Highlights Arne Slot will have some big decisions to make when choosing his first competitive Liverpool XI for the Premier League clash with Ipswich Town.

Ryan Gravenberch may be handed a starting spot after impressing in a new role during pre-season.

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are in line to pip Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo to places in the front line alongside Mohamed Salah.

As the countdown to the beginning of the Arne Slot era continues, the anticipation about how the Dutchman will line up his Liverpool side for his first competitive game builds. The Reds kick off their Premier League campaign against Ipswich Town on Saturday, the start of the easiest opening five fixtures in the English top flight according to Opta.

With no new signings yet to come aboard, the 45-year-old has been left with much of the same squad that Jurgen Klopp built and had at his disposal. With there being no shortage of talent, this is how Slot's first XI of his reign on Merseyside could end up looking.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andy Robertson

Liverpool's back-five largely picks itself, making it the easiest to predict. Barring an injury in the build-up to the weekend's game, Brazilian shot-stopper and one of the best goalkeepers in Premier League history, Alisson, is all but certain to start in between the sticks. The 31-year-old kept a surprisingly low eight clean sheets in the Premier League last season and will be hoping to bring that number closer to the 21 he kept in his debut term.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's future at Anfield is up in the air with just a year remaining on his contract. That won't stop the England international from taking his well-deserved spot at right-back alongside Ibrahima Konate. The French central defender is perhaps the most vulnerable out of these five names, with Jarell Quansah keen to build on a breakthrough season last time out. In all likelihood though, it will be the French international partnering Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the defence.

The Liverpool captain is coming off the back of a heartbreaking Euro 2024 semi-final exit but will be looking to put that behind him. As will left-back Andy Robertson, who will be the freshest of the defenders thanks to his even earlier exit from this summer's European competition.

Midfield

Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai

Given the fact that Liverpool will be expected to dominate the newly promoted Tractor Boys in possession, an aggressive midfield three with a little more attacking impetus can be expected from Slot. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai were mainstays in the starting XI for much of their debut seasons, and the same can be expected once again as they look to kick on in their second year at the club.

The other midfield spot is less straightforward to decide. Against stronger opposition, the obvious option would be to play Wataru Endo in front of the defence for a little more stability. However, that might not be the message that Slot and his coaching staff want to send out in the first game in charge, let alone one where the expectation will be to win by a few goals.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot may have outside chances, but both would be more likely to feature in the outside positions of the midfield three, something that seems to be nailed down by the Argentinian and Hungarian stars previously mentioned.

If the 4-1 warm-up victory against Sevilla is anything to go by, it seems as though Slot will put his faith in compatriot Ryan Gravenberch. The young Dutchman was hit-and-miss in his first season, but having had a full year to adapt to English football, this second campaign could be a chance for him to either sink or swim.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ryan Gravenberch registered one goal and zero assists in his first Premier League season.

Attack

Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz

Sticking once again with the front three that Slot opted for against Sevilla last weekend, starting with none other than Mohamed Salah on the right-hand side. There had been much speculation over whether the Egyptian would still be at the club past the summer, even though his new boss made it clear he wanted to build a team around the club legend.

Despite links to Saudi Arabia, Salah has remained and will look to build on his 155 goals for the club. Diogo Jota gets the nod over Darwin Nunez, with this season perhaps being the one that the Portuguese looks to firmly unseat the Uruguayan for the number nine position. That then leaves Luis Diaz on the left-hand side, who trumps Euro 2024 joint-top scorer Cody Gakpo, who will be under pressure to put in the same level of performances he did for his country, albeit off the bench.