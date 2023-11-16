Highlights Aston Villa's impressive Premier League campaign has seen Ezri Konsa earn a call-up to the England senior squad by Gareth Southgate.

The centre-back joins the likes of Ollie Watkins and Tyrone Mings to have played for the Three Lions since making the move to Villa Park.

Now, GIVEMESPORT is predicting the next five players to earn a senior call-up to England, with three of them teenagers.

The latest round of international fixtures has resulted in the very first England call-up for Ezri Konsa. The centre-back has been in excellent form for quite some time and has been deserving of a spot in the Three Lions squad for a while now. Fans have been calling for it repeatedly and Gareth Southgate has answered the calls.

Konsa has been sublime for Aston Villa this season, especially in the absence of Tyrone Mings after the star suffered a season-ending injury in the very first game of the season. He fully deserves his spot in the latest Three Lions squad, but the news got us thinking about the future and which Villa stars might be next to join him and receive a call from Southgate.

The future is bright at Villa Park and there are several different names within the side that we think are capable of earning a call-up in the future, so we decided to make a list and highlight the five Aston Villa players who could play their way into the England international set-up next. Without further ado, here they are.

Jacob Ramsey

The most obvious name on this list, Jacob Ramsey has emerged as a serious young talent at Aston Villa and is already an established member of the club's first team. The Englishman has been making waves for the senior team for a couple of years now, and it's clear to anyone who watches him that he has an insanely bright future.

There's no telling just how far Ramsey can go in football, but it feels like a near-certainty that he'll earn a spot in the Three Lions squad at some point down the line. We're not saying he's going to be taking over and becoming a key figure for Southgate's team in the near future, but at some point, he'll definitely have done enough to get that call-up.

The 22-year-old has played over 100 times for Villa already, as well as 16 games for the England U21 team, so it's clear that the coaches working with him believe he can bring something to the pitch whenever they play him. If he continues to develop at the rate he currently is, he'll certainly force his way into the England manager's plans at some point, whether that's Southgate or someone else entirely.

Omari Kellyman

After impressing for Derby County's youth teams and catching the eye of Villa, Omari Kellyman moved to the Midlands club in 2022 and has been a key figure in the academy ever since. The attacking midfielder has a very, very bright future ahead of him, and he's already a regular for the England U19s, making five appearances this year for the side.

Kellyman has bags of potential, and it feels like a foregone conclusion that we'll see him in the Villa first team at some point going forward, so it's not going to be too surprising if he earns a place in the England team along the way too. The attacking midfielder actually made his debut for Unai Emery's team earlier this season when he featured in a 3-0 win over Hibernian in the UEFA Europa Conference League, and he even managed to bag an assist for his troubles.

Having played for Northern Ireland's U17s and U18s, there's a chance that the 18-year-old eventually decides to play for the country his mother hails from. That might be the case if he finds a call-up to the Three Lions hard to come by. If he's patient, though, and bides his time, letting his performances on the pitch do the talking, he'll no doubt earn his first cap for England at some point. He's too talented an attacking midfielder not to. Saying that,

Kadan Young

Another highly-rated young attacking player within the ranks at Villa is Kadan Young. The Villans are blessed in that department and the 17-year-old winger has all the makings of a future star under Emery's watchful eye. Having been at the club since he was just 12 years old, Young has impressed many with his work in the academy, and he earned a spot in the Villa senior team during their warm-weather training camp over the World Cup break last season.

A stand-out performance against Chelsea saw many take notice of the promising youngster and as the years go by, it's hard to imagine he won't eventually break into Villa's senior team. Young has played numerous times for both the England U16s and the U17s so far, and while it's likely he'll turn out for some of the national team's youth ranks a few more times before he makes his way into the senior squad, he stands a good chance of getting there at some point.

The winger signed his first professional contract with Villa just this year, so it's clear that the club see a bright future for him and wants to keep hold of him for the time being. Opportunities in the lineup might be hard to come by for a while, with the winger spots occupied by impressive names like Moussa Diaby and Leon Bailey, but in terms of development, training and learning alongside those guys could be massive for Young.

Josh Feeney

The only defender on our list, Josh Feeney has already made waves within the Aston Villa academy and while he hasn't played a minute of senior football for the club just yet, he has been included in matchday squads in the past, hinting at the trust that Emery has in him to do the job if he's eventually called upon.

The 18-year-old caught the attention of Villa after emerging as a promising teenager at Fleetwood Town and, after he earned a spot on the bench for the Cods at just 15 years old, he was snapped up by the Villans in 2021. Feeney has already featured for several of the Three Lions' youth sides. He's played 16 games across runs with the England U16s, U17s and more recently, the U18s.

He may not have seen any action in the Villa senior side so far, but the club are very convinced with the talent he has to offer and even gave him a contract extension just this past summer. One of the least convincing areas of the current England side is the centre-back position. It's not terrible by any stretch, but it's easily one of the thinnest the nation is in terms of talented players. As such, there's a very good opportunity for young, talented centre-backs to force their way into the team and while it's far too early for Feeney to do that, there's a good chance he could at some point down the line.

Tim Iroegbunam

Aside from Ramsey, Tim Iroegbunam is the only other Villa player on this list who has actually seen first-team football for the team in the Premier League. The midfielder made his debut in the Premier League back in 2022 off the bench, and he's made nine appearances in total for the team ever since.

A loan spell at Queens Park Rangers showed just how talented the 20-year-old is, and he had a very solid season with the Championship side last year. He played 32 times for the club and scored on two occasions. He was so impressive at the Rs that they tried to bring him back again this summer, but a second spell didn't pan out.

Instead, he's remained at Villa and while he's only made one appearance so far this season, his future is still clearly incredibly bright. More opportunities will come over time, and we fully expect him to make the most of them all. Having played for England's U19s and U20s teams so far, it wouldn't be too surprising to see him eventually earn a call-up to the senior squad at some point.

With players as young as some of the names we've included here, it's almost impossible to predict the future. So much can go wrong or right and you never really know where a player will eventually end up. That's part of the fun, though, and with the talented group of players that are currently in the England team, there's no better time to be a fan of the Three Lions. Under Emery, Villa have gone from strength to strength and may become a consistent fixture in the top half of the Premier League going forward. That likely means that Konsa's call-up won't be the last time we see someone from Villa brought into the Three Lions set-up in the future, and if anyone else is going to get into the team, we're pretty certain it will be one of the names we've listed here.