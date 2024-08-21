Highlights A change in a franchise's direction can prompt major star trades.

The contract situations of players like Ingram and Butler could force their team's hands.

Rebuilding teams like the Hawks, Blazers, and Bulls are likely to offload their stars at some point.

One of the most exciting parts of following the NBA is the incredible amount of player movement that adds drama to the league. The days of elite players predominantly staying in one place for the majority of their careers are long gone.

Sometimes franchises will decide they need a change of direction, resulting in a major star being shipped away in the efforts to accomplish that goal. Other times, it will be a star player forcing his way out of a situation that they no longer want to be a part of.

Whatever the case is, it never feels like the league is too far away from the next big blockbuster trade.

The 2024 offseason has already had a few major trades highlight its biggest moves. Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks and Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans were two trades that blew up everyone's phones when the news was announced.

The offseason has hit that point where things are relatively quiet. A lot of teams are more or less fixated on the rosters that they will bring into the 2024-25 season.

However, with plenty of unrest quietly existing in various situations across the league, it should not be too long until the next NBA star is on the move. Trying to pinpoint where the next breakups will happen in the NBA is a relatively manageable task.

5 Jimmy Butler – Miami Heat

The relationship between Butler and the Heat seems to have soured

It was not too long ago that Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat felt inseparable. Many would have considered this to be as great of a pairing as any in the league. Then, the cracks in the relationship started to appear.

Butler missed the 2024 NBA Playoffs due to injury. However, that did not stop him from making comments about how different they would have been if he were available.

When prompted on the subject, team president Pat Riley was surprisingly open with his criticism of Butler for making those comments.

"For him to say that, is that Jimmy trolling? Or is that Jimmy serious? If you're not on the court playing against Boston or playing against the New York Knicks, you should keep your mouth shut.” -Pat Riley

The war of words within the Heat organization reportedly 'opened a lot of eyes.' It was not too long until Butler's name was swirling in trade rumors.

Bam Adebayo also received a massive extension from the Heat. That same courtesy was not extended to Butler, who is entering the last season of his contract before a player option in 2025-26.

Jimmy Butler – Availability Issues Season Games Played (Regular Season) Games Played (Playoffs) 2019-20 58 21 2020-21 52 4 2021-22 57 17 2022-23 64 22 2023-24 60 0

Riley's frustrations regarding Butler's availability feels somewhat justified. Butler has yet to play at least 65 games in a regular season for the Heat. However, for the most part, Butler has been around when it matters most.

If last year's first round series against the Boston Celtics is excluded, Butler has only missed two other playoff games during his time with the Heat.

If Riley and the Heat do not believe in his reliability as a featured star for their team moving forward, there will surely be someone else in the league that does. It would be somewhat surprising for the Heat not to trade Butler before the 2024-25 deadline, considering his contract situation.

4 Zach LaVine – Chicago Bulls

LaVine will need to rebuild his trade value in 2024-25

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The fact that Zach LaVine is still on the Chicago Bulls is not due to a lack of effort on the team's part. LaVine's name has been in trade rumors for a considerable amount of time. However, his contract situation has made him somewhat of an undesirable trade target.

Zach LaVine – Contract Details Year Value (Rounded) 2024-25 $43 million 2025-26 $46 million 2026-27 $49 million

LaVine is due to make a lot of money over the next three seasons. The last year of his contract is a player option, but one would imagine that he would not turn down the opportunity to earn $49 million.

Considering that LaVine only played 25 games this past season, it is understandable why NBA teams have not been jumping at the opportunity to add the Bulls star. However, a solid start to the 2024-25 season could change that.

LaVine only averaged 19.5 points (at 45.2 percent from the field) and 3.9 assists per game last season. If he can rebuild his value by putting up good stats to start the 2024-25 campaign, one would imagine LaVine has a new home before the trade deadline comes to pass.

3 Brandon Ingram – New Orleans Pelicans

Ingram's next contract may force the Pelicans' hand

The Pelicans did reportedly try to get rid of Brandon Ingram earlier this offseason. However, their efforts were not successful. As things stand, Ingram is entering the final year of his contract in 2024-25.

Ingram is reportedly seeking a max contract that the Pelicans are unwilling to offer. The fit between Zion Williamson and Ingram has been one that the franchise is reportedly not fond of.

Despite being linked to several teams throughout the offseason, Ingram has gone nowhere. Perhaps the Pelicans will be forced to sell him at a lower price than anticipated to get a deal done.

Brandon Ingram – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 20.8 RPG 5.1 APG 5.7 FG% 49.2 TS% 57.8 WS 5.1 GP 64

Excluding the obvious sticking point of Ingram's need for a new contract, there are two other major concerns involved for any team looking to acquire the former All-Star.

The first is his health. Ingram has only played 65 or more games once in his entire career. That was all the way back in his rookie season.

The other major concern is his playing style. The way Ingram generates offense can be somewhat compared to a player like DeMar DeRozan .

DeRozan struggled to find a new team in free agency this offseason before eventually finding his way to the Sacramento Kings via sign-and-trade. Ingram could face similar challenges finding a new team to cash in on him, given all the factors working against him.

However, it could just be a matter of desperation for one franchise looking to ascend up the NBA ranks once the new season officially tips off.

2 Trae Young – Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are rebuilding, leaving Young in an awkward position

Trae Young has been one of the most productive offensive guards in the league since his sophomore season in the NBA. Despite that, his role as the feature star on the Atlanta Hawks peaked at a Conference Finals appearance in 2021.

Trae Young – Offensive Production Season PPG APG USG% TS% 2019-20 29.6 9.1 34.9 59.5 2020-21 25.3 9.4 33.0 58.9 2021-22 28.4 9.7 34.4 60.3 2022-23 26.2 10.2 36.2 57.3 2023-24 25.7 10.8 30.5 58.5

As previously mentioned, the Hawks gave up on the duo of Young and Murray this offseason, trading the latter away to the Pelicans. The team is now stuck somewhere between a rebuild and a retool.

If the Hawks are looking at a faster timeline in terms of how quickly they would like to be competing, one would imagine Young is staying put with the team. However, if the Hawks are willing to take the longer route to team building, Young could be a casualty of that process.

An underwhelming trade market for the star guard may be the reason why Young may still suit up with the Hawks in 2024-25. However, for the right price, it should not be a surprise to anyone to see the offensive machine on the move.

1 Anfernee Simons – Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers' rebuild may not include Simons

The Portland Trail Blazers look as though they are in it for the long haul when it comes to their rebuild. That should include some additional shakeups to the roster.

Despite Anfernee Simons being on the younger side at only 25 years old, he may be one of the casualties of the Blazers' aspirations to tank ahead of a loaded 2025 NBA Draft. An interview with Blazers beat writer Aaron Fentress suggested as much.

"I would be surprised if Jerami (Grant) or Anfernee Simons, that one of the two is not moved. I was told that that’s definitely the goal, that one of the two would probably be gone before training camp. Both being gone might be different. They obviously have time. They can wait until the trade deadline and see if someone else will offer more." -Aaron Fentress

With the development of Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe likely to take priority over Simons, the backcourt in Portland may not have enough minutes to go around for everyone.

Anfernee Simons – 2023-24 Stats Category Stat PPG 22.6 APG 5.5 FG% 43.0 TS% 56.8 USG% 28.0 GP 46

Simons can provide a strong offensive boost to any team that acquires him. The immediacy of when a trade could get done would likely depend on the asking price that the Blazers have for the young guard.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference. Contract details are courtesy of Spotrac.