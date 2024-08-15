Highlights The Lions are predicted to win the NFC North with major improvements on both offense and defense.

The Jets are expected to shock and win the AFC East due to a solid roster if Aaron Rodgers performs adequately.

The Texans are poised to repeat as AFC South champions with a complete and proven roster.

The 2024 NFL season opener is less than a month away, and that signals the perfect time to release division predictions.

Analyzing and correctly picking each division is nearly impossible, as roster turnover, injuries, and breakout performances dramatically affect the playing field.

This is an attempt to make an educated assessment based on data, analysis, and gut feeling on how this upcoming season will play out.

Without further to do, let's look at each division and predict how things will stand at the end of the regular season heading into the playoffs.

Related What Jordan Love's Contract Means For The Packers' Super Bowl Window Now that Jordan Love has signed his contract extension, it's time to evaluate how it impacts Green Bay Packers' future.

NFC North

Lions win division, Vikings finish at the bottom with question marks at the quarterback position.

Predicted 2024 NFC North Standings Team Record Detroit Lions 13-4 Green Bay Packers 11-6 Chicago Bears 9-8 Minnesota Vikings 7-10

The Detroit Lions are the front-runners in the division, as the team reached the NFC championship game last season. The offense should pick up right where they left off with Jared Goff leading the way.

With the skill-position group returning, a strong offensive line, and what should be a much-improved defense, the Lions should repeat as division champions.

The Green Bay Packers certainly have a chance to steal the division away from Detroit this season. This was the youngest team in the league in 2023, and with another full offseason to get acclimated with each other, the scheme and chemistry could be fully unlocked in 2024.

With Caleb Williams coming to town, the Chicago Bears finally have a hopeful chance of competing and winning.

Chicago's front office went all out to surround the 21-year-old quarterback with as much talent as possible.

The Bears' defense was a strong unit over the latter half of 2023 and will look to continue that trend this upcoming season.

Pairing that defense with an offensive unit that includes D.J. Moore, Keenan Allen, Rome Odunze, and D'Andre Swift could prove to be a successful recipe.

This league comes down to quarterback play and, quite frankly, the Minnesota Vikings have the worst quarterback situation in the division.

Sam Darnold is now the only answer as the starter, as J.J. McCarthy underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn meniscus on Wednesday. The Vikings have no choice but to ride out the season with Darnold because, at this point, the 27-year-old signal-caller is better than any alternative on the market.

Someone has to finish last in this division, and because the other three teams have either more talent or more proven success at the quarterback position, the Vikings find themselves at the bottom of the NFC North.

NFC East

The Eagles return to the top, while the Giants finish last.

Predicted 2024 NFC East Standings Team Record Philadelphia Eagles 11-6 Dallas Cowboys 9-8 Washington Commanders 7-10 New York Giants 5-12

Barring anything extraordinary from the Washington Commanders or the New York Giants, it is a two-horse race between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East title.

The Eagles are coming off of a tumultuous late-season collapse in 2023.

With Kellen Moore taking over the play-calling duties and Saquon Barkley's addition to the run game, Philadelphia's offense should bounce back considerably.

Reinforcements at the cornerback position should also enhance a defense with talent at all three levels.

Talent is not the issue with the Eagles - as they possess the highest ceiling in the division - the question is, can both sides of the ball execute at a high level? With improved coordinators, Philadelphia can be one of the most complete teams in the league.

Dallas' has had one of the noisiest and unproductive offseasons of any team in the NFL.

While other teams in the league have bolstered or signed long-term contracts to key players on their respective rosters, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' front office have stayed pat, falling behind.

With no improvement in the running game and no reliable weapon other than CeeDee Lamb - who Jones has seemed to irk with his recent comments - in the passing game, Dallas is prime for a step back in 2024.

Jayden Daniels has a bright future, but hoping for him to immediately put the Commanders over the top is unrealistic.

Washington could be a fun team to watch this upcoming season from an offensive standpoint, but it is still a young team with Dan Quinn, who is entering his first year as the organization's head coach.

The Giants added some firepower this offseason by drafting Malik Nabers and trading for Brian Burns. However, the loss of Barkley will drastically affect the offense.

With Barkley departing in free agency and Nabers as the only true reliable threat, it's going to be a long year for the Giants.

NFC South

The addition of Kirk Cousins propels the Falcons to the top of the NFC South; the Saints finish last.

