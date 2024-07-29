Highlights The Chiefs and 49ers should be obvious division winners after last season's trip to the Super Bowl.

The AFC South and NFC North are wide open, with young and improving teams in both divisions.

The Dallas Cowboys' disastrous offseason opens up a door for the Eagles to easily win the NFC East.

The offseason is practically over as training camp is in session, meaning the NFL is back. In just over a month, meaningful football will be played.

For the most part, the majority of every team's offseason moves have been made, which means we have a good picture of the roster each team will carry into the season. Injuries could change the scope of a team's season, but it's the perfect time to predict every division winner in the NFL this season.

Each year, there are several non-playoff teams from the year prior that make it to the playoffs the very next year. This means there's guaranteed to be some new faces not only as division winners but in the playoffs in general.

So, who are this year's NFL division winners?

1 AFC East - Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills are AFC East champions for the fifth straight year.

It's easy to fall into the trap of believing that the Buffalo Bills are in for a major decline this season, but they're still the team to beat in the AFC East. Half of that could be true, as they're going to have a new identity on offense, but they still have the best quarterback in the division, a strong run game, and a young, improving defense.

This year, the AFC East will face the NFC West and AFC South as part of their schedule, which could be challenging for every team. Everyone is high on the New York Jets, but the reality is Aaron Rodgers is no longer the player he was a few years ago. They're more likely to underperform this season than meet expectations.

Last season, the Miami Dolphins collapsed down the stretch and gave up the division. They lost some key pieces this offseason, which will only make it more challenging to win this division. Then there's the New England Patriots, who would take a near miracle to win it through a small rebuild.

Buffalo is still in a great spot to win the division, but it's likely they will finish as the fourth seed in the AFC.

2 AFC North - Cincinnati Bengals

After missing seven games in 2023, Joe Burrow will return fully healthy and again lead the Bengals atop the AFC North.

It's amazing that despite Joe Burrow missing seven games last season, the Cincinnati Bengals still managed to finish above .500 with a 9-8 record. Unfortunately, the AFC North was so strong that they still finished in last place. The benefit of finishing in last place last season is that they will play an easier schedule this season.

Outside of signing Derrick Henry, the Baltimore Ravens won't have as strong of a roster as they did last season. They lost some significant contributors from last season, which puts the Bengals in a perfect position to reclaim the division.

2024 Baltimore Ravens Key Departures Player New Team Patrick Queen - LB Pittsburgh Steelers Jadeveon Clowney - EDGE Carolina Panthers Geno Stone - SS Cincinnati Bengals John Simpson - OG New York Jets Devin Duvernay - WR Jacksonville Jaguars Ronald Darby - CB Jacksonville Jaguars Gus Edwards - RB Los Angeles Chargers Kevin Zeitler - OG Detroit Lions J.K. Dobbins - RB Los Angeles Chargers Odell Beckham Jr. - WR Miami Dolphins

With the biggest threat to the Bengals significantly weaker, it puts them in a prime position to win the division again. A healthy Burrow should lead a top-scoring offense, while their defense should be good enough to help them become division winners.

3 AFC South - Indianapolis Colts

A healthy Anthony Richardson could turn the Colts into one of the most dangerous teams in the AFC.

Last season, the Indianapolis Colts had a chance to win the AFC South, but they fell short to the Houston Texans. With Anthony Richardson returning from shoulder surgery, the Colts could become a top-10 offense. Richardson's rushing ability, strong pocket presence, and elite arm strength make him one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the league.

Indianapolis had a strong offseason to improve this roster, with the additions of Raekwon Davis, Laitau Latu, and Adonai Mitchell. They're hoping to have their star running back to full health after Jonathan Taylor missed seven games last season.

Everyone is riding the Texans train, but they're going to have a much more difficult schedule, which is why they're a bit overhyped. The Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans are both promising, young teams, but they're not quite as complete as Indianapolis. The AFC South could have a few playoff teams with improvements from all the teams in the division, but the Colts' roster is in a position to shock the rest of the league.

