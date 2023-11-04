Highlights Leeds United has had a history of legends playing for the team, including Jack Charlton, Gordon Strachan, and Billy Bremner.

Despite their current position in the Championship, Leeds has talented players who could potentially become legends at the club.

We've taken a look at the next five players who could become heroes at Elland Road.

Over the years, Leeds United have had their fair share of ups and downs. They've been a Champions League side, and they've been all the way down to League One. You can simply never predict what direction the side is heading in. One thing that we can all be certain of, though, is the sheer amount of legends that have played for the team in the past.

They've had several impressive names become heroes during their time at Elland Road and go down in the history books as icons in the eyes of the fans and anyone associated with the team alike. Several examples include the likes of Jack Charlton, a former World Cup winner who spent his entire playing career at Elland Road, making more appearances for the side than anyone else in history, Gordon Strachan, who spent six years with them and won a league title and Billy Bremner, one of football's greatest ever midfielders.

The thing with legends, is there are always new ones on the horizon, just waiting to forge their incredible legacies and go down in the annals of history at the clubs they're dedicated to. Leeds might not be in the best of place right now, having been relegated from the Premier League and returning to the Championship where they currently reside, but the Yorkshire club still has a very talented squad and there are more than a number of impressive players in the side that could very well go on to become legends at Elland Road.

We've decided to take a gamble and predict the five players that we think stand the best chance of going on to become legends for Leeds in the future. From very promising prospects to impressive new signings, these five all look like they could very well go on to have incredible careers at Leeds if they stick around long enough. So without further ado, let's take a look at the five we're predicting will become legends at Elland Road.

Crysencio Summerville

Despite being just 21 years old, Crysencio Summerville has already had a solid career at Leeds and the future should only get better. The forward joined the Yorkshire club in 2020 from Feyenoord in the Eredivisie, and he's made 49 appearances for them so far. He's gotten off to an incredible start to life in England and his talent is evident whenever he takes to the pitch for the club.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Leeds began a period of change, but the forward has been ever-present for them so far in their return to the second-tier of English football. If they're to return to the top flight, he'll likely play a significant role and if he continues to perform for the side as he has so far, he'll undoubtedly become a legend.

Summerville has scored eight times for Leeds so far, a number that will almost certainly rise in the future as he solidifies himself as a legend at Elland Road. That's the way we see it playing out, anyway. Only time will tell whether we're right or not.

Joel Piroe

He's only been at Leeds since the summer, but Joel Piroe is already showing all the traits that hint he'll eventually become a legend at Elland Road. The former Swansea City man has been incredible since moving to Daniel Farke's side and is already looking like one of the transfers of the season for the second tier. He may have cost north of £10m, but they're certainly getting their money's worth so far. Considering his past track record in the Championship, though, that shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone really.

The forward had shone at the Welsh club over the last two campaigns and scored goals for fun in the process, so it's no surprise at all really to see him continue that form with Leeds. He's scored five times in his first eight appearances for the Lilywhites and if he continues to perform at the level he currently is, he'll go down as a legend at the team in no time.

Piroe is still just 24 years old and there's a very good chance that he'll be at Elland Road for the next decade or so. There's no reason why he can't continue to score at the rate he currently is and if he helps get Leeds back to the Premier League in the process, he'll become one of the most significant forwards to have played for the team in recent years.

Wilfried Gnonto

In the summer, it looked like Wilfried Gnonto's time at Leeds may have been coming to an end before it truly got started, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. After initially demanding a move and refusing to play for the club, he eventually came around and has apologised to the side for his behaviour.

Gnonto proved in the Premier League just how impressive a talent he is, and he's easily one of the brightest prospects to come play for the team in quite some time. The 19-year-old has already played 13 times for the Italian national side, an indication of how impressive he has been already in his short career and if he can keep things up, it seems inevitable that he'll go down as a legend at Elland Road.

Considering he's only been at Leeds for a year so far, he's already had a massive impact at the club and if they can keep ahold of him for a prolonged period of time, he'll easily become one of the most impressive players to ever turn out for the side. During the 2022/23 season, his first with the side, Leeds struggled as they were relegated to the Championship and there really wasn't much to be optimistic about at Elland Road, but the emergence of Gnonto as an incredible young prospect was a major positive. There's obviously a lot that can go wrong in the future, especially considering his age right now, but we think things will work out just fine, and he'll go down in the annals of Leeds's history as a legend.

Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier has had a fairly inconsistent time at Leeds so far. After several seasons as a first-team regular at the club, he fell out of favour with Sam Allardyce last year due to a period of poor form and his time at Elland Road looked to be in jeopardy. Relegation to the Championship and the arrival of Farke have actually helped him turn things around, though.

This season, he's featured in every league game for the Lilywhites and is once again considered a major figure in the squad's first team. The Frenchman has shown in the past that he is a seriously impressive shot-stopper and considering he's still only 23 years old, there's no telling the heights that he may still be able to reach.

With plenty of time before he even reaches his prime, there's a very good chance that Meslier will have played well over 200 games for Leeds by the time he's 25 years old. Few keepers have featured as often as he has in recent years and as the number of appearances he's made continues to rise and his impressive performances potentially help guide the side back to the top flight, he'll earn the title of legend for the Leeds faithful. Having a dependable, long-term solution in between the sticks is often hard for teams to come by, but the Yorkshire club have a gem in Meslier and that will only help add to his legacy with them in the future.

Joe Gelhardt

There have been few young forwards in English football rated as highly as Joe Gelhardt over the last few years. His potential is off the charts and many are expecting huge things from him. Initially coming from the Wigan Athletic youth academy, Leeds snapped him up in 2020 and while he hasn't quite hit the heights that they were hoping for just yet, there's still plenty of time to turn things around and earn him legendary status at the club in the future.

Sure, he hasn't really scored at a prolific rate just yet, but there's a very good chance he will in the future and once he puts things together and figures things out, he'll be a dangerous forward and help lead the lines for Leeds for the foreseeable future. There is a good reason he has been favourably compared to Wayne Rooney in the past.

Check out the table below to take a closer look at all five players we've predicted will become Leeds United legends and see the statistics they have put up during their time at the club so far. They might just give you a hint of what is to come in the future.

Player Leeds Appearances Leeds Goals Crysencio Summerville 49 8 Joel Piroe 8 5 Wilfried Gnonto 30 5 Illan Meslier 129 0 Joe Gelhardt 45 3

All statistics above are provided by Transfermarkt.