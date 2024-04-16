Highlights Stefon Diggs, Keenan Allen, and Jerry Jeudy were all traded to new teams during this offseason.

Free agency saw Calvin Ridley, Mike Williams, Marquise Brown, and Gabe Davis all find new teams as well.

Each of these players could see their statistics change in 2024 with their new squads.

This NFL offseason has seen a ton of change, and it's been especially prevalent at the wide receiver position. We've seen everything from star receivers getting moved in blockbuster trades to receivers getting traded for less than we thought they'd be worth, with a ton of free agent signings mixed in between, of course. There will be a ton of new faces on new teams in 2024.

On the trade front, we've seen a lot of action. Most notably is Stefon Diggs, who was recently traded to the Houston Texans. Keenan Allen was also shipped to the Chicago Bears shortly before the Diggs move. The Cleveland Browns got in on the action too, trading for Jerry Jeudy. We've also seen star players like Tee Higgins and Brandon Aiyuk find their names scattered all over the trade market.

Receivers That Joined New Teams This Offseason Player Old Team New Team Stefon Diggs Buffalo Bills Houston Texans Keenan Allen Los Angeles Chargers Chicago Bears Jerry Jeudy Denver Broncos Cleveland Browns Calvin Ridley Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans Marquise Brown Arizona Cardinals Kansas City Chiefs Gabe Davis Buffalo Bills Jacksonville Jaguars Mike Williams Los Angeles Chargers New York Jets

While the stove on the trade market has been burning hot, there's been a lot of action in free agency as well.

Calvin Ridley switched teams to a divisional rival, the Tennessee Titans. Marquise Brown joined forces with the best quarterback in the NFL, with the Kansas City Chiefs. Gabe Davis joined Diggs in leaving the Buffalo Bills, with Davis heading down south to the Jacksonville Jaguars for 2024. Finally, Mike Williams left the Los Angeles Chargers, and will be a New York Jet in 2024.

A Change of Scenery Could Be Useful For a Handful of Wide Receivers

These wide receivers could benefit from their new teams in 2024

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes players don't perform well, and it could be for a variety of reasons. Ultimately, there often comes a time in a player's career when a change of scenery is needed.

All the receivers mentioned who were traded or signed elsewhere this offseason have been successful throughout their careers, yet for one reason or another, it just wasn't working with their current teams. A new team, city, stadium, and coaching staff can often rejuvenate a player's career. We'll see how that affects these receivers in 2024.

Stefon Diggs

Credit: Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK

Diggs was involved in what might be the biggest trade of the entire offseason. He was traded to Houston, and will now join forces with C.J. Stroud and the rest of the Texans' dynamic offense.

Diggs was excellent in 2023, as he has been throughout his career. Diggs totaled 1,183 receiving yards on 107 receptions, with eight touchdowns and 11.1 yards per reception. He finished with over 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh-straight year, and put up these numbers in what could be considered a frustrating year for the Buffalo Bills' offense.

Stefon Diggs 2024 Predicted Stats Stat Category Predicted Production Receptions 100 Yards 1,225 TDs 9 Yards per Reception 12.25

Even though Diggs was on a talented offense in Buffalo, his new team in Houston might be even better. Diggs will play alongside Nico Collins, who racked up over 100 more receiving yards than Diggs in 2023, with 1,297. Diggs might not be the main target, which could cause his receptions to go down. Still, Houston's offense is built for chunk plays, so don't expect his stats to drop much at all.

Keenan Allen

Credit: Yannick Peterhans-USA TODAY Sports

Keenan Allen is the next star wide receiver that was involved in a trade this offseason. Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears, in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2024.

Allen was excellent during the 2023 season. Even though he played in only 13 games, Allen still collected 1,243 receiving yards on 108 receptions, good for 11.8 yards per catch. Allen also had seven touchdowns and made the Pro Bowl for the sixth time in his career.

Keenan Allen 2024 Predicted Stats Stats Category Predicted Production Receptions 109 Yards 1,089 Touchdowns 8 Yards per Reception 9.9

A lot of times, we see wide receivers start to decline once they reach the age of 30. That hasn't been the case with Allen, who will be 32 next year. His technical route-running and sure-handedness have helped him age with grace.

With Caleb Williams likely at the helm in 2024, even though the Bears also have D.J. Moore, Williams will likely rely on his veteran, proven target in Allen. Allen should see a lot of targets, and will get a lot of looks in the red zone as well. Some potential growing pains with Williams could bring his numbers down slightly, but Allen should have a good year regardless.

Jerry Jeudy

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jeudy had an up-and-down career with the Denver Broncos. He's had very inconsistent quarterback play during his career, but he's put together some impressive moments when able to get the ball.

