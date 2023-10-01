Highlights WWE is planning for the Road to WrestleMania in 2024 and must make plans for the whole year to end on a high note in 2025.

For the past few years, WWE has featured numerous long title reigns in the company. With the historic championship reign of Roman Reigns, to Gunther becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all-time, Triple H has managed to engage the WWE Universe with some exciting storylines throughout.

The current program has been full of excitement and surprises. With some massive Premium Live Events this year, the current storylines have been a treat to watch. 2024 is on the horizon and WWE is now starting gear up for the Road to WrestleMania.

With a lot of excitement in the air for the Grandest Stage of them All, WWE must start making plans for the whole year now. 2024 must end with a banger program to begin 2025 on a high note. To do things right, Triple H should put titles on the most exciting star by the end of 2024. Let’s predict each WWE titleholder by the end of next year.

12 NXT Tag Team Champions: Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza

The dynamic duo of Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza have cemented their position as one of the top tag teams in NXT.

While they might not win the NXT Tag Team Championships anytime soon, with their incredible skills, WWE could use them to elevate the tag team division of the black and gold brand currently.

By the end of 2024, Carrillo and Garza could position themselves as the top tag team of NXT. It won’t be surprising if their NXT Tag Team Championship reign begins by the end of next year.

11 NXT North American Champion: Nathan Frazer

Nathan Frazer has garnered a lot of attention in NXT with his recent storyline for the NXT Heritage Cup. With a new year kicking in soon, Frazer might be portrayed as a massive star on the black and gold brand.

With his unmatchable talent, Shawn Michaels would clearly be willing to put the NXT North American Championship on him very soon. A long reign could help the young star make his way into the NXT Championship scene as well. Frazer, with his amazing work in the ring, could easily end 2024 as the North American Champion.

Real Name Benjamin Timms Ring Name Nathan Frazer Date of Birth July 23, 1998 (age 25) Height 5ft 10" Weight 182lbs Trained By Seth Rollins & Mark Brave Debut August 31, 2018 Titles Won 1x NXT Heritage Cup

10 NXT Women’s Champion: Jacy Jayne

Jacy Jayne has portrayed a completely new side of herself since her betrayal on Gigi Dolin. With her recent storyline with Thea Hail, it seems like Jayne is trying to become the locker room leader of the NXT Women’s division soon.

2024 might be the breakout year for the young star. Winning the NXT Women’s Championship mid-way in the year and heading into 2025 as the champion would be the best way to bring her to the top ahead of a potential move to the main roster.

9 NXT Champion: Wes Lee

Wes Lee’s NXT North American Championship has brought into the spotlight. The high-flying star has earned the respect of millions around the world with his unmatchable and intriguing talent. While the young star has been pushed back from the title scene currently, Lee could rise back to prominence in the next few months.

2024 might end with Wes Lee getting a huge push from WWE. A possible NXT Championship win right before 2025 hits the scenes would be the best way to showcase Lee’s exciting talent.

8 Women’s Tag Team Champions: Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

The duo of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark has hinted at a tag team stint with a rough start. WWE clearly doesn’t have a lot to offer on the women’s tag team division currently. With a lot of mid-card stars injured, the women’s tag team division seems dead.

However, with the rise of the new tag team of Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, new tag team champions might be crowned at the Grandest Stage of them All. If Baszler and Stark win the titles at WrestleMania XL, it won't be surprising to see them dominate the division and head into 2025 as the champions.

7 Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions: The Street Profits

A new era has begun for the Street Profits with Bobby Lashley helping them. With a lot of potential in them, Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins might be in line for a long Tag Team Championship reign which could start at a stage like WrestleMania XL.

While the tag team division of WWE has been doing wonders lately, the Street Profits are among the top ones.

With a lot of potential storylines, 2024 could define a new era for the tag team division. However, heading into 2025, the Street Profits might remain on top as the champions.

6 Intercontinental Champion: Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano’s main roster run hasn’t been very entertaining till now. The former NXT North American Champion is expected to team up with his long-time friend, Tommaso Ciampa soon and win the Tag Team Championships. However, by the end of 2024, Triple H might give Gargano a major push as a singles star.

Though Gargano winning the Intercontinental Championship early in 2024 seems to be out of the cards, he might enter 2025 as the champion. With an Intercontinental title reign, Gargano might move up to the world championship picture by WrestleMania 41.

Real Name Johnny Gargano Ring Name Johnny Gargano Date of Birth August 14, 1987 (age 36) Height 5ft 10" Weight 199lbs Trained By Josh Prohibition & J.T. Lightning Debut 2005 Titles Won 1x NXT Championship, 3x North American Championship & 1x NXT Tag Team Championship

5 United States Champion: Grayson Waller

WWE has already identified a lot of potential in SmackDown star, Grayson Waller. With the company’s return to Australia with Elimination Chamber 2024, Triple H might have some big plans for the Dynamite from Down Under. Reportedly, Waller is soon going to win the Tag Team Championships along with Austin Theory.

However, Waller’s tag team stint might be cut short with a massive singles career waiting for him. By the end of 2024, the WWE Universe might see the United States Championship on the Aussie star. This could kickstart 2025 with some massive mid-card storylines involving the US Champion, Grayson Waller.

4 Women’s World Champion: Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has dominated over the Women’s division for quite some time now. The Women’s World Champion has successfully defended her title numerous times and a massive obstacle might be standing in her way at WrestleMania XL. Reportedly, Ripley is set to face Becky Lynch with the title on the line at the Grandest Stage of them All.

While Ripley winning isn’t guaranteed, it can be said that WWE would keep the title on her majorly in 2024 as well. It won’t be surprising if the Eradicator of the Judgment Day heads into 2025 as the Women’s World Champion.

3 Women’s Champion: Charlotte Flair

The Queen of the women’s industry has not held the Women’s Championship since WrestleMania 39. While Charlotte Flair might head into WrestleMania XL as the champion as well, it isn’t necessary if she would walk out as the champion.

Reportedly, Flair is set to face Bianca Belair at the Grandest Stage of them All. However, the result of the match might be irrelevant for Flair. With her massive character work, Triple H might put the title on the Queen to end 2024.

2 World Heavyweight Champion: Gunther

Seth Rollins has bright prestige to the newly introduced World Heavyweight Championship with his exciting reign. While the Visionary is expected to walk into 2024 as the champion, he might drop the title in the next few months.

Gunther has already proved to be a massive talent with his longest-reigning Intercontinental Championship reign. With WrestleMania approaching, WWE might be planning to move the Ring General a level up. Gunther might win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania or SummerSlam. In addition to that, with a long reign expected, 2024 might end with Gunther on the top as the World Heavyweight Champion.

Real Name Walter Hahn Ring Name Gunther Date of Birth August 20, 1987 (age 36) Height 6ft 4" Weight 297lbs Trained By Michael Kovac, Tatsuhito Takaiwa & Tomohiro Ishii Debut November 19, 2005 Titles Won 1x Intercontinental Championship & 1x NXT UK Championship

1 Undisputed WWE Universal Champion: Cody Rhodes

Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE with his 1100+ day Undisputed WWE Universal Championships reign. However, the record-breaking title reign might be nearing its end with 2024 hitting the scenes.

WrestleMania XL is expected to feature a rematch between Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the title. This time, if both men collide, the American Nightmare might dethrone the Tribal Chief to finish the story. By the end of 2024, the WWE Universe can expect Cody Rhodes to remain as the Undisputed Champion