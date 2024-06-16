Highlights England's EURO 2024 journey begins Sunday vs. Serbia, underlining a new chance of international glory for Southgate.

Maguire absent, but Stones, Guehi expected in defence. Pickford as goalkeeper.

Alexander-Arnold key in midfield, Saka, Kane, and Foden leading the attack for England this summer.

England's quest to bring football home at EURO 2024 starts on Sunday night as they take on Group C foes Serbia at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen. With pre-tournament friendlies and predictions now a thing of the past, eyes can be cast over the Three Lions' realities for this summer, and the first glimpse into that comes an hour before kick-off when Gareth Southgate names his starting lineup.

It's been well-documented that Southgate chopped and changed his selection over the course of early preparations, with Harry Maguire a notable absentee in England's bid for their first slice of international silverware since 1966. As their manager ditches his old philosophy in favour of an 'out with the old, in with the new' attitude, it's difficult to predict where the former defender's next roll of a dice will land.

However, fitness updates and form give a good indication as to what to expect on Sunday night, with the Three Lions hoping that they can find a lineup that exudes the perfect symmetry between world-class names, important system players, and those who possess that all-important tournament know-how.

Related England at Euro 2024: Group, Fixtures, Players to Watch and More England go into Euro 2024 as favourites — and we've outlined everything you need to know about their team.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Kieran Trippier

For the first time during his reign, Southgate heads into a major tournament without Maguire in his squad, with the Manchester United defender absent because of a calf injury. Ever since that news destabilized the Three Lions' defensive plans, Marc Guehi has emerged as the natural heir to the position, and with the highly-rated Crystal Palace centre-back taking his predecessor's number 6 shirt, it's likely that he will retain his starting spot after starting both friendlies.

He will likely be joined by John Stones in the heart of defence, who has shaken off ankle and sickness problems to be fit for the opener. There's also very little doubt that Manchester City captain and teammate Kyle Walker will be handed a start at right-back, while Luke Shaw is expected to rest during the group stage games.

This will give Kieran Trippier more time to impress at left-back, with his experience and crossing accuracy two traits that his manager will look to utilise over other options such as Joe Gomez. Meanwhile, some names pick for themselves, and Jordan Pickford - barring any fitness issues - is nailed on to be handed the goalkeeper gloves throughout the tournament.

Midfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham

Whenever Trent Alexander-Arnold has played, he's arguably been England's best player. Even still, when he hasn't, that's also proven to be a ceaseless narrative, as evidenced when he created the most chances in the Three Lions' shock 1-0 defeat to Iceland, despite only coming on with 25 minutes left.

With wonderkid Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice poised to start, the only real question mark has been over who partners them in the middle of the park. But given the Liverpool man's form in his new midfield role, it will be difficult to drop Alexander-Arnold against Serbia. His creativity from deep has been a key feature for England recently, and the gamble made by Southgate to transition the right-back into a number 8 has seen the Three Lions evolve their game ahead of EURO 2024.

Certainly, Conor Gallagher's energy is also valued by Southgate, and youngsters Kobbie Mainoo and Adam Wharton will offer the manager strength in depth. But as the famous football saying goes, 'don't fix something that isn't broken', and this will most likely be reciprocated through the final team selection tonight, as Alexander-Arnold is handed the chance to continue his hot streak.

Related 8 Best Wonderkids at Euro 2024 (Ranked) Here's a look at the most exciting young prospects set to light up the summer of football in Germany.

Attack

Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Phil Foden

Ivan Toney has been a refreshing cog in Southgate's England lineup and offers something others in his position don't. Needless to say, as well, that Ollie Watkins is in the form of his life, having helped Aston Villa qualify for Champions League football for the first time since 1983 after scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists in 37 Premier League games last season.

But when your competition is Harry Kane, there's hardly a chance you will be leading England out this summer. Certainly, they will have their opportunities from the bench, but Kane is the main man for England, and he seemingly always has been, with the captain's armband only further testifying to that statement.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With 68 goals in 89 caps, Harry Kane is England's all-time top goalscorer. His nearest rival to that status is Wayne Rooney, who notched 53 goals in 120 Three Lions' appearances.

He will be joined by two more Southgate regulars, too. With Bukayo Saka one of the Premier League's best wingers last season, and Phil Foden finally getting the flowers he's long deserved through his crowning of the PFA Premier League Player of the Year, England are blessed in the forward line.

There is also a lot of clamour for Cole Palmer to get a look-in after he contributed to 33 goals in as many Premier League games for Chelsea. But with so many options giving Southgate a number of selection quandaries, the England boss will stick with what he knows in positions of fierce competition, thus seeing Saka and Foden as the preferred options.