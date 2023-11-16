Highlights West Ham have had a long and proud history of players representing England, with Bobby Moore undoubtedly the most famous as a World Cup winning captain.

The Hammers recently lost Declan Rice to Arsenal in the summer, so all eyes will be on who the next star will be to represent the club for the Three Lions.

GIVEMESPORT is now taking a shot at predicting the next five West Ham players to feature for England.

Another round of England fixtures are upon us, and it's another international break that's seen James Ward-Prowse ignored by Gareth Southgate. The West Ham United midfielder has been in exceptional form for the club following his move from Southampton in the summer and many believe he's well deserving of a call-up to the Three Lions squad, but so far, those calls have fallen on deaf ears.

Instead, Southgate has selected Conor Gallagher, Jude Bellingham, Kalvin Phillips, Jordan Henderson, Cole Palmer, Declan Rice and Trent Alexander-Arnold for his squad that faces Iran and North Macedonia. There are a couple of players in there that fans feel aren't worthy of a place over Ward-Prowse, but that continues to be the case with every international break.

Surely he's got to receive a call-up soon, though, right? His work on the pitch for the Hammers certainly deserves it. He's not the only West Ham player that we expect to see making a Three Lions squad in the future. In fact, there are several footballers at the club who we believe will pull on an England shirt and turn out for the senior team at some point going forward. We decided to make a list of those players and here they are.

James Ward-Prowse

We might as well start with the man we've already mentioned, Ward-Prowse. Now, you might be thinking 'Wait, but James Ward-Prowse has already played for England' and you would be right. The former Southampton man has actually played 11 times for his country so far and scored twice along the way. He hasn't played for them during his time at West Ham, though, so we're taking advantage of that loophole and including him here, as the fact he hasn't earned a call-up this season is pretty absurd.

The midfielder has been one of the Premier League signings of the year so far for the Hammers, with 11 goal contributions already to his name. His ability from set pieces makes him one of the most lethal players in the Premier League and the impact he has already had on the West Ham team is absolutely massive.

Ward-Prowse offers a creative influence that would benefit almost any team in football and with the amount of attacking talent that the Three Lions currently have, the thought of the 29-year-old playing behind them and providing chances for them is almost eye-watering. As he closes in on his 30th birthday, if he doesn't get called up soon, it's likely he won't again. Which, considering how good he's been this year, would be criminal. The likes of Phillips and Henderson haven't really done enough at club level to actually merit an inclusion in the England squad at the moment, and swapping either man out for Ward-Prowse would likely be met with large enthusiasm from the Three Lions fans.

Ollie Scarles

There are few players in the Hammers' academy that are rated quite as highly as Ollie Scarles. The young left-back has already earned huge plaudits for his talent and very big things are expected from him in the future. Having originally spent time in the West Ham ranks, he briefly moved to Chelsea, before returning to the Hammers.

The 17-year-old made his debut for the club in the UEFA Europa Conference League back in November 2022 when he started a 3-0 win against FCSB. He stood out for his excellent showing on the day and club manager David Moyes even went as far as to call his debut 'exceptional'.

He's played for a number of England's youth teams so far, such as the England U17s and U18s. If he continues to develop at the level in which he already has so far, it feels very likely that he'll be in and around the Hammers first team in the near future and will eventually catch the eye of the England manager, whoever that may be at the time.

Divin Mubama

Another bright prospect who made his debut during that UEFA Europa Conference League win against FCSB is Divin Mubama. The 19-year-old forward played a key role in the win, and it was his effort that eventually led to the Hammers' second goal in the game. He did enough to earn more opportunities in the first team and has since played nine games for Moyes' club, a testament to the faith the gaffer has in his ability.

The promising striker has bags of potential and, while he's only scored one goal so far, the final strike in a 4-0 European win against AEK Larnaca back in March, there's the strong belief that he'll be hitting the back of the net on a consistent basis in the future. He played a key role in the FA Youth Cup triumph that the Hammers had last season, winning the entire tournament, and he finished as the top scorer, showcasing that lethal touch he has in front of the goal.

Having played for England at five different levels within the youth set-up, it wouldn't really be a surprise if Mubama eventually winds up making his way into the senior squad at some point in the future.

Kaelan Casey

Mubama wasn't the only young Hammer who played a pivotal role in the side's FA Youth Cup victory. Kaelan Casey, seen above scoring in the final against Arsenal, was also a key figure in the side. The 19-year-old also made his first-team debut against FCSB in the UEFA Europa Conference League game in November 2022, alongside both Mubama and Scarles. He came off the bench on the evening and while he wasn't given too much time, he still did enough to impress Moyes.

In August 2023, the centre-back signed an extension at West Ham, highlighting the faith that the club had in his potential going forward. He hasn't played for the first team again, but there's still plenty of time for him to break into the side. Casey, surprisingly, hasn't played a single game for England at any of their youth levels, but that doesn't necessarily mean he doesn't stand a chance of making it into the senior team at some point in the future.

He's obviously not the safest bet on this list, but considering the promise that the young defender has shown already, there's no reason why he can't eventually earn a spot in the England side if he forces his way into the West Ham team and really takes the Premier League by storm.

Freddie Potts

The younger brother of Luton Town defender Dan Potts, Freddie Potts joined West Ham at the age of six and has been with the club ever since. The midfielder is one of the most highly-regarded young prospects at the club, and he looks destined for big things in the future.

The 20-year-old is the son of former Hammers player and current coach of the club's U23 side, Steve Potts, but left the club on loan at the start of the campaign, joining Wycombe Wanderers in League One. He's become a regular fixture for the Chairboys and will almost certainly come back to West Ham once the spell has ended, much more prepared to make a run at regular first-team football.

Potts made his debut for the Hammers back in December 2021, against Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League and has since played a total of three games in Europe for the club. Having scored twice so far for Wycombe, the loan is clearly working wonders for his development and, while he has never actually played football for England at any youth level, similarly to Casey, there's still a good chance that he forces his way into contention at the senior level if he becomes to level of player that many are expecting him to.

Predicting the future for young footballers is never easy, and there's just as good a chance that some of these prospects don't quite make it in football at the top of the game as there is that they'll eventually become England internationals. Only time will tell how well this list will age, but the four youngsters we've looked at have all shown incredible promise so far and right now, if things go their way, it feels like they're all destined to become key figures for the Hammers in the future.

In terms of Ward-Prowse, well, he's already one of the most influential midfielders in the Premier League and has already done enough to merit a call-up to the England team. It's just a matter of whether Southgate will acknowledge the excellent form he's in at some point that remains to be seen. Check out the table below to take a closer look at the five players we've listed here as the stars that stand the best chances of becoming the next West Ham players to receive call-ups to the Three Lions squad.