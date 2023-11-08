As we head into 2024, the WWE roster is absolutely stacked with incredible talent, many of whom have the potential to climb to the very top of the mountain in the future. With veteran talents and newcomers alike occupying spots on the main roster, as well as an array of up-and-coming names over in NXT, the New Year is shaping up to be potentially monumental.

With two main roster World Championships currently being seen as the pinnacle of success in WWE, the Undisputed Championship on SmackDown and the World Heavyweight Championship on Raw, there's plenty of room for superstars to step up and have a chance in the spotlight, some for the very first time.

So, without further ado, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at some of these wrestlers who could potentially win their first major World Championship in the WWE in 2024, or maybe even beyond...

10 Cody Rhodes

In the eyes of some, Cody Rhodes is already WWE's top babyface. The former AEW talent has the crowd support and has been booked incredibly strong since his return to WWE back in 2022. Rhodes has been part of several major feuds against the likes of Seth Rollins and Brock Lesnar, but since he walked back through the WWE's curtain, he has had his heart and mind set on Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Championship.

Cody shockingly fell short of claiming his first WWE World Championship against Reigns at WrestleMania 39 in 2023 after 'The Tribal Chief' walked away with a decisive victory, retaining his Undisputed WWE Championship in the process. A heartbroken Rhodes was not about to lay down without a fight though, and he has made it abundantly clear that he still has his sights set on defeating Reigns and winning major gold for; the first time.

Cody is currently heavily rumored to be in the main event of WrestleMania, where he's expected to face Reigns once again. For this reason, along with his massive popularity and undeniable talent, Rhodes is the most obvious pick out of the WWE Superstars who're likely to win their first World Championship next, and it could happen in a matter of months

9 Gunther

One of WWE's most recent major success stories is none other than Gunther. The 36-year-old Austrian behemoth has been heavily protected for his entire WWE run thus far both over in NXT and since he received his call-up to the main roster. Gunther is a total package performer with an incredible wrestling arsenal and an imposing physical presence that almost guarantees his ability to connect to an audience.

WWE has already put a massive amount of stock in Gunther, seen by many as 'the perfect wrestler', by having him become the longest reigning - and arguably, the most dominant - Intercontinental Champion of all time. Gunther is consistently featured as a top superstar on WWE TV and at Premium Live Events, and it seems like it's just a matter of time before Triple H pulls the trigger on making him a full-fledged main eventerr

As of this writing, it has been heavily rumored that Gunther is Triple H's favorite to win the 2024 Royal Rumble match, which would guarantee the Austrian a shot at a World title at WrestleMania XL. This would put Gunther in the front seat for a world-class feud and inevitable five-star match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL, if he's still World Heavyweight Champion by then, and it wouldn't come as a shock to see 'The Ring General' walk away with his first major singles title, potentially still while holding the Intercontinental title.

8 LA Knight

2023 has been LA Knight's career year, and his crowd support shows no signs of slowing down. While at first, it looked like Triple H and co were hesitant to put stock in the 41-year-old due to his age, Knight continued to push all the boundaries and get himself over in the most organic way that has been seen on WWE television in many years. The former NXT star is white-hot, and he cannot be denied.

A true favorite of the WWE Universe, Knight possesses power in his personality that will take long-time fans way back to the days of the 'Attitude Era' when legends such as 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson were finding their first major mainstream successes. Knight has been critiqued for his throwback style persona, but his connection with the fans simply cannot be ignored.

A solid in-ring worker and more charisma in his body than can be contained, it was only natural that Knight was going to become a success story. WWE's testing the waters with him resulted in an incredible feud with Roman Reigns which only proved his popularity further. If there's any WWE Superstar on the roster right now who is almost guaranteed to win their first World Championship, it has to be the self-made megastar, LA Knight.

Real Name Shaun Ricker Ring Name LA Knight Date of Birth November 1, 1982 (age 40) Height 6ft 1" Weight 240lbs Trained By Cody Hawk Debut February 15, 2003 Titles Won 1x Million Dollar Champion

7 Bron Breakker

Over in NXT, several wrestlers have been making waves under the tutelage of the legendary Shawn Michaels. One of these who could arguably be looked at as a cut above the rest is none other than Bron Breakker. The 26-year-old son of Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner has professional wrestling royalty in his blood and his run in NXT has been nothing short of hugely successful.

