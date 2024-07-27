Highlights The USA is favored in the 2024 Paris Olympic Men's Basketball Tournament with Canada and Serbia looking strong.

France may take the Gold in Los Angeles in 2028 over a potentially depleted USA squad with Canada lurking.

The USA should win Gold again at the Brisbane 2032 Olympic games, while France and Australia have exciting futures.

The captivating global event that is the Olympic Games is underway. The Paris 2024 Olympic Games are about to bring feelings of national pride to an all-time high.

One of the biggest events at the Summer Games is Olympic Basketball. As the sport continues to grow globally, the excitement of watching grows as well.

Team USA is still bringing their usual collection of All-Stars, positioning themselves as the betting favorites to win the tournament.

However, many other countries will be fielding some talented rosters of their own.

The old feeling of an inevitable victory for the Americans has been replaced by genuine competition for the Gold Medal. This may be the best team the USA has brought to the tournament since the Dream Team, but it will also be the most challenging Olympic tournament ever.

With competition surging in the sport, it is a great time to assess how things look moving forward. Predicting who will stand on the podium in 2024 at the Paris Olympic Games is a sizable task.

Figuring out where the game will be by the time the Olympics are in Los Angeles in 2028, or Brisbane in 2032 is equally challenging. However, it is a fruitful venture worth undertaking.

One thing is for sure: Basketball fans are in for a great ride over the next three Olympic events as teams like the USA, Canada, France, Serbia, Germany and others battle it out for supremacy over the sport.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games

The easiest predictions to make are the ones around the corner

Mandatory Credit: USA Basketball

With the full tournament layout set and the landscapes of Group A, Group B and Group C already formulated for 2024, these are the most straightforward predictions to hone in on.

Paris 2024 Olympic Games – Medalist Predictions Medal Country Gold USA Silver Canada Bronze Serbia

As much as the competition worldwide is catching up to them, this is still the USA's gold medal to lose. It feels likely that they will walk away from this tournament as the winners.

For LeBron James , Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant , this tournament may be the last major achievement that three of the greatest players of their generation can achieve. Given the current state of each team they play for, none of them are well-positioned to add more championship hardware in the NBA .

One would expect them to be all-in on securing gold for the USA after the country's brutal finish at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Canada will be looking to join the USA on the podium for the first time in nearly a century. The only time the Canadians have won a medal in Olympic Basketball was in 1936 when they captured silver in Berlin.

However, the incredible influx of basketball talent for the Canadians has expectations set at an all-time high. Their window to win is now, and they likely know it.

If Canada can overcome some potential frontcourt issues, it should have every opportunity to be the second team from the Americas on the podium.

The betting favorite to join the USA and Canada on the podium is the host nation. France currently has the third-best odds to win a medal at +100, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

However, it should not be surprising to see them miss the podium altogether.

Serbia is coming off an impressive run at the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, where it finished second despite playing at the tournament without the best player in the world: Nikola Jokic . His inclusion on the Olympic roster should be enough to ensure the team walks away with at least bronze in Paris.

LA 2028 Olympic Games

The USA's run at the top could come to an end

The USA will be under major pressure to bring home gold when the Olympic Games head to Los Angeles in 2028. The bad news for the Americans is that they will be more vulnerable than they have been in a long time when that tournament starts.

LA 2028 Olympic Games – Medalist Predictions Medal Country Gold France Silver USA Bronze Canada

By 2028, many of the best players on this current USA team will be either retired or close to retirement. If the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup proved anything, it is that the talent pool behind them remains strong but not unbeatable.

Players like Anthony Edwards and Jayson Tatum will be older and around the peak of their powers, but overall, it feels like the opening will be there for another team to swoop in and win gold.

If anyone is going to do it, it will probably be France. Victor Wembanyama looks poised to ascend to being the best player in the world in the near future.

He will have the backing of an impressive youth movement for the French, including players like Zaccharie Risacher , Alexandre Sarr , Nolan Traore, Noa Essengue and others. One should not be surprised to see a young and hungry French team swoop in for the upset.

Canada figures to stay on the podium, with players like Bennedict Mathurin , Zach Edey and others joining an already talented core.

Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games

Anything can happen in the future

Predicting what will happen eight years into the future is a difficult task. Alas, the means exist to at least make an educated guess.

Brisbane 2032 Olympic Games – Medalist Predictions Medal Country Gold USA Silver France Bronze Australia

One would imagine that by the time 2032 rolls around, the USA will be reinvigorated by talented young players like Cooper Flagg, Cameron Boozer and others. The aforementioned players like Edwards, Tatum and others will also have more experience under their belts and will be looking to reassert the USA as a basketball powerhouse in their older years.

France is not going anywhere when considering their talented youth. One would anticipate a Gold Medal rematch between the two sides, with the result flipped this time.

The bronze medal is a challenging prediction to make.

The Australians have always had a proud basketball tradition. Perhaps the additions of players like Rocco Zikarsky, Johnny Furphy and others will invigorate a strong finish on home soil for the nation.