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted 2024 NFC South Standings Team Record Atlanta Falcons 10-7 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 8-9 Carolina Panthers 6-11 New Orleans Saints 5-12

Last season, the Atlanta Falcons finished with a modest 7-10 record with Desmond Ridder as their quarterback.

This offseason, the Falcons signed Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract, majorly improving that position.

With Drake London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts, the addition of Cousins should be enough to elevate Atlanta to the top of the division.

With Dave Canales departing for Carolina's head coaching vacancy this summer, Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' offense could regress in 2024.

That, coupled with the fact that this is an aging roster, has Tampa Bay slipping slightly in the division race.

As mentioned, Canales is now the Carolina Panthers head coach. Bryce Young should have more of a chance to develop this season.

Things cannot get worse for the Panthers, as they finished with the worst record last season.

The most uninspiring team - possibly in the entire league - is the New Orleans Saints.

With Dennis Allen as the head coach and Derek Carr as the quarterback, the best way to describe this team is bland. This will begin New Orleans' steady decline.

NFC West

The Rams steal the NFC West, while the Cardinals are the worst team in the division.

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted 2024 NFC West Standings Team Record Los Angeles Rams 12-5 San Francisco 49ers 11-6 Seattle Seahawks 9-8 Arizona Cardinals 6-11

This could be the most controversial pick, but the Los Angeles Rams might be the best team in the NFC West this season.

Their success hinges on Matthew Stafford's health, which is always an uncertainty, but this feels like the year that everything comes together for the Rams.

Cooper Kupp is primed for a massive bounce back, Puka Nacua is only going to get better, as he enters his sophomore season, Kyren Williams and Blake Corum will form a one-two punch in the backfield, and the defense - who will be without Aaron Donald after he announced his retirement this offseason - is a young and athletic group that could surprise people.

As of this writing, Brandon Aiyuk has not been traded yet - and if he ends up being dealt, that would be a major blow for the San Francisco 49ers.

In addition to the Aiyuk saga, Christian McCaffery is nursing a calf strain, Trent Williams has been holding out of training camp, and rookie wideout Ricky Pearsall has dealt with multiple injuries, and it is only August.

Right now, vibes are not ideal in San Francisco, and this could be a classic Super Bowl hangover.

The Seattle Seahawks made a splash hire, appointing former Ravens' defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald as the head coach.

There is a plethora of talent on both sides of the ball, but Geno Smith could hold the Seahawks back.

Kyler Murray will be two years removed from his ACL tear he suffered in 2022. With the addition of Marvin Harrison Jr. to the passing game, Murray finally has a dependable WR1.

However, there still seems to be an element missing with the Arizona Cardinals. They may be a year away from being considered a high-level team in the NFC.

AFC South

The Texans repeat as division champions, while the Titans ultimately finish last.

Predicted 2024 AFC South Standings Team Record Houston Texans 11-6 Indianapolis Colts 10-7 Jacksonville Jaguars 8-9 Tennessee Titans 6-11

The Houston Texans surprised the league by winning the division last season and are in pole position to repeat as division champions.

C.J. Stroud's weaponry improved this offseason, as the Texans acquired Stefon Diggs and Joe Mixon, who will join Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz.

Bringing in Danielle Hunter to compliment Will Anderson Jr. and Derek Stingley will also bolster the defensive side of the ball. Houston has the most complete, proven roster in the division.

If Anthony Richardson stays healthy for the duration of the season, the Indianapolis Colts could challenge for the division.

However, the 22-year-old quarterback - because he only played in four games last season - is still very raw and will have to polish his game to take the next step in his development.

Losing Calvin Ridley and replacing him with two receivers who struggle to create separation - Gabe Davis and Brian Thomas - is not ideal for Trevor Lawrence, who needs to play well this season.

This feels like a make-or-break season for Doug Pederson, and it feels like it doesn't end up working out.

It's a possibility the Tennessee Titans will sneak into third place.

Adding Ridley and Tony Pollard to the offensive personnel and Brian Callahan as the head coach should help Will Levis continue his development.

However, unless the second-year quarterback plays lights out, it still feels like a team a year or two away from being taken seriously.

AFC West

The Chiefs continue dominating, while the Broncos cannot consistently compete.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted 2024 AFC West Standings Team Record Kansas City Chiefs 13-4 Los Angeles Chargers 10-7 Las Vegas Raiders 6-11 Denver Broncos 5-12

While the rest of the AFC West has seemingly plateaued, the Kansas City Chiefs continue to dominate and win Super Bowls.

