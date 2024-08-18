Highlights In recent history, the race for the Super Bowl hasn't had a lot of parity, signified by the Kansas City Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

However, there are a couple of teams that have gotten close, or are young and on the rise, who have a great chance to grab a ring over the next five years.

With that in mind, these five teams are projected as the most-likely Super Bowl winners over the next five years.

The NFL is a star-run league, to say the least. Tom Brady is an excellent example. Over the course of his 20-plus year career, he was terrorizing the rest of the league, and with the New England Patriots and eventually the Tampa Bay Buccaneers , he seemed to reach the Super Bowl almost every year.

Now, it looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs seem set to accomplish a similar feat. Kansas City has proven to be essentially invincible in the playoffs, and have won back-to-back championships now.

However, the league seems to have more parity than ever now. There are a handful of teams that have come extremely close to a championship, and some others that are out of the race now, but are brimming with young talent, and looking to contend over the next couple of years.

This list could go in many different directions, but let's take a look at the five teams who look primed to win the next five Super Bowls.

1 Super Bowl 59 Winner - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs remain the biggest threat this season.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City just looks unstoppable, for the moment.

Winning three consecutive Super Bowls is a very hard thing to do, and is unprecedented, but if there's a team that could accomplish that feat, it's the Chiefs. Kansas City has won the last two Super Bowls, and they've won some very difficult postseason games during that time. At the moment, their resume is impressive, and it doesn't look like there's a team in 2024 with enough talent or experience to knock them off their pedestal.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: With their two Super Bowl victories in the 2022-23 and 2023–24 seasons, the Chiefs became the ninth team in the history of the NFL to win two consecutive Super Bowls. If they win a third-straight in 2024-25, they'll become the first team in league history to accomplish that feat.

The main reason for their dominance has been Mahomes. He's had help, with Travis Kelce being a big factor in some of those wins, as well as some stellar defensive performances. However, during the last two playoff runs, Mahomes has been simply unstoppable.

Chiefs' 2022 and 2023 Super Bowl Runs Opponent Round Score Year Jacksonville Jaguars Divisional 27-20 W 2022 Cincinnati Bengals AFC Championship 23-20 W 2022 Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 38-35 W 2022 Miami Dolphins Wild Card 26-7 W 2023 Buffalo Bills Divisional 27-24 W 2023 Baltimore Ravens AFC Championship 17-10 W 2023 San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl 25-22 W 2023

Since the Chiefs' loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021 AFC Championship Game, they've won seven straight playoff games. In 2024, the offense looks even better with the additions of Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown (although he'll likely miss the first few weeks of the season due to an injury).

Kansas City doesn't look like they'll be slowing down anytime soon.

2 Super Bowl 60 Winner - San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have been so close, but could finally finish the job in 2025-26.

Credit Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have been so, so close to a championship of their own over the past few seasons.

Unfortunately, they haven't quite been able to get there. It's not due to the lack of talent, as the 49ers' recent deep playoff runs have proved their immense overall talent. Despite their inability to win the ultimate prize, they've actually been decently successful in the playoffs over the past several years, with eight playoff wins since 2019.

49ers Recent Playoff Defeats Opponent Round Score Year Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 31-20 L 2019 Los Angeles Rams NFC Championship 20-17 L 2021 Philadelphia Eagles NFC Championship 31-7 L 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl 25-22 L 2023

However, the 49ers still have a ton of talent, and they've got a reasonable shot of staying in contention over the next two years. With Deebo Samuel Sr. , George Kittle , Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy all still relatively young, there's no reason to suggest the offense will run out of steam anytime soon.

Nobody quite knows how the Brandon Aiyuk saga will end, but for the moment, he's still on the roster as well.

At this point, the 49ers have got a wealth of playoff experience. It's only a matter of time until they put it all together, and that could very well happen in 2025.

3 Super Bowl 61 Winner - Detroit Lions

The Lions are new on the block, but should claim their own championship in a few years.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Detroit Lions spent a very long time in the cellar of the NFL, as one of the worst teams in the league. Now, they've clawed their way back to relevance.

Detroit, if you asked them, should have made the Super Bowl this past season. After making the playoffs, and winning their first home playoff game since 1992, Detroit held a massive lead over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

Detroit Lions 2023 Playoff Run Opponent Round Score Los Angeles Rams Wild Card 24-23 W Tampa Bay Buccaneers Divisional 31-23 W San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship 34-31 L

Unfortunately, a miraculous comeback from San Francisco thwarted their effort. However, during their 2023-24 playoff run, the Lions showed a lot of poise, especially as one of the newest playoff teams in the league. They won two games at home, and really should have run the table all the way to the Super Bowl.

Their impressive offense looks set for the next couple of years as well.

Jared Goff leads the unit, and Amon-Ra St. Brown , Sam LaPorta , Jameson Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs (who may be sidelined for a while with a hamstring injury) are all in the fold as well, behind a solid offensive line.

Detroit looks set for the next couple of years, and should soon bring home a Super Bowl Championship of their own.

4 Super Bowl 62 Winner - Houston Texans

The Texans look primed to bring home their first Super Bowl in franchise history soon.

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Over the past two years, the Houston Texans have managed to completely turn their fortunes around.

After the 2022 season, things looked very bleak for the franchise. Houston finished with the second-worst record in the NFL, and were just recovering from the Deshaun Watson saga. However, thanks to some excellent draft-day trades and selections, they quickly turned their fortunes around.

Houston Texans' Building Blocks Player Position Year Acquired C.J. Stroud QB 2023 Will Anderson Jr. EDGE 2023 Nico Collins WR 2021 Stefon Diggs WR 2024 Tank Dell WR 2023 Dalton Schultz TE 2023 Derek Stingley Jr. CB 2022 Danielle Hunter EDGE 2024

The Texans have managed to turn things around at a brilliantly fast pace. C.J. Stroud , Will Anderson Jr. , Nico Collins , Tank Dell and Derek Stingley Jr. were all draft picks over the past three years, while Stefon Diggs , Dalton Schultz and Danielle Hunter were brought in through trades or free agency. Each of those players that's taken the field for the team has been well worth it.

Houston won a playoff game last year, dominating the Cleveland Browns in the wild card round. They played the Baltimore Ravens tough in the divisional round, but weren't able to come out on top. With a few more years of playoff experience under their belt, they should be able to bring home a championship in no time.

5 Super Bowl 63 Winner - Los Angeles Chargers

The combination of Justin Herbert and Jim Harbaugh could lead Los Angeles to new heights.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

This might look like a bit of a long-shot at the moment, but this team could develop pretty well over time.

The Los Angeles Chargers don't have a lot of playoff success associated with their name over the years. However, they do have two things that could very well lead them to a Super Bowl within the next several years.

One of those is a coach, Jim Harbaugh , who's been able to win everywhere he's gone. The other is their quarterback, Justin Herbert , who seems to have the talent needed to bring home a title.

Herbert doesn't have a ton of playoff success over the course of his career. He's only appeared in one playoff game, and that was a loss in which the Chargers squandered a 27-0 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars . However, he played well in that game, and there's not really much more he could have been asked to do there.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Heading into the 2024 season, Jim Harbaugh has a winning percentage of .695 (44-19-1) as a head coach, which places him fifth all-time in NFL history.

Now, he'll have a competent head coach for the first time, and it's one who has a history of winning. From the University of San Diego, to Stanford, to the 49ers and the University of Michigan, Harbaugh has been able to win at each and every level.

It might take some time, but giving one of the more successful coaches in recent memory an excellent quarterback like Herbert could eventually bring home the Chargers' first ever Super Bowl title.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.