Breakker is already a two-time NXT Champion and has been groomed to eventually become a major player in WWE on the main roster since he first debuted back in 2021. In such a short space of time, Breakker essentially became the face of NXT. A young blue chipper with a devastating arsenal of wrestling maneuvers and a legitimate natural physical presence, the Steiner dedication and determination runs deep in this young man, and the numbers only spell success for Bron when he gets his call-up to the main roster.

Breakker has already had a brush with the main event after putting on the match of a lifetime against Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. It was this match that got the WWE Universe talking, and the belief is that Bron proved that he is more than ready for his call-up. Paired with a manager and mouthpiece such as Paul Heyman, Breakker could easily be believably fast-tracked to his first main roster World Championship sooner rather than later.

6 Carmelo Hayes

Another success story from the NXT brand is Carmelo Hayes who is fresh from his breakout year in the company, despite actually being a ten-year ring veteran. The 29-year-old debuted for WWE's developmental brand back in 2021 and was very quick to win the support of the audience due to his natural charisma and quality ring work. The head of NXT, Shawn Michaels, is also a huge fan of Hayes, and it is always a good thing to have the boss's support in the ruthless world of professional wrestling.

Carmelo Hayes has already been well-received in his cameo appearances on the main roster in 2023, and it has been heavily rumored that WWE plans to put a lot of stock in the former champion as they see him as someone who has the potential to be a major player in the company for the foreseeable future.

Hayes is a rare asset for WWE and a hidden gem that will not stay hidden for too long. He has the odds in his favor by being both young and experienced, as well as having the support from both fans and WWE officials backstage. Much like Breakker, Hayes is a developmental talent who is one to watch in 2024, and he could easily be fast-tracked to a World Championship run sooner rather than later if the company pulls the trigger on bringing him to the main roster in the New Year.

5 Damian Priest

Damian Priest is an almost 20-year ring veteran who was trained at the legendary 'Monster Factory' wrestling training facility. Known as Punisher Martinez on the independent circuit, Priest had a long and successful career before finally getting his flowers and joining the WWE back in 2018 where he became a mainstay on the NXT brand. The 41-year-old would finally make the jump to the main roster a few years later in 2021.

Since then, Priest has been groomed on television towards the main event. The rumor mill ran rampant following his main roster debut stating that many higher-ups and officials within WWE saw him as a future main event caliber superstar and that his push was imminent. This, of course, came to pass, and things really began heating up for Priest at the tail end of 2022 and then, throughout 2023, he has been a featured wrestler over on the Raw brand and as a standout member of the Judgment Day faction, he has been embroiled in a number of important storylines.

WWE pulled the trigger on Priest's eventual main event push at the Money in the Bank back in July when Triple H had him win the self-titled ladder match. He now holds in his hands a guaranteed World Championship opportunity, and if his push the past few years has been anything to go by, there is a high likelihood that he will claim his first World Championship under the WWE banner when he does inevitably cash in.

Real Name Luis Martinez Ring Name Damian Priest Date of Birth September 26, 1982 (age 41) Height 6ft 5" Weight 225lbs Trained By Monster Factory Debut March 25, 2005 Titles Won 1x United States Championship, 2x Raw Tag Team Championship, 2x SmackDown Tag Team Championship, 1x North American Championship & 2023 Money in the Bank match winner

4 Jey Uso

It felt like WWE was not able to do anything wrong when it came to 'The Bloodline' storyline, which is destined to go down in history as one of the greatest pieces of professional wrestling storytelling ever told. Unsurprisingly, everyone who was involved with the storyline has seen their careers skyrocket into superstardom. Jey however has potentially prospered more so than anyone.

Jey Uso, who before the storyline was seen primarily as a tag-team wrestler alongside his brother Jimmy, has risen through the ranks and become a credible and successful singles wrestler in his own right. Jey even holds a victory over Roman Reigns and at one point, it looked realistically plausible that Jey would be the one to dethrone the Undisputed Champion.

