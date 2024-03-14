Highlights We've predicted the scoreline in Arsenal, Liverpool and Man City's remaining Premier League fixtures.

Just one point separates the top three with 10 fixtures left to play.

Five points are set to separate the title contenders after the final weekend of the season based on our predictions.

The 2023-24 Premier League title race is set to be one of the most thrilling in the competition's history. Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are separated by a single point at the summit of the table with 10 games remaining and picking the winner is a difficult task.

Mikel Arteta, Jurgen Klopp, and Pep Guardiola have all been excellent in guiding their respective teams to this position, and it's anyone's guess which of the three wonderful managers will get their hands on the prestigious trophy. Guardiola is the man with the most experience in this area, while his former assistant at the Etihad Stadium, Arteta, is yet to lift a league title as a manager in his own right.

Liverpool will wave goodbye to Klopp at the end of the campaign, and supporters of the club will be desperate for their greatest coach of the modern era to add a second Premier League title to his trophy cabinet.

That said, the margins are set to be extremely fine at the top of the table when the final whistle blows on Gameweek 38. Twists and turns can be expected along the way, although it's hard to see any of the three teams dropping too many points before the season comes to a close.

We've predicted the scores of each remaining fixture for the title challengers to come up with a final league table. The results of this exercise can be seen below. Things could go down to the final weeks of the campaign.

Arsenal

The Gunners Have Tough Fixtures

There aren't many easy games in the top tier of English football, but Arsenal may feel their remaining fixtures are harder to navigate than their title rivals'. A trip to the Etihad at the end of March presents an opportunity to take points away from one of the contenders, but Man City will remain favourites and are expected to emerge with all three points.

The Gunners have a daunting schedule coming up in their final 10 games with trips to Brighton, Tottenham and Manchester United all on the agenda. While Arteta's side have been hard to beat this season, those away trips are expected to be where their dropped points come from. The predicted scores see the north London outfit take a point away from each of those affairs.

This then increases pressure to be virtually flawless at home if they are to lift a first Premier League trophy in two decades. The Emirates Stadium has become a fortress in recent times and, as a result, it's become difficult to see any visiting team walk away from the ground with even a point.

Chelsea and Aston Villa could be difficult customers to dispatch, but it's been anticipated that the Gunners will take maximum points from their home games. These results would see Arteta and his players secure 21 points from a possible 30.

Arsenal's Remaining Premier League Fixtures - Predicted Date Predicted Result Points TBC Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea +3 31/03/24 Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal 0 03/04/24 Arsenal 4-0 Luton Town +3 06/04/24 Brighton 1-1 Arsenal +1 13/04/24 Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa +3 20/04/24 Wolves 1-3 Arsenal +3 27/04/24 Tottenham 2-2 Arsenal +1 04/05/24 Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth +3 11/05/24 Manchester United 1-1 Arsenal +1 19/05/2024 Arsenal 2-0 Everton +3

Liverpool

The Schedule Puts the Reds at a Disadvantage

Liverpool have two massive encounters that stand out on the fixture list. A short trip to Goodison Park will see all eyes on Merseyside with the team in red battling for the league title, and the side in blue fighting to stay in the division. It's unknown when this game will take place due to Klopp's team still being active in the FA Cup.

Another team and set of fans that will be desperate to put a dent in the title aspirations of Liverpool is Manchester United. The two sides go head-to-head at Old Trafford in April and Klopp hasn't got the best record in Manchester. We've predicted that a draw in the Merseyside derby and a narrow defeat against the Red Devils will seriously harm the Reds' chances.

Victories at Craven Cottage and the London Stadium, as well as a perfect home record, are expected to keep the club in the picture until the final weeks of the season. The Anfield crowd appear desperate to give their German manager the best send-off possible and the atmosphere could come into play for these games.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa beat Arsenal and Man City earlier in the campaign, and Liverpool could have a tough time at Villa Park in their penultimate fixture. If these were to be the results that happen in reality, the 19-time English champions would be in contention.

Liverpool's Remaining Premier League Fixtures - Predicted Date Predicted Result Points TBC Everton 1-1 Liverpool +1 31/03/24 Liverpool 2-0 Brighton +3 04/04/24 Liverpool 3-0 Sheffield United +3 07/04/24 Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool 0 14/04/24 Liverpool 3-1 Crystal Palace +3 20/04/24 Fulham 0-2 Liverpool +3 27/04/24 West Ham 1-2 Liverpool +3 04/05/24 Liverpool 3-2 Tottenham +3 11/05/24 Aston Villa 3-1 Liverpool 0 19/05/2024 Liverpool 4-2 Wolves +3

Manchester City

The Champions Look to Retain Their Crown

All the expectation lies at the door of Manchester City. The Citizens have lifted the Premier League in five of the last six seasons and would make history by picking up the iconic silverware for a fourth successive campaign.

They may be the favourites in the eyes of many, but there are still tough matches to play for a City side that haven't quite reached the level of the 2022-23 season. The aforementioned home clash with Arsenal and a trip to Tottenham - who happen to play all three of the title contenders - are the hardest games on paper for Guardiola and co.

This is the time of the season when the defending champions turn into a winning machine typically, and it's hard to bet against City when the pressure's on. Big wins against Luton Town and Nottingham Forest are predicted, with only one loss foreseen. Wolves and West Ham aren't expected to give the world and European champions too much hassle in home games, either.

The speculated defeat will sting for the manager as it comes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where City are yet to register a single league win to date. It's become a bogey ground for the dominant force - and with the form of Spurs, this is where Liverpool and Arsenal will be hoping for dropped points. Even with the nine predicted wins from 10 games, the men in sky blue don't have their destiny in their own hands on this occasion.

Manchester City's Remaining Premier League Fixtures - Predicted Date Predicted Result Points TBC Brighton 1-2 Manchester City +3 31/03/24 Manchester City 2-1 Arsenal +3 03/04/24 Manchester City 3-1 Aston Villa +3 06/04/24 Crystal Palace 0-1 Manchester City +3 13/04/24 Manchester City 4-0 Luton Town +3 20/04/24 Tottenham 1-0 Manchester City 0 27/04/24 Nottingham Forest 0-3 Manchester City +3 04/05/24 Manchester City 4-1 Wolves +3 11/05/24 Fulham 0-2 Manchester City +3 19/05/2024 Manchester City 2-1 West Ham +3

Final Predicted Premier League Table

Only Five Points Separate the Three Sides

Should all of the above results come true, Man City will have done enough to secure an historic fourth consecutive title. There still wouldn't be a lot in it, but 27 points from 30 would be enough to create a four-point gap ahead of Liverpool, who would finish as runners-up.

The battle to finish as 'best of the rest' would go down to the final day, where both Liverpool and Arsenal have home matches against Wolves and Everton respectively. The Gunners have to settle for third place in GIVEMESPORT's predicted table for the 2023/24 campaign, missing out on the top two by a single point.

Final Premier League Table - Predicted Position Club Points Goal Difference 1 Manchester City 90 +52 2 Liverpool 86 +49 3 Arsenal 85 +59