midfielders, but the conundrum lies with whom the right man for the third spot is. Kai Havertz was tested in this position when he first joined the club a year ago, but was quickly moved further up the pitch. Thomas Partey and Jorginho are solid yet uninspiring options, not to mention their injury history.

It is because of this that Arteta has turned his attentions to Real Sociedad star, Mikel Merino. The Spanish midfielder has come a long way since his time at Newcastle, winning Euro 2024 this summer and attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

With the Gunners closing in on a deal to sign the 28-year-old, they could have on their hands the perfect balance of Rice and Odegaard. Someone who can sit deep but also dictate possession, allowing for the Englishman to focus on his strengths defensively, while also unleashing the captain to be even more a threat in the final third.

Related Who is Arsenal and Barcelona Target Mikel Merino Mikel Merino impressed at Euro 2024 for Spain, scoring the winning goal in the quarter-final against the hosts Germany, and is nearing a move away.

Attack

Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Ademola Lookman

Petit has claimed that Arsenal need to add some strength out wide, but it is apparent that whoever comes in will not be doing so to replace Bukayo Saka. The starboy has gone from strength to strength on the right-hand side and is no doubt going to hold down that spot for as long as he wishes to. That then leaves the left flank, where Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are currently battling out for the starting berth.

Trossard was noticeably annoyed after coming off the bench to put his side ahead against Aston Villa on matchday two, but the potential arrival of Ademola Lookman may only add to the Belgian's despair. Off the back of a sensational hat trick in the Europa League final, the former Everton man is a far more complete player than fans would've seen at Goodison Park previously.

Related Arsenal 'Closely Monitoring' Atalanta's Ademola Lookman Ademola Lookman is closing in on a move to the Parc des Princes, with Arsenal still keeping tabs on the deal's progress.

As for the striker, names like Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen have all been linked, but it seems their futures lie elsewhere. The next best bet appears to be former Coventry City striker Viktor Gyokeres, who tore things up in his debut season at Sporting Lisbon last term. The Swede has scored 49 goals in 54 games for the Portuguese giants. He has also provided 18 assists and has the exact profile that could push the Gunners towards the title, hence their interest in him.