Euro 2024 is creeping ever closer and international teams across the continent will be putting together their final plans for the showpiece tournament. According to the bookmakers, England will go into the tournament staged in Germany as joint favourites alongside France.

Will football be coming home? While there is still time to wait for the competition to kick off, we're already excited. The Three Lions qualified as the winners of their group, ahead of Italy, Ukraine, Malta and North Macedonia. It was a straightforward qualifying campaign as Gareth Southgate's men won six games and drew two matches on their way to reaching the competition finals.

England have been drawn in Group C along with Serbia, Denmark, and Slovenia. They will face Serbia in their opening fixture on June 16 and we've skipped ahead to that exact game to predict what the England XI is likely to look like for the curtain raiser. Many positions pick themselves at this moment in time, but with half a season still to play at club level, could some players force their way into Southgate's plans?

Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

Club: Everton

Jordan Pickford has always Southgate's preferred number one, and we're pretty sure this will remain the case when Euro 2024 rolls around. The Everton shot-stopper has never let England down, and while Aaron Ramsdale looked set to take over as the first-choice between the stick for the Three Lions, circumstances have changed.

Ramsdale has been dropped as Arsenal's goalkeeper in the 2023/24 season by Mikel Arteta, and this has left the path clear for Pickford to continue in goal for his country. Nick Pope is the only other real candidate, but the 31-year-old is not as comfortable with the ball at his feet in comparison to his competitors for the role. It would be a shock to see anyone other than Pickford on the teamsheet for the opening fixture against Serbia.

Jordan Pickford's England Statistics Appearances 58 Goals Conceded 42 Clean Sheet 28 All statistics in this article are via Transfermarkt - Correct as of 17/01/2024

Right-back: Kyle Walker

Club: Manchester City

Like the goalkeeper position, it looked for all the world that there could be a change in the guard at right-back after the 2022 World Cup. Kyle Walker had lost his regular place in the Manchester City squad during the 2022/23 campaign and Reece James and Trent Alexander-Arnold appeared ready to step into the fold. James has suffered many injury issues in the past 12 months, while Alexander-Arnold has yet to earn the trust of Southgate in a defensive role.

The most likely player to de-throne Walker as the starting right-back - after the Citizens' defender forced his way back in at club level with some world-class performances - is Kieran Tripper of Newcastle. The England boss has always shown faith in the former Atletico Madrid man, whether it be on the right or left side of the back line. However, still being one of the fastest players in the Premier League, Walker is the safest bet to keep wingers such as Kylian Mbappe and Rafael Leao quiet.

Kyle Walker's England Statistics Appearances 81 Goals 1 Assists 10

Centre-back: John Stones

Club: Manchester City

Manchester City are the most dominant team in world football - having won a treble in the 2022/24 season and lifting the Club World Cup in late 2023 - but the Citizens don't look like the same side without John Stones pulling the strings from the back. The ex-Everton defender has become one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League under Pep Guardiola. He is as nailed on to play as any other player in this entire XI, fitness permitting.

The 29-year-old is one of the most assured and composed defenders in the world in possession of the football. His passing range and selection is world-class, and his intelligence is unmatched by anyone in the England back line. In his younger years, Stones was seen as too weak to compete with physical centre-forwards, but he is now able to compete with any striker he comes up against. His place in the starting line-up is guaranteed if fit.

John Stones' England Statistics Appearances 69 Goals 3 Assists 3

Centre-back: Harry Maguire

Club: Manchester United

Harry Maguire has been a rock at the heart of the England defence over the past three international tournaments, and Southgate has continually shown faith in the centre-back despite facing difficulties at club level. Erik ten Hag removed Maguire's captaincy at Manchester United and used the former Leicester City man as a back-up to Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. This led to speculation that his place in the national team could come under threat.

The 2023/24 campaign has seen a resurgence of the Englishman's form for the Red Devils as he stepped in to cover for injuries to first-choice players. Maguire has looked to be back to playing confidently and there is very little doubt he will be the man to partner Stones at Euro 2024.

Harry Maguire's England Statistics Appearances 62 Goals 7 Assists 2

Left-back: Luke Shaw

Club: Manchester United

At left-back, we've stuck with Luke Shaw. The one area of contention surrounding the Man United player lies with his injury record. Shaw has missed large parts of the 2023/24 season to date, but is still England's best option with Ben Chilwell having an even harder time with availability issues.

Shaw scored in the final of the previous European Championship against Italy, and for a fleeting moment, had the nation believing football was coming home. It wasn't to be, but three years later, he remains the number one left-back in Southgate's plans, with Chilwell and Trippier being solid back-up options.