4 AFC West - Kansas City Chiefs

Once again, to no surprise, the Chiefs will win the AFC West with a more explosive passing attack.

Until Patrick Mahomes retires, the Kansas City Chiefs will continuously be the AFC West favorites. But last season, the defense led this team to a championship, averaging under 16 points per game against opposing teams in the playoffs. But this offseason, Kansas City made sure to upgrade their offense.

With the additions of Marquise Brown and Xavier Worthy, this offense should regain its explosiveness with one of the quickest wide receiver corps in the NFL. None of the other teams feel like much of a threat, as two of the teams have question marks at the quarterback position, and another team let their top two wide receivers go.

Once again, the Chiefs will win the AFC West.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Kansas City Chiefs currently have the second-most consecutive division titles with eight, behind only the New England Patriots. (via The Kansas City Star)

5 NFC East - Philadelphia Eagles

After the Dallas Cowboys had a dreadful offseason, the Philadelphia Eagles are in a prime position to win the NFC East again.

If the Philadelphia Eagles didn't collapse down the stretch, they would've won their second straight NFC East title. But after a 10-1 start, the Eagles went 1-5 in their last six games, letting the Dallas Cowboys sneak in and win the NFC East. What happened to the Eagles in 2023 was embarrassing, so Howie Roseman immediately went to work to improve this team in 2024.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The last time the NFC East had a repeat title winner was from 2001 to 2005 when the Philadelphia Eagles won four straight.

There was an immediate change with both coordinators, as the Eagles hired Kellen Moore to become their new offensive coordinator, and Vic Fangio to become their new defensive coordinator. They were then active in free agency, signing Bryce Huff, Saquon Barkley, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Devin White, and Mekhi Becton. They addressed the 31st-ranked passing defense by drafting two of the best cornerbacks in the draft, Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

The Cowboys' roster only got worse this offseason, as they lost several key starters. Philadelphia should pretty easily win the NFC West in 2024.

6 NFC North - Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams is the real deal, and it will show as the Bears see immediate success in 2024.

It's not an exaggeration to say that the Chicago Bears have a Super Bowl ceiling in 2024. If Caleb Williams is truly the generational prospect that he's advertised to be, he should elevate a talented, improved roster.

Everyone is predicting the Detroit Lions or Green Bay Packers to win the division, but they don't have the upside that the Bears do. The Lions have limitations with Jared Goff, as he's struggled throughout his career playing outside of structure. Green Bay is young and talented but lacks a game-changing wide receiver.

Chicago has three WR1s, along with the best run defense in football. Their 2023 draft picks will only improve, as the Bears should find immediate success under their rookie quarterback.

7 NFC South - Atlanta Falcons

All the Falcons needed as a quarterback, and they got their guy in Kirk Cousins this offseason.

It's clear that the Atlanta Falcons had a weakness in their offensive play calling and their quarterback in 2023. Well, they upgraded both of those spots. They signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $140 million contract this offseason, while also upgrading their coaching staff with Raheem Morris and Zac Robinson. These moves should put the Falcons in a perfect position to take the NFC South.

Atlanta has a strong offensive core with Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts. Unless Cousins struggles from his torn Achilles, the Falcons should be the best team in the division, taking home their first NFC South division title since 2016.

8 NFC West - San Francisco 49ers

Unless the 49ers experience a major injury, the 49ers should comfortably win the NFC West as they have the most talented roster in the NFC.

If the San Francisco 49ers remain healthy, they will continue to be the NFC West favorites. They're loaded on both sides of the ball, and finally they can say they have a franchise quarterback in Brock Purdy. This division has two other talented teams, in the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, but neither team has nearly the defensive talent that the 49ers have.

As some of their core stars are aging, like Trent Williams and Christian McCaffrey, winning the NFC West is a minor checkpoint in the 49ers' pursuit of winning the Super Bowl. Unless one of the other NFC West teams drastically improves, it's the 49ers' division to lose.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Spotrac.