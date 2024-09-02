Key Takeaways Lee Carsley takes temporary charge of the England national team during the international break.

The new-look squad includes younger, uncapped players hoping to impress the interim boss.

Big opportunities could be handed to Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon in Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden's absences.

With the international break upon us, the Barmy Army are getting ready for something that they have not witnessed in eight years. An England team led by someone other than Gareth Southgate. As the FA continue to search for a new permanent replacement for the man who took them to two European Championship finals, it has been left up to Lee Carsley to man the ship.

The under-21 boss has taken a temporary step up and will be looking to make a strong impression to land the gig full-time. His squad included four uncapped names, but as he prepares to take on the Republic of Ireland on Saturday, this is the XI he could opt for when taking his bow.

Related 10 Best Players Not Included in Lee Carsley's First England Squad Kyle Walker, James Maddison and other big names were left out of Lee Carsley's first England squad.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Jordan Pickford, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marc Guehi, Harry Maguire, Rico Lewis

Despite Everton's poor start to the season, there is nothing to suggest that Jordan Pickford will be unseated as England's number one. Having come second in the Golden Glove race last season, the former Sunderland man has become a much more consistent option at club level to go with his international heroics.

Kieran Trippier's retirement and Kyle Walker's exclusion have paved the way for Trent Alexander-Arnold to return to his favoured right-back position after the failed experiment of using him as a midfielder over the summer. Marc Guehi's stock was raised too as Harry Maguire's replacement at the Euros, but with John Stones only playing 40 minutes of football since the tournament, the Crystal Palace man can expect to line up alongside Maguire this time around.

Related 10 England Youth Talents Who Benefit From Lee Carsley Appointment Harvey Elliot and Morgan Gibbs-White could be handed their first call-ups by their former manager.

There is no recognised left-back in the squad with Ben Chilwell and Luke Shaw both being ruled out. It leaves three potential candidates. Tino Livramento and Levi Colwill have played there before for their clubs, but only Rico Lewis has turned out on the left flank for his country. Despite his inexperience, expect the former youth team boss to put faith in the youngster.

Midfield

Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Cole Palmer

After several changes in personnel in the group phase of Euro 2024, Southgate eventually settled on a midfield duo of Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo. With Adam Wharton's surprising omission from Carsley's squad, there seems to be little threat of anyone taking these spots away from the already-established pairing.

Who will play ahead of them in the number 10 role is up for debate though. Jude Bellingham occupied that role over the summer, but injury has ruled him out of contention. Then there's Phil Foden, who spent much of the summer maligned on the left and not being used to full effect. However, Pep Guardiola has suggested that he may drop out of the squad with a virus.

Related Lee Carsley and Gareth Southgate’s England Under-21s Records Compared Carsley is set to take temporary charge of the Three Lions, much like Gareth Southgate did in 2016

New boys Morgan Gibbs-White and Angel Gomes could be handed an opportunity. However, it would seem cruel to not back Cole Palmer. Having had little chance to strut his stuff at the Euros, the Chelsea star still provided the assist to send England through to the final and scored their equaliser against Spain. The 22-year-old appears the natural fit with others out of action.

Attackers

Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Anthony Gordon

While Carsley may be keen to put his own stamp on the team in certain areas, in others you simply can't mess with the go-to formula. For that reason, the chances of Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane being replaced are slim to none. Saka has continued to look like one of Arsenal's bright sparks, having been that for his country over the summer. With Palmer being used in the middle, it leaves the likes of Jarrod Bowen as a possible replacement, but the West Ham man is clearly a solid back-up option.

Kane will be disappointed with his efforts during the tournament, as he did not appear to be 100% fit. A few weeks' rest and back among the goals at Bayern Munich means that he will be expected to get on the scoresheet in all white. Then there's the left-hand side conundrum. With Foden out, the likes of Eberechi Eze and Jack Grealish will want to lay down a mark. As will Anthony Gordon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Anthony Gordon played 16 times under Lee Carsley for the England under-21s.

The Newcastle man played less than five minutes of football at Euro 2024, something that angered fans as his direct nature appeared to be the exact set of skills that was sometimes needed to stretch defences. With his relationship with Carsley strong thanks to their time together at the under-21's, the foundations are there for the winger to make a real impact.