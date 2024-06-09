Highlights Manchester City's future is in limbo pending the outcome of the club's Financial Fair Play charges.

A possible sanction for the Citizens if they are found guilty is relegation to a lower division in English football.

Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland are among the star players who could exit the Etihad Stadium if the club are demoted.

Manchester City are still awaiting the outcome of the 115 Financial Fair Play charges hanging over their heads. The Citizens' fate could be changed drastically if the club are to be found guilty, with star players heading for the exit door depending on sanctions.

Pep Guardiola is now expected to depart the Etihad Stadium in 2025 when his contract expires and many of the best players at the club could follow the Spaniard out of the door. This is even more likely to transpire should the Citizens' punishment be relegation to the Championship or an even lower English division. Some of the best players in the world ply their trade on the blue side of Manchester, but they won't want to continue doing so outside the top flight.

That said, below is a list of 11 key players at the Etihad and where they could potentially end up if Man City are demoted down the leagues. This is a very speculative task, but there's been a deliberate effort to keep the potential moves as realistic as possible.

Predicting Man City Stars' Next Clubs Player Predicted Next Club Kevin De Bruyne Al-Nassr Erling Haaland Real Madrid Phil Foden Real Madrid Bernardo Silva Barcelona Ruben Dias PSG Rodri Bayern Munich Josko Gvardiol Real Madrid Ederson Al-Ittihad Julian Alvarez Atletico Madrid Kyle Walker Tottenham Jack Grealish Aston Villa

Kevin De Bruyne

Al-Nassr

Kevin De Bruyne has been the jewel in the Manchester City crown since his arrival at the club in 2015. The magnificent Belgian has lifted the Premier League trophy six times in nine years of service on the blue side of Manchester.

The 32-year-old has won it all during his second venture into English football. However, with injury issues mounting up and the years catching up with him, De Bruyne could look for a new challenge as he enters the twilight years of his long and successful career. He even responded to speculation surrounding a potential move to Saudi Arabia, saying (per The Telegraph):

"At my age, you have to be open to everything. You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that. If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money."

The most lucrative offer De Bruyne could receive may come from Al-Nassr, who have already acquired the services of former Premier League stars, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane.

Erling Haaland

Real Madrid

Erling Haaland would be on every elite club's shopping list if City were to be relegated from the Premier League. The Norwegian is perhaps the most clinical marksman on the planet after winning back-to-back Golden Boots in his first two campaigns in the English top flight.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erling Haaland averages a goal every 0.92 games for Manchester City after netting 90 times in his first 98 appearances for the Citizens.

He now holds the record for the most goals in a single Premier League season (36) and the 23-year-old will be in demand if he becomes available for whatever reason in the years to come. The embarrassment of riches Los Blancos would boast up front if he was to swap the Etihad for the Santiago Bernabeu.

Phil Foden

Real Madrid

Another man who could become a 'Galactico' in the years to come is the Premier League Player of the Season for the 2023-24 campaign, Phil Foden. The English sensation established himself as one of the best players in world football with his supreme performances in the past term and there would be a huge queue of potential suitors to acquire his services if City are hit with significant sanctions.

It's unlikely Foden would remain in England and represent another club due to his strong connections with the Citizens. There are then few clubs in world football that could afford the eye-watering fee the Sky Blues would demand for him. At just 24 years old, the attacker has many years at the top ahead of him and Real Madrid are the best-placed team to help him achieve legendary status, if not City.

Bernardo Silva

Barcelona

Bernardo Silva has long been linked with a switch to Barcelona, and this could finally become a reality if Man City are demoted down the English leagues. The diminutive playmaker is currently one of the best players in the Premier League and he wouldn't come cheap for any potential buyers.

As a six-time English champion, Silva has achieved everything at the Etihad Stadium and could well go in search of his next challenge in the next 12 months, regardless of the outcome of City's legal case. Barcelona are under extreme financial strain, meaning it would be a lot easier for a deal to be struck if the Citizens were in a weaker negotiating position with a player wanting out due to relegation.