Kansas City winning the division is an obvious pick, and as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center, the Chiefs should be considered heavy favorites.

Marquise Brown's injury will be a story to follow heading into the season opener, but Mahomes proved last year that he can succeed no matter who the receivers are, and this receiver corps is definitely an upgrade from last season.

With an improved passing attack and an underrated defense, Kansas City has one of the best all-around rosters in the NFL.

At the moment, the Los Angeles Chargers would be the pick to finish runner-up. However, it is a scary prediction that could backfire right away.

Justin Herbert is dealing with a plantar fascia injury - which can be easily aggravated. The Chargers expect him to be ready for the season opener, but it could be a nagging injury throughout the season.

If the 26-year-old quarterback can avoid re-aggravating the injury, Los Angeles can win 10+ games.

The Las Vegas Raiders have everything - except a quarterback.

Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are simply not good enough to compete in this division, let alone the AFC.

Talent in the receiving game may elevate the quarterback to a degree, but it won't be enough.

It is a fresh start in the quarterback room, as the Denver Broncos are putting their eggs in the Bo Nix basket.

For a rookie quarterback to come in and instantly compete against the likes of the Chiefs and potentially the Chargers will prove to be too much to overcome for Nix and Denver.

This year is about developing and evaluating Sean Payton and the Broncos.

AFC North

The Bengals return to the top after a brief absence; the Steelers' quarterback situation proves to be the team's achilles heel.

Predicted 2024 AFC North Standings Team Record Cincinnati Bengals 12-5 Baltimore Ravens 10-7 Cleveland Browns 9-8 Pittsburgh Steelers 7-10

Injuries prevented the Cincinnati Bengals from ever getting off the ground in 2023.

When Joe Burrow is healthy, Cincinnati is one of the top teams in the league, and if he can stay on the field, look for the Bengals to bounce back.

With the fifth-easiest schedule and elite talent on the roster, Cincinnati has a great opportunity to finish as a top-three seed in the AFC.

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens had a stellar 2023 campaign, reaching the AFC title game.

Baltimore has the most roster turnover of any team in the league. The Ravens lost three starters along the offensive line, multiple key players on the defensive side of the ball, and defensive coordinator Mike MacDonald.

Adding Derrick Henry is a great move for a team that values the run game, but those aforementioned departures are monumental losses.

With one of the strongest rosters, the Cleveland Browns' ceiling is astronomically high.

Deshaun Watson's recent performance leaves some doubt about putting any faith in Cleveland's prospects this season.

They could win the division, or they could miss the playoffs entirely. That's how underwhelming Watson's play has been as the Browns' quarterback.

If the Pittsburgh Steelers can acquire Brandon Aiyuk, their outlook will look completely different.

Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are subpar quarterback options, and that is the reason they are in this spot.

Unless one plays above their level, don't expect the Steelers to do much this season.

AFC East

The Jets shock the Bills and win the East; New England falls flat as they continue their rebuild.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Predicted 2024 AFC East Standings Team Record New York Jets 10-7 Buffalo Bills 9-8 Miami Dolphins 8-9 New England Patriots 4-13

Taking the New York Jets to win this division is probably the riskiest, most unpopular pick in this piece, but it feels like the right decision.

Assuming the offensive line holds up, Aaron Rodgers - who just needs to be competent - has a chance to lift New York into relevancy.

With an elite defense and plenty of talent, with the likes of Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall highlighting the offense, the Jets have the best roster in the AFC East.

As long as Josh Allen is the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, they will always have a chance to win each Sunday.

Despite that, the glaring question marks at receiver and offensive line depth are legitimate concerns.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Last season, the 28-year-old quarterback threw 18 interceptions with a more established group of receivers at his disposal.

It could be another turnover-riddled season for Allen, who will be leaned on more than ever before.

Tua Tagovailoa's contract extension with the Miami Dolphins signals the end of loading up a roster around a quarterback on a cheap deal.

Other than Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and a few other pieces, this is a pedestrian roster. In addition, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb are both coming off season-ending injuries they suffered late in 2023.

Tagovailoa needs as much help as possible, and with a lackluster defense and a weak offensive line, the 26-year-old quarterback's weaknesses could be magnified.

It's a rebuilding year for the New England Patriots, and they are clearly the bottom feeders in this division.

Drake Maye could have a bright future, but this is more of a developmental season for the third-overall pick.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.