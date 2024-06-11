Highlights Several top talents are set to take part in Euro 2024 in Germany from a range of nations.

England's stand-out players for the tournament include Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham.

Kylian Mbappe, one of the best players in the world, is expected to be named in the team of the tournament.

After all the qualifying matches, draws for the group stages and squad selections, Euro 2024 is nearly here. The tournament is due to kick off in Germany in a matter of days, with fans of all 24 nations counting down the hours until the first ball is kicked.

Supporters can look forward to some of the best players from across the continent battling it out for the right to be crowned European champions in July. Will Italy retain their crown? Or will a new juggernaut in the form of France, England, Portugal or Germany write their names into the history books? All that is yet to be seen.

Predictions are rife ahead of the competition starting, and while attention has been paid to which nation might emerge victorious, numerous players could also shine on the biggest of stages. In an attempt to see into the future, here is who could be named in the team of the tournament once it reaches its conclusion.

Goalkeeper: Diogo Costa

Porto / Portugal

There are no shortage of excellent shot-stoppers heading to Euro 2024 this summer, and picking one man to outshine everyone else is a tough ask. Although Germany's Manuel Neuer and France's Mike Maignan are two of the best around, both have stellar defences in front of them and the goalkeeper who will be named the competition's best will likely be someone who has more saves to make.

That's why Portugal's Diogo Costa has been predicted to be the best 'keeper. The highly-rated 24-year-old only conceded twice during Portugal's qualifying run, making 13 saves and recording an overall save percentage of 86.7%. With Roberto Martinez's side expected to go on a deep run into the tournament, the Porto man might prove to be the difference between a quarter-final elimination and potential glory.

Right-Back: Kyle Walker

Manchester City / England

Kyle Walker has cemented his status as one of the best defenders on the planet during his stellar career, locking up some of the best attackers in world football with his remarkable intelligence and incredible pace. He's been a main-stay in Gareth Southgate's England side during the coach's tenure, and is expected to be trusted once again at the European Championships.

England are one of the favourites to win the tournament and if they reach the knockout stages, that will be where the Manchester City defender shines brightest. Not many wingers in world football will relish a battle against Walker, even though he is now 34.

Centre-Back: Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool / Netherlands

Virgil van Dijk is every striker's worst nightmare. Although many thought the Dutchman might be beginning his decline ahead of the 2023/24 season, the central defender silenced his critics with incredible performances for Liverpool.

Renowned for how smart he is defensively and his sheer strength, Van Dijk will be crucial to the Netherlands' ambitions at this tournament. Not only will he keep attackers quiet, but he will be a menace from set-pieces, something which is illustrated by his two goals in two games prior to the competition kicking off. There might only be a slim chance of the Oranje winning the tournament, but the Liverpool man's performances will give his side a big boost.

Centre-Back: Antonio Rudiger

Real Madrid / Germany

A centre-back partnership of Antonio Rudiger and Van Dijk - frightening stuff! Having already lifted the Champions League and La Liga with Real Madrid, the German centre-back will be looking to cap off an excellent few months by helping his nation lift their tournament in front of their home supporters.

Establishing himself as an excellent leader and defender at Chelsea, Rudiger has elevated his game to new levels ever since moving to Spain, acting as the key man for Carlo Ancelotti in a defence plagued by injuries. Portugal's Ruben Dias and Italy's Alessandro Bastoni could make their mark at Euro 2024 to earn their place in the team of the tournament, but they will have to be at the top of their respective games to beat the 31-year-old to the honour.

Left-Back: Theo Hernandez

AC Milan / France

Theo Hernandez has everything you would want in a modern-day left-back. The Frenchman is as fast as lightning and is technically brilliant, capable of setting up goals or scoring them himself. So whether it be whipping in pinpoint crosses for France's attackers to dispatch, or popping up in the penalty area himself for a goal, expect him to be an attacking threat for Les Bleus.