Ruben Dias

PSG

Paris Saint-Germain are no strangers to making marquee signings and the arrival of Ruben Dias would likely be the catalyst for another Champions League push. The Portuguese stalwart has won the Premier League in each of his four seasons in England, proving his quality at the heart of the defence.

His willingness to put his body on the line as well as his cool head in moments of pressure could be huge for the Ligue 1 outfit, who have been prone to losing their heads at vital moments. Particularly in Europe, the Parisiens have struggled to achieve their dream of lifting the Champions League and the chance of bringing in a man to have done so in the past 12 months would be an incredible opportunity.

Rodri

Bayern Munich

Rodri is the best defensive midfielder in the world with his intelligent displays in the engine room. Bayern Munich are one of the biggest clubs in Europe looking to fill a void at the base of their midfield after Joshua Kimmich's transition to right-back.

Taking into consideration the transfer fee that will be required to prise the Spaniard out of City's hands - even after relegation - would be huge, and the Bavarian giants are one of the only elite European clubs that could afford to stump up this sort of money. Saudi Arabian clubs would no doubt try, but Rodri has several years in one of the biggest leagues in world football still to play.

Josko Gvardiol

Real Madrid

Josko Gvardiol was vitally important in Man City's 2023-24 league triumph as the Croatian defender netted some important goals during the run-in. This doesn't tell the whole story of his debut season in sky blue, however, as he took some time to adapt to life on the left side of the back-line.

The ex-RB Leipzig star is one of the best young defenders on the planet and Real Madrid could do a lot worse than snapping Gvardiol up if he becomes available in the future. Ferland Mendy has done an admirable job at left-back in the past few years, but the Croatia international would be a significant upgrade on the Frenchman for the Spanish giants.

Ederson

Al-Ittihad

Ederson is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League, but the Brazilian could look to head to a new league if his current employers are to be severely reprimanded. The shot-stopper has already been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League and that could transpire in certain circumstances.

Al-Ittihad have been earmarked as a potential new club for Ederson due to the strong Brazilian connections within the squad. Former Premier League star Fabinho made the switch from Liverpool in 2023 and the club have shown further ambition with N'Golo Kante and Karim Benzema joining the ranks. Ederson could be a key piece to the puzzle as the club look to close the gap on dominant Al-Hilal.

Julian Alvarez

Atletico Madrid

According to Marca, Diego Simeone is keen to add Julian Alvarez to his ranks in the Spanish capital. The Argentine boss is said to be eager to link up with his compatriot, who has won all of the biggest prizes on offer by the age of 23 (Premier League, Champions League, World Cup, Copa America).

The young striker has found life at the Etihad to be a mixed bag as he has impressed at times but failed to nail down a starting spot in his natural centre-forward role due to Haaland's presence. Alvarez has all the attributes needed to be a world-class player, and Simeone has previously shown he can develop strikers, as he did with Antoine Griezmann.

Kyle Walker

Tottenham

Kyle Walker's Man City career looked to be coming to a close in 2023 as the full-back was heavily linked with a move to Bayern Munich. However, that potential deal broke down and instead, the Englishman was a key part of his team's record fourth consecutive Premier League crown.

Walker spent eight years with Tottenham Hotspur and a return to north London could be on the cards if City need to offload the right-back. Despite being in his mid-30s now, the right-back is still one of the best players in his position in the division and Ange Postecoglou's men could do worse than picking up the defender, who can also play at the heart of the backline if needed.

Jack Grealish

Aston Villa

Jack Grealish's £100 million move to Man City has been under intense scrutiny ever since the start. The former Aston Villa forward took some time to warm into his role as the most expensive player in the division's history at the time. He did improve and played a huge part in the club's 2022-23 title-winning campaign.

Injuries and inconsistency then set in for the English winger, whose future is now up in the air - particularly after he was left out of England's Euro 2024 squad. If City were knocked down the divisions, a homecoming at Villa Park couldn't be outside the realm of possibility. Grealish would likely receive a hero's welcome if he was to return to his old club, who are now a Champions League side.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 09/06/2024)