Luke Shaw's England Statistics Appearances 31 Goals 3 Assists 9

Holding midfield: Declan Rice

Club: Arsenal

The glue that holds the entire team together, Declan Rice, will start every game at the Euros, fitness permitting. He lifted a European trophy for West Ham at club level in the summer of 2023, and will be hoping to replicate that feat 12 months later with his country. Arsenal made one of the Premier League signings of the season when they snapped up the defensive midfielder from the Hammers.

At 25-years-old, the Gunners' star is one of the best in the world in his position. Rice has even been put into the same conversations as Manchester City's Rodri, which is praise enough in itself. Kalvin Phillips is the only competition as a defensive midfielder in the England squad, but due to a lack of game time for his club, there is no real debate between the two.

Declan Rice's England Statistics Appearances 48 Goals 3 Assists 0

Cental midfield: Jude Bellingham

Club: Real Madrid

We are witnessing a true 'Galactico' before our very eyes as Jude Bellingham leads a Real Madrid side consisting of superstars such as Vinicius Junior, Federico Valverde, and Luka Modric. The former Borussia Dortmund and Birmingham youngster has been Los Blancos' best performer of the season, with his game evolving from being a box-to-box midfielder to a goalscoring machine. Bellingham is not only one of the best players in his team, but one of the best in the world.

As the youngest player in this line-up, it is apparent that Bellingham will be at the centre of anything good the Three Lions achieve over the next 10–15 years. A driving force that will be allowed to get forward and support the front line because he has the imperious Rice covering for him, it would not be a shock to see him towards the top of the goal contributions chart by the end of the competition.

Jude Bellingham's England Statistics Appearances 27 Goals 2 Assists 5

Central midfield: Trent Alexander-Arnold

Club: Liverpool

This is the only midfield position that is really up for debate should Rice and Bellingham remain fit ahead of the international tournament. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been running the show in the Premier League for Liverpool ever since he started to play an inverted role towards the tail end of the 2022/23 campaign. Nobody questions the surreal ability the 25-year-old has in possession of the ball, as Alexander-Arnold is capable of picking out the most outrageous of passes, but his defensive abilities are where his weaknesses lie.

With the freedom to operate on the right-hand side of a midfield three, and with the safety of having Walker behind him, should allow the Liverpool star to flourish on the international stage. Alexander-Arnold has scored two goals and registered three assists in the league so far in the 2023/24 season, and is likely to continue in the midfield role he has played in recent games for England.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's England Statistics Appearances 23 Goals 2 Assists 5

Left wing: Phil Foden

Club: Manchester City

Phil Foden is unfortunate, but in a strange way. The Englishman is one of the most versatile players in both his national team and his club, meaning he is never given one role to thrive in. Instead, Foden is asked to play on both wings, as well as a central role behind the striker. Granted, some games won't suit having the Man City man on the wing, and that is why you bring a squad of players to these tournaments.

Sometimes Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford may be called upon, but Foden has been the man in the best form of the three and deserves to be selected for the opening fixture. The 23-year-old isn't a natural winger, but his close control and clever use of the ball more than make up for his lack of direct dribbling and blistering pace. If Southgate wants to lift silverware at the end of the campaign, he will need players like Foden who have been there and done it for their club.

Phil Foden's England Statistics Appearances 31 Goals 4 Assists 8

Right wing: Bukayo Saka

Club: Arsenal

For a few years now, Bukayo Saka has been one of the most exciting players in the Premier League as the young Arsenal star burst onto the scene in the Gunners' time of need. The Emirates had witnessed some hard times until Mikel Arteta got things together and made Saka the main man in his attacking trio. There is a conversation to be had about just how much strain has been put on the 22-year-old's shoulders, however, as he is rarely given a break.

Starring in the Champions League group stages, the right-winger has taken his talents into continental football and will hope to continue this into the Euros for England. Southgate has a couple of options at right wing, with Jarrod Bowen having a sensational season for West Ham and Foden's aforementioned versatility, but it would shock the nation to see anyone other than Saka take up that role against Serbia.

Bukayo Saka's England Statistics Appearances 32 Goals 11 Assists 8

Striker: Harry Kane

Club: Bayern Munich

The nation's top goalscorer of all time will lead the line for the Three Lions and should they achieve success, Harry Kane will be right at the heart of it. His move to Bayern Munich has been a roaring success to date, as the former Spurs marksman became the fastest player to score 20 Bundesliga goals ever.

Many believed he was destined to become the top goalscorer in Premier League history while playing for Tottenham, but the 30-year-old departed in 2023 in search of silverware in Germany. Could the Euro 2024 trophy be among the team awards Kane lifts this summer?