Key Takeaways The 76ers' over-reliance on Embiid was a weakness last season, particularly after he became injured.

Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre, Jr. emerged as clutch players for the Sixers in last year's playoffs.

The Sixers significantly strengthened their bench by acquiring Eric Gordon and Andre Drummond.

The Philadelphia 76ers made great strides early last season, with Joel Embiid playing at an All-NBA level. Come January, however, Embiid suffered an injury and missed 28 straight games, and the team went on a losing skid in his absence.

It became clear that the Sixers relied too much on Embiid, and when he finally returned shortly before the playoffs, it was clear he was not himself. The New York Knicks exposed Embiid’s weaknesses in the first round, eliminating Philadelphia in six games.

Luckily, the 76ers proved they have assets other than Embiid who could step up in clutch situations, particularly Tyrese Maxey . He helped the Sixers reach Game 6 of that series and earned his first All-Star nod last season.

This offseason, the team ensured that they would not be running it back. They went all-in, making a huge splash for Paul George , and adding him as the second option next to Embiid. With these changes, the Sixers have multiple quality lineups that they can use to compete for a title.

Philadelphia's Projected Starters

The 76ers possess one of the strongest starting lineups in the NBA

Like many teams, the 76ers’ starting lineup for next season is easy to predict. With multiple All-Stars on the roster, it's safe to say that their starting five will be incredibly talented.

Embiid remains the main man in Philly. He will be the starting center for the team, provided he can stay healthy. When on the court, he is lethal, averaging 34.7 points, 11 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game last season.

There is no question that Embiid also brings up those around him. The 76ers posted a record of 31-8 last season when he was in the lineup, as opposed to 16-27 when he was out. The team is built around Embiid, and will continue to live and die by him.

Philadelphia 76ers – Projected Starters Stats (2023-24) Position Player PTS REB AST FG% 3PT% F Paul George 22.6 5.2 3.5 47.1 41.3 C Joel Embiid 34.7 11.0 5.6 52.9 38.8 PG Kyle Lowry 8.1 3.2 4.2 43.2 39.2 PG Tyrese Maxey 25.9 3.7 6.2 45.0 37.3 SG Kelly Oubre, Jr. 15.4 5.0 1.5 44.1 31.1

After Embiid comes Paul George. Last year saw Tobias Harris serve as the team’s forward, and he put up a solid season, although his lackluster playoff performance resulted in the Sixers letting him head to the Detroit Pistons in free agency.

It is therefore clear that George will take the place of Harris, serving as the team’s starting forward. George, while in his mid-thirties, still put up great numbers last season (22.6 points per game, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists) which were better than Harris. He will be the 1A to Embiid.

The rest of the 76ers’ starting lineup will be similar to last year, being rounded out by point guards Tyrese Maxey and Kyle Lowry , and shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr. All three players made their strides with the Sixers last season and are expected to be key components for them once again next season.

Philadelphia's Projected Bench Lineup

The 76ers greatly improved their bench this offseason

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the more top-heavy teams in the NBA for the past few seasons, in particular last season. Their bench was notoriously weak, lacking many of the pieces to keep up with the Knicks’ deep bench in the first round, ultimately leading to the Sixers’ downfall.

The team, in addition to improving their starting lineup with the addition of George, made some strides to improve their bench. Most notably, they signed veteran Andre Drummond , who will most likely serve as the center off the bench when Embiid sits.

Drummond, 31, posted decent stats for the Chicago Bulls last season. He averaged 8.4 points and 9.0 rebounds per game — nearly a double-double — while shooting 55.6 percent from the field. That consistency will be exactly what the Sixers need when they aren’t getting production out of other areas.

Philadelphia 76ers – Projected Bench Stats (2023-24) Position Player PTS REB AST FG% 3PT% SF Caleb Martin 10.1 4.4 2.2 43.1 34.9 C Andre Drummond 8.4 9.0 0.5 55.6 N/A PG Reggie Jackson 10.2 1.9 3.8 43.1 35.9 SG Eric Gordon 11.0 1.8 2.0 44.3 37.8 SG Ricky Council IV 5.4 1.4 0.5 48.2 37.5

The Sixers also acquired Reggie Jackson from the Denver Nuggets to add to their roster. The 34-year-old guard put up good numbers for Denver off the bench last year, averaging 10.2 points and 3.8 assists in 82 games while shooting 43.1 percent from the floor and 35.9 percent from deep.

Jackson’s versatility also means he can fill in for multiple players. He will come in handy when one of Maxey, Lowry, or Oubre sit, filling in nicely.

Rounding out the bench will most likely be Caleb Martin, Eric Gordon, and Ricky Council IV (with some other players also being available to fill in). Martin, a forward, will fill in for Paul George when he rests. Martin averaged 10 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game last year off the bench.

Council IV saw some playing time off the bench in the playoffs last year for Philadelphia, coming in handy at certain times. Gordon’s versatility allows him to play as either a shooting guard or forward, providing further flexibility for the Sixers off the bench.

Philadelphia's Clutch Lineup

76ers’ starters should also be their closers

Every team needs a clutch lineup to close out games. The 76ers struggled with that last year, especially in the playoffs.

The Sixers’ best players are their starters, and they should be the ones in the clutch lineup, closing out games. Embiid and George are more offensive-heavy and can aid in the creation of points to give the Sixers further distance in the score between them and their opponents.

Philadelphia 76ers – Clutch Players Stats (2023-24) Position Player PTS REB AST FG% 3PT% F Paul George 22.6 5.2 3.5 47.1 41.3 C Joel Embiid 34.7 11.0 5.6 52.9 38.8 PG Kyle Lowry 8.1 3.2 4.2 43.2 39.2 PG Tyrese Maxey 25.9 3.7 6.2 45.0 37.3 SG Kelly Oubre, Jr. 15.4 5.0 1.5 44.1 31.1

Tyrese Maxey can be dangerous on both sides of the ball, as demonstrated in his clutch four-point play in Game 5 of the first round, where he singlehandedly won the game for the Sixers. Finally, Lowry and Oubre, Jr. should round it out, giving the Sixers the strongest lineup when it matters most.

The Philadelphia 76ers have solidified themselves as legitimate contenders for the Eastern Conference, provided their stars stay healthy. They have been contenders for years now, but have never been able to get over the hump. With the newly-found versatility of their lineup, that may now be possible in the 2024-25 season.