In 27 appearances for Didier Deschamps' side, the AC Milan defender has eight assists to his name, while he also managed to grab 16 goal contributions in all competitions for his club during the 2023/24 season. Spain's Alejandro Garnacho could be his closest challenger for this spot in the team, but as France are expected to be one of the teams in the final, Hernandez gets into this predicted XI.

Defensive-Midfield: Rodri

Manchester City / Spain

France might have N'Golo Kante back in the mix and England might have Declan Rice, but if you're picking a defensive minded midfielder, you simply cannot ignore Rodri. The man who boasted an incredible 74-game unbeaten run was instrumental to Man City's Premier League success in 2023/24, and will be equally important to Spain's Euro 2024 hopes.

Rarely out of La Roja's setup during qualifying, Luis de la Fuente will rely on Rodri's experience and guile in midfield to help see his team into the knockout stages. Hell, when the going gets tough, the 27-year-old also tends to pop up with an important goal, as he did in the 2022/23 Champions League final! Arguably the most well-rounded midfielder at the competition, this prediction feels fairly nailed on.

Centre-Midfield: Toni Kroos

Real Madrid / Germany

It has to happen! Toni Kroos will be playing his final football matches at Euro 2024, having announced that he will be retiring from the beautiful game once his competition is over. And there would be no better way to end his career than as a European champion with both club and country.

Whether Germany lift the famous silverware is up for debate, but even in his final games, Kroos is still more than capable of doing a job for Die Mannschaft, and many have said that he is hanging up his boots too soon. His passing range is an absolute joke and Julian Nagelsmann has said he wants to give the legendary German the perfect send-off. Could it be written in the stars?

Centre-Midfield: Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid / England

Two centre-midfield spots, two Real Madrid midfielders. Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne can both feel slightly hard done by, given their incredible qualities, but the meteoric rise of Jude Bellingham cannot be ignored.

Having had a standout year at Real Madrid where he scored 23 goals and assisted a further 13, the England prodigy will start and lead for the Three Lions as they look to capture major silverware for the first time since 1966. Five goal contributions in his last four appearances for his country could be a taste of what is to come, so expect to see Bellingham at his marauding best over the next month.

Right-Wing: Lamine Yamal

Barcelona / Spain

A little bold perhaps, given that Bukayo Saka could be one of the stars of the show for England. But what Lamine Yamal has done since breaking into both the Barcelona and Spain setups is so outrageous that he might well be the best young player at the tournament.

Despite being only 16 years old, the teenager is simply fearless when it comes to playing football and could leave some of the best defenders in the world trailing in his wake as he lights up Euro 2024. He is already the youngest debutant in La Roja's history, and by scoring in that game, he became their youngest goalscorer ever too! He's continued to devastate teams in the build-up to Euro 2024, weighing in with six assists in his last three games! And if he scores in Germany, he will break yet another record by becoming the youngest goalscorer in European Championship history. Watch this space.

Striker: Harry Kane

Bayern Munich / England

Goals are just guaranteed with Harry Kane, so this feels like the safe pick to make. Having torn up the Premier League for fun and become England's all-time record goalscorer, the 30-year-old moved to Bayern Munich and bagged a casual 36 goals in his debut Bundesliga season.



A proper fox in the box, but someone who is also just as dangerous when shooting from outside it, Kane will be in the running to finish as the competition's top scorer when all is said and done, especially as he'll be on penalty duties and England have an incredible array of talent feeding him chances. If he somehow fails to perform, though, European Championship great Cristiano Ronaldo might be in with a shot of making the team in what could be his final major international tournament.

Left-Wing: Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid / France

And the least surprising pick of them all is... All jokes aside, this competition could be Kylian Mbappe's finest in a France shirt yet. Already one of the best players in football today, Real Madrid's newest signing has the world at his feet and will be Les Bleus' most important man during the competition.

Having scored nine goals in qualifying matches for the competition, all while contributing a further six assists, there is no question that Mbappe will be one of the best players at the tournament. If he has his shooting boots on, he could also surpass Thierry Henry's goal total for France (51) while in Germany.

