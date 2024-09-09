Key Takeaways Manchester United's summer 2025 transfer plans include key positions for reinforcement, aiming to line up with top talents in the future.

A defender, left-back, midfielder and winger are all on United's wishlist for next summer.

Andre Onana, Kobbie Mainoo and Rasmus Hojlund are expected to play vital roles in the club's goalkeeper, midfield and forward line setups.

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United are on the verge of purgatory. After a host of new faces that were picked up in the summer, INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s first in charge of football operations, the Red Devils headed into the first international break with three points from the same number of outings.

Kick-starting proceedings with a 1-0 win over Fulham was followed up with a 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion and their latest match, a 3-0 drubbing at the hands of fierce rivals Liverpool, put a dampener on the mood in Greater Manchester.

The likes of Leny Yoro and Joshua Zirkzee were welcomed to Old Trafford in the early stages of the summer before ex-Bayern Munich duo Matthjis de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui joined. And Manuel Ugarte’s signature was sealed in a Deadline Day-busting move.

According to Manchester Evening News, however, Manchester United are actively planning ahead to the 2025 summer transfer window and, in doing so, have identified four positions that will be targeted for reinforcement. Those include a defender, a left-back, a midfielder and a winger. So, looking far ahead, here's how the Red Devils could line up in 2025/26.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Andre Onana, Miguel Gutierrez, Lisandro Martinez, Jarrad Branthwaite, Diogo Dalot

Close

Between the sticks, Andre Onana is expected to keep his place given the 13-time Premier League champions shelled out £47.2 million for his shot stopper’s signature in the summer of 2023. Eyebrows have been raised throughout his 55-game tenure at the club, with his questionable decision-making leading to some calamitous memories, but unless Altay Bayindir can rival him for the number one spot, the Cameroonian will keep his spot.

Formerly of Real Madrid, Girona’s Miguel Gutierrez could be Ten Hag’s long-term successor to an injury-prone Luke Shaw, whose last game for the club came in February 2024. Fabrizio Romano, throughout the summer, exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that 23-year-old Gutierrez, who fits the age profile of INEOS’ recruitment strategy, was among the names on their long list of potential targets.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Shaw is Manchester United’s longest-serving active player, having signed in July 2014.

If it wasn’t for Everton’s stubborn resolve, Jarrad Branthwaite may well have been donning the red of Manchester United this season, but the would-be buyers had a couple of offers - £43 and £50 million - rejected by the Toffees, despite the defender's desire for the move.

Should he make the switch in a years' time, the youngster could line up alongside Lisandro Martinez, injuries permitting, while Diogo Dalot - who has often been used on the left-hand side of defence - is likely to return to his favoured position to add some dynamism behind the right-winger.

Midfield

Kobbie Mainoo, Morten Hjulmand, Bruno Fernandes

Close

Simply put, Kobbie Mainoo is the future of Manchester United. An old head on young shoulders, the maturity shown by the 19-year-old from the depths of Carrington to being the match-winner against Manchester City in the FA Cup final, Ten Hag - or whoever is at the helm - will build their team around the central midfielder.

Stockport-born Mainoo is, of course, considered a mainstay in the Manchester United engine room for the foreseeable future - but it’s just who will partner him which is the burning question among the Old Trafford faithful. Morten Hjulmand of Sporting CP, a player whose stock has risen quickly among European football aficionados, has been mooted as a potential option and could form a double pivot with the aforementioned Englishman.

Hjulmand vs Casemiro - 23/24 League Stats Compared Statistic Hjulmand Casemiro Minutes 2,204 1,987 Goals/Assists 3/2 1/2 Pass success rate (%) 86.9 82.6 Tackles per game 2 3.3 Interceptions per game 0.7 0.7 Overall rating 6.88 6.97

The Danish enforcer’s defensive understanding could make him the perfect foil for Mainoo and with reports suggesting that Manchester United are ‘massive fans’ of the 25-year-old, a move next summer could be on the cards. With Manuel Ugarte also on the books, the 13-time Premier League champions will have astonishing depth in their engine room.

In front of them will be Bruno Fernandes, who is considered to be one of the best midfielders in the world. The ever-reliable maestro has somewhat been given a free role by ex-Ajax boss, Ten Hag, at the time of writing, with his abnormal vascular capacity allowing him to venture to all corners of the pitch, popping up in both boxes with ease.

Galvanised by the captain’s armband, the Portuguese’s ability to pick out teammates with deft passes will be instrumental to any success they muster in 2025/26 and beyond, especially with him signing on fresh terms recently.

Attack

Alejandro Garnacho, Rasmus Hojlund, Eberechi Eze