Since distancing himself from the family drama as best he can after jumping to Raw, Jey has become a legitimate main-eventer. He has undeniable talent, a very likable personality and a proven track record of high-quality matches. His ability to connect with an audience with his intense, from-the-heart promo style has also worked in his favor over the years. Jey Uso has indeed risen to main event status, and his first singles World Championship could potentially be within his grasp next year.

3 Logan Paul

Logan Paul is a very surprising success story as far as his WWE career to date goes. The United States Championship is a social media megastar with a massive following, so it didn't come as a shock when WWE began working with him back in 2021. What did come as a surprise however was how good Logan actually is at professional wrestling. After just a few matches within WWE's banner, Paul was highly regarded as probably the best and most talented celebrity crossover that WWE has had.

Paul is a natural on the microphone and a fantastic heel, something which seems to come naturally for the 28-year-old. Since dedicating himself to professional wrestling, the social media icon has not only got himself in tremendous shape, but he has also polished off his in-ring skills and brings a truly awe-inspiring style to the squared circle, something that shouldn't really be possible for a celebrity crossover.

However, Paul is a lifelong wrestling fan, and since dedicating himself to wrestling, he has become arguably one of the most marketable stars on the roster. WWE has been on the receiving end of a massive influx of publicity since Logan defeated Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship, so there is certainly potential for Paul to climb one step higher up the ladder and win a World Championship somewhere down the line.

Name Logan Paul Date of Birth April 1, 1995 (age 28) Height 6ft 2" Weight 205lbs Trained By WWE Performance Center, Drew Gulak, Shane Helms & Shawn Michaels Debut April 2, 2021 Titles Won 1x United States Championship

2 Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa's WWE career since hitting the main roster has been a tall tale of the ups and downs of the professional wrestling industry. Ciampa debuted on WWE television on the heels of being one of the greatest NXT Champions of all time, but that success has yet to translate to the main roster due to a combination of bad booking decisions and unfortunate events, as the former title holder himself has been plagued with serious injuries.

Ciampa finally returned to WWE TV in 2023 to a roaring ovation and cries from fans to give him a well-deserved push. Since then, he's become involved in storylines with his former NXT comrade, Johnny Gargano, and even reformed their legendary tag-team, DIY. The act, of course, is where Ciampa got his first big break over in NXT. After a flawless run as a team, the 38-year-old turned heel in one of the greatest storytelling moments on TV in recent memory.

From there, Ciampa embarked on a truly fantastic heel run as the face of NXT. Tommaso had it all; the in-ring talent, the superstar look and the unmatchable charisma. If Ciampa, who has always been a personal favorite of Triple H, can manage to stay healthy this time around with 'The Game' controlling WWE's creative, there could be a massive World Championship run in Tomasso's future, and lord knows he deserves it.

1 Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura is one of WWE's most successful Japanese talents of all time. The 43-year-old was already regarded as a legend and one of the best wrestlers on the entire planet when he finally inked his WWE deal back in 2016. First appearing on the NXT brand at the height of the Triple H era, Nakamura became one of NXTs biggest stars, and looked all but confirmed to become WWE's next massive international superstar.

Nakamura's run on the main roster has, much like many other former NXT stars who got their call-ups, been riddled with ups and downs. Despite this, he has always run with the punches and almost always puts on show-stealer matches and maintains his immense popularity whether he is working as a face or heel, regardless of whether he is being booked in the main event or the opening match.

In early 2023, WWE allowed Shinsuke Nakamura to work for Pro Wrestling NOAH as part of Great Muta's retirement tour. Nakamura received a building-shaking reaction and his match with Muta received universal acclaim. It also seems to have inspired creative to actually see that Nakamura has tremendous international connections, and the potential to be a representative for WWE's Japanese tours due to his mainstream connection with the audience.

Since then, Nakamura has been consistently featured in main event programs, and had an awesome feud with Rollins. Nakamura has proven time and time again that he would be a top-tier World Champion, so hopefully, the company pulls the trigger on giving him a run with the gold sooner rather than later.