Because of poor quarterback play, Jeudy hasn't been able to put together a season of over 1,000 yards yet. He actually put together his best NFL season in 2022, but his numbers dipped a bit the following year.

Jeudy finished the 2023 season with 758 yards on 58 receptions, but he started in only 11 games. What was encouraging was his impressive 14 yards per reception, showing that when Jeudy did get the ball he was able to make something happen.

Jerry Jeudy Projected 2024 Stats Stat Category Predicted Production Receptions 65 Yards 910 TDs 5 Yards per Reception 14.0

It would be hard to find a receiver in this class that needed a change of scenery more than Jeudy. It definitely wasn't working in Denver, but he'll head to another franchise now, with the Cleveland Browns.

Deshaun Watson has been spotty during his time with Cleveland, and until they develop consistent quarterback play from someone that isn't named Joe Flacco, it's hard to project higher numbers for Jeudy. He should at least have similar statistics from 2023, though, if not more.

Calvin Ridley

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ridley spent one year with the Jaguars in 2023, and then hit the free agent market for the first time in his career. He made the most of his opportunity on the market, landing a four-year, $92 million contract with the Titans.

Ridley had a pretty solid season in his only year in Jacksonville, despite some inconsistencies with the offense throughout the second half of the season. He had 76 receptions, good for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns. Ridley earned 13.4 yards per reception.

Calvin Ridley 2024 Projected Stats Stat Category Predicted Production Receptions 68 Yards 936 TDs 6 Yards per Reception 13.7

In Tennessee, Ridley joins a Titans' offense that could be sneaky-good in 2024. He'll play alongside DeAndre Hopkins, and will catch balls from the Titans' young quarterback, Will Levis. If Levis can put together a solid sophomore season, there's no reason to expect he won't lean on Ridley.

Marquise Brown

Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Throughout the first five years of Marquise "Hollywood" Brown's career, he spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals. Now, he joined the Chiefs this offseason on a one-year deal.

Brown has had some ups and downs in his career, but he's remained a solid receiving threat throughout his time in the NFL. In 2023, Brown had 574 yards on 15 catches, good enough for 11.3 yards per reception. He added four touchdowns to boot.

Marquise Brown 2024 Projected Stats Stat Category Predicted Production Receptions 90 Yards 1,015 TDs 6 Yards per Reception 11.2

Brown will be joining a Chiefs' offense that badly needs wide receiver help, especially with the ongoing Rashee Rice scenario. He'll likely immediately be a top target for Patrick Mahomes, and could be used in a lot of fun ways by Head Coach Andy Reid. Expect Brown to have a very solid season in Kansas City.

Gabriel Davis

Gabe Davis has made himself a solid second-option for the Bills over the first four years of his career. Now, Davis is heading to Jacksonville, who will hope he can supplant some of the production they'll lose with Ridley leaving.

Davis has always been a big-play receiver, and that was no different in 2023. He finished the year with 746 yards on 45 receptions. The yardage total isn't especially high, but his 16.6 yards per reception is impressive. Davis also had at least seven touchdowns for the third time in his four-year career.

Gabe Davis 2024 Projected Stats Stat Category Projected Production Receptions 46 Yards 772 TDs 7 Yards per Reception 16.8

Davis will join Evan Engram, Zay Jones, and Christian Kirk on the Jaguars' offense. He should play the same role he always has, being a big-play threat who might get the ball less than his teammates, but creates chunk plays frequently.

Mike Williams

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Williams has been excellent in his NFL career, when he's been healthy. An injury de-railed his 2023 season, and he'll hope to avoid that same fate in 2024.

Williams played in only three games in 2023, but he played in 13 in 2022. In that year, he totaled 895 yards on 63 receptions, to go along with four touchdowns and 14.2 yards per reception. Williams has two 1,000+ yard seasons in his career, coming in 2019 and 2021, which are the only two seasons in his career in which he started in at least 14 games.

Mike Williams' 2024 Projected Stats Stat Category Projected Production Receptions 70 Yards 987 TDs 5 Yards per Reception 14.1

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mike Williams had 20.4 yards per reception during the 2019 NFL season. That's the fifth-highest single-year average of any player since 2010. (DeSean Jackson 2010, Mike Wallace 2010, DeSean Jackson 2014, Marquez Valdes-Scantling 2020).

Williams will go from one-star quarterback to another, leaving Justin Herbert for Aaron Rodgers. He figures to start alongside the Jets' other very talented receiver, Garrett Wilson.

It might take Rodgers some time to work back from his achilles injury, but Williams has always been a big-play threat, and it should be expected that he'll still get those opportunities in 2024. If he can stay healthy, expect a quality season from Williams.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.