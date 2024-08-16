Highlights No. 1 pick QB Caleb Williams can potentially be the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Trey Benson and Blake Corum will compete with veterans by showcasing their electric playmaking abilities.

Defensively, Jared Verse and Byron Murphy II are set to shine with explosive pass-rushing capabilities.

Every incoming NFL rookie class features a handful of unproven prospects that take the league by storm. While their impact may vary from solid contributors to rising superstars, these players still find ways to make impact plays when the lights are on.

The 2024 rookie class features a litany of talent, from high-upside quarterbacks to NFL-ready receivers and even plug-and-play linemen. The question now becomes who has the talent and opportunity to be a star in their role.

Below is a prediction-based 2024 all-rookie team ahead of the new season, expanding from offense to defense.

Quarterback: Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

The draft's top overall selection has a great chance to be Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Caleb Williams will be working with one of the NFL's best receiving corps in D.J. Moore , Keenan Allen and fellow rookie Rome Oduzne. As long as the Chicago Bears ' suspect offensive line can hold up, he'll have the best rookie quarterback season of his rookie class.

Running Back: Trey Benson, Arizona Cardinals

Expect Benson to compete with veteran James Conner for carries in the offense. ​​​​​​

Trey Benson has an inside track for the Arizona Cardinals backup running back job to occasionally spare 29-year-old starter, James Conner . Benson's biggest asset is his ability to be a home-run threat, registering eight touchdown runs of 25-plus yards during his final season at Florida State.

Running Back: Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams

Corum will thrive as a running back duo partner with Kyren Williams.

Blake Corum will be sharing backfield duties with Kyren Williams for a Los Angeles Rams offense that was 7th in rushing yards per game during 2023. There's even a chance Corum could get starter-level carries if he has the hot hand or Williams succumbs to injury like last season.

Wide Receiver: Malik Nabers, New York Giants

Nabers will be the Giants' best offensive player, not Andrew Thomas.

Malik Nabers may not have the most productive quarterback play at his disposal, but he gets open with the best of them. He'll thrive in the New York Giants offense as a yard-after-catch specialist, just like he did in college.

Wide Receiver: Keon Coleman, Buffalo Bills

Coleman will develop an immediate connection with quarterback Josh Allen.

Keon Coleman has been the standout of Buffalo Bills training camp, tracking the ball at high points with his unreal catch radius. His connection with Josh Allen will only grow during the season, especially in the red zone.

Tight End: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

The dynamic rookie tight end may become the Raiders' second-best receiver.

Brock Bowers will be tasked with being the Las Vegas Raiders run-blocking enforcer and inline blocker. When he's not doing that, he'll be a high-level receiving factor that will challenge Davante Adams for targets and touchdown receptions.

Center: Graham Barton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Barton could potentially be the Bucs' starting center.

Graham Barton is competing to be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starting center after a lengthy collegiate tenure at left tackle for the Duke Blue Devils. He has the athleticism, strength and smarts to succeed on the inside.

Guard: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Las Vegas Raiders

Powers-Johnson's power blocking will open up the Raiders' run game.

Jackson Powers-Johnson was a decorated center for the Oregon Ducks, and he will be tasked with serving as a run-blocking mauler on the Raiders' o-line. He's projected to be the team's left guard once he returns from his OTA's shoulder injury.

Guard: Christian Haynes, Seattle Seahawks

Haynes may be one of the standouts on Seattle's young o-line.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Haynes showed a level of versatility at left and right guard on the Seattle Seahawks offensive line during the preseason. As a pass protector alone, he can help fortify the interior part of the team's young offensive line.

Tackle: Taliese Fuaga, New Orleans Saints

While the New Orleans Saints offensive line has concerns at left guard and right tackle, Taliese Fuaga looks to be a franchise cornerstone at left tackle. With his athleticism and strength profile, he projects to be one of the most complete young tackles in the NFL.

Tackle: Joe Alt, Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers fortify their tackle positions with a foundational piece in Alt.

At 6-foot-8, Joe Alt is a towering figure who will have his share of growing pains as an NFL prospect. However, he moves well for his size and features a crazy wingspan to do immediate damage as a young lineman.

Defensive End: Jared Verse, Los Angeles Rams

One of the draft's best pass-rushers breaks out.

Credit: © Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Jared Verse was arguably one of the more complete defensive ends in his draft class, and he will be tasked with living up to the billing with the Rams. His endless pass-rushing pursuit led him to collect 98 pressures across two seasons with the Florida State Seminoles.

Defensive End: Dallas Turner, Minnesota Vikings

Turner will be the Vikings' best pass-rusher.

Dallas Turner will be the incumbent replacement for the Minnesota Vikings ' last SEC pass rusher, Danielle Hunter . The Alabama standout already made his presence felt during the preseason by sacking Raiders' Aidan Aidan O'Connell .

Defensive Tackle: Byron Murphy II, Seattle Seahawks

Alongside Leonard Williams, Murphy II takes advantage of his opportunities.

Byron Murphy II has been a terror throughout training camp for the Seahawks. Lining him up alongside Leonard Williams provides Seattle with two potential pro bowlers wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.

Defensive Tackle: T'Vondre Sweat, Tennessee Titans

Sweat will anchor the Titans' run defense.

T'Vondre Sweat was regarded as one of the nation's best-run defenders in college. At his 362-pound size, he's the ideal 3-4 nose tackle for a Tennessee Titans ' defense that expects to have a breakout season.

Linebacker: Payton Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: © Barry Reeger-USA TODAY Sports

Payton Wilson led the team with seven tackles and even registered a tackle for loss in the team's preseason opener. As a talent, he possesses the instincts, speed and athleticism to pair with Patrick Queen as the Pittsburgh Steelers young off-ball linebacker.

Linebacker: Junior Colson, Los Angeles Chargers

Colson's playtime chances give him a way to make an impact.

Colson has the potential to be part of the Chargers' starting linebacker group. Although his talent is far from refined, he has the athleticism and coverage ability to make plays as a coverage guy.

Linebacker: Edgerrin Cooper, Green Bay Packers

Edgerrin Cooper has impressed the Green Bay Packers with his ability to be instinctive and ferocious at the point of attack. With experience as an off-ball and middle linebacker, Cooper should be on the starting defense and form an underrated tandem with third-year pro Quay Walker.

Cornerback: Nate Wiggins, Baltimore Ravens

Wiggins' starter-level ability will shine in Baltimore.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Wiggins was put to the test in the preseason and registered a 90.2 PFF coverage grade against the Philadelphia Eagles , recording a tackle for loss with three passes defended. While he left the game with a minor shoulder injury, the sky is the limit for Wiggins to be an impact starter for the team.

Cornerback: Quinyon Mitchell, Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles' potential slot corner will flash with the Eagles secondary.

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

Camp stated that Quinyon Mitchell has begun to etch a role with the team as the Eagles' slot corner. With his 4.3 speed and solid agility skills, he has the ability to be effective in this new role.