The final countdown to the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season is well underway, with the campaign kicking off as Manchester United host Fulham on Friday night. There are some other mouth-watering encounters too, with Ipswich Town being welcomed back to the top flight by Arne Slot's Liverpool, while Enzo Maresca's tenure at Chelsea starts with a testing tie against the defending champions, Manchester City.

While predicting how the Premier League table will look at the end of the season would be a little far-fetched, it is slightly more realistic to make assumptions on how every opening game will turn out. Here are our predictions for every game set to take place this weekend.

Premier League Opening Day Predictions Manchester United 2-0 Fulham Ipswich Town 1-4 Liverpool Arsenal 3-1 Wolves Everton 2-2 Brighton Newcastle 3-1 Southampton Nottingham Forest 0-2 Bournemouth West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa Brentford 1-2 Crystal Palace Chelsea 3-3 Manchester City Leicester City 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal Take Early Initiative In Title Race

City could stumble at Stamford Bridge

It will take some doing to finally unseat Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table. After all, the team that Pep Guardiola has assembled is one of the best the division has ever seen. In order to do so, the other title challengers will have to take advantage of every slip up from the Sky Blues, which is exactly what Mikel Arteta's Arsenal could do right from the start.

The Gunners host Wolves in their first game of the season, who should not be underestimated. Just ask Manchester United as they were close to being embarrassed by Gary O'Neil's men at the same stage last season. The North Londoners, though, are a much more complete unit than the one Erik ten Hag fielded a year ago and should have enough to see them through in a relatively comfortable manner.

As for City, it might seem strange to not have them overcome the home crowd at Stamford Bridge, given that they thrashed Chelsea in pre-season. However, the overall performance during the Community Shield was not at the level many would expect. With many of their big international stars only just returning to training, it may give the home side the opportunity to flex their squad depth and use it to their advantage to eke out a point in what has the potential to be a high-scoring affair.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The same fixture last season between Chelsea and Manchester City ended in a 4-4 draw.

Wins for Liverpool, Man Utd and Newcastle

Arne Slot to make statement in first Premier League game

With no new signings in the bank, many would argue that Arne Slot's back is up against the wall. Having been turned down most recently by Martin Zubimendi, the Dutchman will be looking to use the quality that is already available to him to make a statement. On paper, he may not have picked a better fixture to do so, as Ipswich enter this season as the replacement for Luton Town. A team no one would've predicted would be here two years ago.

While Kieran McKenna's side are bound to give it a good go, the Reds should have enough firepower to control proceedings, with a predicted 4-1 victory enough to put them in top spot after the opening weekend. Their North-West rivals will also be looking for a strong start in what feels like the unofficial opening of the INEOS era. A promising display at Wembley last weekend will have United fans hoping that a corner has been turned and that the leaky defence of last season is a thing of the past. Goals may still be hard to come by, as Marcus Rashford was once again wasteful last Saturday and Joshua Zirkzee wasn't able to show what he can do. But if the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo can mature in attack, an opening day win could be the platform to build off.

Newcastle's push to return to European football will also get off to a strong start with a home victory over newly promoted Southampton. Despite links to the England job, Eddie Howe has stated his desire to stay at St James' Park and there will be no better way to prove that his mind is on the task at hand than by showing Russel Martin a thing or two about what it is like to compete at the highest level of the game.

Shock Opening Win for Leicester

Foxes could provide the biggest surprise of the weekend on Monday night

There's always at least one surprise in store during gameweek one and that could come in the form of Tottenham's visit to the King Power Stadium. Leicester were the team to beat in the Championship last time out and under new head coach Steve Cooper, there will be hope that the former Premier League champions can stabilise themselves once again.

The matchup is sure to be an emotional one, with it being the first competitive game for Leicester since the passing of legendary coach Craig Shakespeare. That could spur them on for lack of a better term, which would leave Ange Postecoglou reeling.

Elsewhere, Oliver Glasner will be hoping that the loss of Michael Olise doesn't impact Crystal Palace's ability to continue with their incredible form towards the end of last season. The Eagles were unbeaten in their final six games, including a 5-0 win over Aston Villa and a 4-0 drubbing of Manchester United. They should just pip a Brentford team that could be boosted by the fact that Ivan Toney has not been able to secure a move elsewhere, something that seemed to be guaranteed when the transfer window first opened.

Aston Villa may have one eye on the Champions League when they meet West Ham in Julen Lopetegui's first game in charge, which is expected to be a tight affair. There will also be a stern test for Brighton's young head honcho Fabian Hurzeler, as he takes the Seagulls up to Merseyside to face Sean Dyche's Everton. The Toffees were hampered by several points deductions last season, but were saved by the golden glove efforts of Jordan Pickford. It could also be another tough start to the season for Nottingham Forest. Having survived by the skin of their teeth, they are expected to fall at home to Bournemouth.