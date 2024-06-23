Highlights England need a strong performance against Slovenia in their final group stage game of Euro 2024 to qualify for the knockout rounds.

Gareth Southgate has admitted that his squad is struggling with physical fitness, meaning that changes could be made for the final Group C game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could be dropped as Southgate seeks to add more energy to the midfield, while questions remain over who should start on the wings.

Entering Euro 2024 as one of the standout favourites, who would have expected England fans to be so disheartened at being top of Group C with one final group stage outing remaining? The worry, however, is that the one-time World Cup winners have struggled with a lack of experience and fitness within the squad.

The fact of the matter is that Gareth Soughate’s men have been ever so disappointing in their respective games against Serbia, which ended 1-0, and Denmark, which saw England get another point on the board with a 1-1 draw. In his pre-match press conference, the England custodian admitted that his side are off pace as things stand, lacking a sense of intensity thanks to the squad’s sub-par ‘physical condition’, per MailOnline.

"We are not pressing well enough, with enough intensity. We have limitations in how we can do that with the physical condition."

Revealing that they intend to explore a number of different options ahead of their impending outing against Slovenia on Tuesday, Southgate - ranked as one of the nation's best-ever managers - could make a host of changes to his typical starting line-up to deal with a lack of fitness. As a result, in a bid to turn their performances around, here's how the Three Lions could line up against Matjaz Kez's men.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Joe Gomez

Close

There’s no reason for Jordan Pickford to be rested. For the most part, England’s bonafide number one has looked solid and could do nothing to thwart the only goal he has conceded thus far - Morten Hjulmand’s piercing screamer. For all of their woes so far, England’s backline has been relatively robust. Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who is deputising for the injury-struck Harry Maguire, has been the nation’s most impressive defender thus far.

Partnering him in the beating heart of the back line should be John Stones, a man courted as one of the players at Euro 2024 who could guide their nation to gold. Capable on the ball and shouldered with the leadership burden, the Manchester City ace is as imperative to anything the Three Lions manage to muster than any other man in the camp.

Kyle Walker has been ever-dependable in the right-back berth, whereas concerns have been raised over Kieran Trippier’s ability to play on the left of the back four. And given that Luke Shaw’s fitness is still not entirely up to scratch, it could offer an opportunity for Joe Gomez to prove his worth on the international stage.

Despite being a centre-half by trade, the Liverpool man gained experience of playing on the left plenty of times in 2023/24 for his employers and would be on hand to offer fresh energy in a position that holds such high value to Southgate.

England's Predicted XI vs Slovenia - Goalkeeper and Defence Position Name Debut Appearances Goals Assists GK Jordan Pickford November 10, 2017 63 0 0 RB Kyle Walker November 12, 2011 85 1 10 CB John Stones May 30, 2014 74 3 3 CB Marc Guehi March 26, 2022 13 0 0 LB Joe Gomez November 10, 2017 15 0 0

Midfield

Declan Rice, Conor Gallagher, Jude Bellingham

Close

Glossing over Declan Rice’s abnormally poor display against Denmark, Southgate’s options in defensive midfield are painfully threadbare - and so, the Arsenal man keeps his spot as the fulcrum of the Three Lions. Rice’s position in the engine room has never been questioned, but who partners him in, arguably, the most important area of the park has.

It is, however, time for the Trent Alexander-Arnold gimmick to come to a close. There are very few in the world that can rival the (by trade) right-back’s on-the-ball ability, but his lack of defensive discipline - showcased on plenty of occasions thus far - has become a thorn in the way that England attempt to set up.

Conor Gallagher would, by virtue of his superior experience compared to young duo Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton, would be the sensible pick. What the Chelsea man lacks in control, he certainly makes up for in tenacity and bite - and when the going gets tough, like it typically does in international football, his ground-eating nature could boost England tenfold.

None other than Ballon d’Or contender Jude Bellingham completes the midfield trio. Dropping the world-beater into a deeper role alongside Rice would restrict his exploits in the final third with the added defensive responsibility - so Southgate and his team are best off leaving him to do what he does best: floating behind the striker, gliding past opponents like they’re not there and arriving late in the box to be the difference maker.

England's Predicted XI vs Slovenia - Midfield Position Name Debut Appearances Goals Assists CM Declan Rice March 22, 2019 53 3 0 CM Conor Gallagher November 15, 2021 15 0 1 CAM Jude Bellingham November 12, 2020 31 4 5

Attack

Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon

Close

Dropping Phil Foden, the 2023/24 Premier League Player of the Season, is, of course, a bold move - but it could be one for Southgate and his team to make for a couple of worthy reasons. Firstly, the left-hand side of England’s attack has been nothing short of blunt, with the Manchester City man offering very little from an offensive standpoint.

Bringing in someone of Anthony Gordon’s calibre would add a different layer of possibility and could have a positive effect on Harry Kane, a man who has become accustomed to pacy wingers providing chaos on the flanks at Bayern Munich.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kane is the only player in England's Euro 2024 squad to not have been given his England debut by Gareth Southgate.

Godon’s injection of energy could yet prove to be a masterstroke, with his willingness to get chalk on his boots offering a beleaguered-looking England side some much-needed width in attack. Foden, who will no doubt be pivotal in the knockout rounds, would also personally benefit from a rest.

Although Kane - widely regarded as one of the best captains at Euro 2024 - seems to be lacking a yard of pace, keeping the natural-born talisman as the side’s focal point will only better their chances of finishing the group stage on a high. Bukayo Saka, despite looking short of his typical sharpness, also keeps his spot on the right with him able to flip a game’s fortunes on its head at a moment’s notice.