Ratcliffe's role will also involve overseeing the arrivals and departures of first-team players, raising questions about who will be the first players to join and the first to be let go under the new regime.

Players such as Jean-Clair Todibo have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, while Jadon Sancho could be on his way out.

A year to the day since it was announced that they were 'exploring strategic alternatives,' the Manchester United ownership saga seems to be drawing to a close. English billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe seems set to take a 25% ownership stake in his boyhood club, making him the head of football operations.

Despite not officially arriving yet, shake-ups are already taking place off the pitch. Current CEO Richard Arnold has announced he will be leaving his role at the end of the year. Meanwhile, other comings and goings are expected as Ratcliffe looks to rebuild the structure of the 20-time Premier League champions.

But what about on the pitch? With his new role, the INEOS chairman will oversee the arrivals and departures of first-team players. It has left us wondering: Who will be the first players to join the new regime at Old Trafford? And perhaps more importantly, who will be the first to be shown the door? We've predicted the five players who we think Ratcliffe will sign first, and the five players we think he'll let go.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first five signings at Man Utd

Jean-Clair Todibo

This one seems like a near certainty. The French defender has not only been linked to the club but currently plays for another Ratcliffe-owned club, OGC Nice.His form for the Ligue 1 leaders this season has only raised his stock even higher. With a WhoScored rating of 7.23, the former Barcelona man leads the way for his side, with the next-highest rating clocking in at 7.09. At just 23 years old, Ratcliffe may have a defender he knows he can trust, who also has the potential to be at the heart of the United defense for years to come. This is important considering they may be looking to move a defender of a similar mold out of the club.

Joao Neves

The Benfica teenager has recently been receiving the 'agent Bruno' treatment, with the Manchester United captain admitting he would be excited by the possibility of linking up with Neves on a more permanent basis. With question marks over the form of Casemiro, the 19-year-old may represent the future of the Red Devils' midfield. Often operating in the deepest role in the middle of the park, the Portuguese has drawn comparisons to Enzo Fernandez, whom he took over from after the Argentine joined Chelsea. With a reported release clause of £120m, Ratcliffe will need to splash the cash to secure the services of this midfield dynamo.

Youssouf Fofana

Another midfielder Erik ten Hag is reportedly keeping a close eye on is Youssof Fofana. The midfielder has impressed at Monaco and represents an alternative anchorman option should United pursue him.

Fofana is an individual with the type of pedigree that the club has historically found success with – a young player ready to take the next step in their career and hungry to step up. The mobility the French international possesses surpasses that of Casemiro, meaning he may be able to unlock the full potential of players like Mason Mount, allowing him to focus on pressing higher up the pitch. With strong links in France, this is a deal the new shareholder could feasibly pull off.

Goncalo Inacio

Another Portuguese name that has been heavily linked with joining Ten Hag's Red Army is Goncalo Inacio. The defender currently plies his trade for Sporting Lisbon, a team that has provided United with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Nani, and Cristiano Ronaldo. They also sold Marcos Rojo to them, so it's not always been successful.

Inacio, however, is much more of a calm and reliable presence than Rojo. This is something the Red Devils desperately need, with many defenders being plagued with injuries this campaign. The Portugal international would provide much-needed quality, while also ensuring Ten Hag doesn't have to rely on players who are past their best during an injury crisis.

Evan Ferguson

A Ferguson providing success at Manchester United. Where have we heard that one before? It seems as though Ten Hag and fans alike have taken to Rasmus Hojlund as the new focal point of the future. However, that hasn't stopped the 53-year-old keeping tabs on Brighton's Irish sensation.

TeamTalk have suggested that the Red Devil's have joined Arsenal and Chelsea in the race to prize Ferguson away from the South-Coast. There aren't many young strikers in the league rated higher than the Irishman, who has scored five league goals so far this season. Should they pull the move off, we may witness a modern day partnership to rival that of Cole and Yorke or Rooney and Tevez.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's first five outgoings at Man Utd

Raphael Varane

When fit, World Cup winner Raphael Varane used to be a surefire name in any starting XI. However, his injury record has seemingly hampered his manager's trust in him.

According to Transfermarkt, Varane has been unavailable for 38 games since joining United in 2021. That is over half the number of games he's actually played for the club. With the likes of Jonny Evans and Harry Maguire now being preferred by Ten Hag, it seems a touted move to Saudi Arabia could be on the horizon for the multi-time Champions League winner.

Jean-Clair Todibo vs Raphael Varane - 23/24 Whoscored League Stats Todibo Varane Games 11 8 Goals 0 1 Assists 1 0 Tackles per game 2 0.6 Whoscored rating 7.23 6.45

Anthony Martial

When Louis Van Gaal bought the then teenage Anthony Martial to the Theatre of Dreams, there was a special instalment included in the deal. It stated that Monaco would receive a bigger transfer fee should the striker win the Ballon d'Or. That's how highly he was rated.

Now in his prime years, Martial has not come close to those heights. Fitness issues and perceived attitude problems have hampered the attacker's career. He is yet to find the net this season and has even been booed by the Stretford End at times this campaign. It seems as though now may be the time to cut ties with the man 'the English press said had no chance.'

Donny Van de Beek

Fofana's potential arrival may mean the end for Donny Van de Beek. It's been a disappointing tenure for the Dutchman, especially considering he scored on his debut for the club.

Having not been trusted by former managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, everyone thought that reuniting with his former boss would be the answer to unlocking Van de Beek's potential. However, a devastating injury during a rare start saw him miss the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign, and he is yet to start a game this season either. Rumours of a move to Spain in the summer never materialised, but with Ratcliffe looking at making wholesale changes, reports suggest the midfielder's days in Manchester seem to be numbered.

Antony

Antony started life in the Premier League with three goals in his opening three games. While the decision to spend £85m on him still puzzled many, it seemed United may have at least found a right-winger that could produce the goods. It was especially promising since he had history with his new boss and had performed well for him at Ajax.

The Brazilian finished the 2022/23 league campaign with four goals. He added just one after his opening purple patch. He has lacked any consistency, and teams have nullified his major threat of cutting in from the left and trying to bend the ball into the far corner. Although his manager has persisted with him, Ratcliffe may view Antony as a mistake from the past regime that he will be eager to rectify.

Jadon Sancho

If there was ever a player that seemed destined for the chopping block, it would be Jadon Sancho. Following his public criticsm of Erik ten Hag, Sancho has been banished from first team training. He was even kicked out of the clubs WhatsApp group and excluded from the official team photo.

If Ratcliffe wants to show that he backs the Dutchman, the easiest thing he can do is sanction the sale of a player who attempted to undermine the manager's authority. With Juventus interested in a loan deal and Saudi Arabia also being a possible destination, the billionaire may put a ruthless end to the winger's sad United career.