Other than the 1992 Dream Team, no roster in USA Men's Basketball history has been as legendary and talented as the 2024 Olympic Team that just won the Gold Medal in Paris.

Stacked with some of the greatest players of all time in LeBron James , Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry , a veteran (yet aging) group led Team USA to the top of the podium with dramatic wins over Serbia in the semifinals and France in the Gold Medal Game.

But James is 39 years old. He won't be playing in the 2028 Olympics, which will be held on home soil in Los Angeles.

Curry is 36 and likely a one-and-done Olympian.

Durant is already the most decorated player in USA Basketball history, both men and women. He's 35 and has a chance to take James' role in four years, but there's no guarantee he's willing to play for a fifth gold medal or is even still playing in what would be his 21st NBA season.

So who's got next? Who will be ready to lead Team USA against Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the world in 2028?

Here's a possible starting lineup for a US team that will be striving for a sixth consecutive gold medal.

1 PG – Jalen Brunson

The ideal Team USA floor general

It's odd that Brunson wasn't included in the 2024 squad in any capacity. He was a second-team All-NBA point guard last season and has developed into one of the league's best leaders, playmakers and efficient scorers.

Brunson had a career year in his second season with the New York Knicks . He averaged 28.7 points and 6.7 assists with shooting splits of 48/40/85.

During the regular season, he was fourth in the league in scoring and 13th in assists. He took his game to another level in the playoffs, averaging 32.4 points (second in the NBA) and 7.5 assists (sixth).

His competitiveness, leadership and offensive game are ideal for international basketball, and he'll still only be 31 at the 2028 games.

2 SG – Anthony Edwards

The official go-to scorer in four years?

Edwards was one of the first few players off the bench for coach Steve Kerr at this year's games and finished fourth in scoring average behind James, Durant and Curry.

If the historic trio had not been on the floor to close games and dominate possession, Edwards could have been one of Team USA's most important players.

However, he's on track to be one of, if not the most important, player in 2028.

Edwards made his second consecutive All-Star team in 2023-24 and was named second-team All-NBA. He was the star of the playoffs, at one point earning Michael Jordan comparisons.

He averaged 27.6 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists in 16 playoff games, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves reach the Western Conference Finals.

He just turned 23 in Paris. It's not difficult to imagine him as Team USA's best player four years from now.

3 SF – Devin Booker

The unsung hero of 2024 will be a crucial piece in 2028

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Booker was indispensable to this year's gold medal run, even if he didn't get the accolades.

He may have been overshadowed by James, Durant and Curry, but Booker started every game, finishing the Olympics tied for second in minutes with Durant, third in assists, third in shooting percentage (58.1) and led the team in three-point percentage at a wild 59.1.

He was tasked with defending the opposition's best guard when he was on the floor. He fit any lineup and was the ideal glue guy.

Booker will be 31 years old in 2028, and with his level of experience, he'll be a lock for the starting five.

4 PF – Bam Adebayo

Worthy of a starting spot after his 2024 performance

Photo by Pool/2024 Getty Images

Joel Embiid may have started the most games at center and Anthony Davis may have made the most noise off the bench, but the 2024 Olympics were a coming-out party for Adebayo.

He's been recognized for his defensive and offensive versatility in the NBA, but with more of a featured role in Paris, he showed enough to prove he can be a franchise centerpiece for the Miami Heat .

Adebayo led Team USA's bench in its group win over South Sudan, scoring 18 points on 8-for-10 shooting. He knocked down a pair of corner threes and also grabbed seven rebounds.

It was a flash of what the 6-foot-9 big man can do, even when sharing the floor with another center. Adebayo will have just turned 31 before the 2028 Olympics begin.

5 C – Anthony Davis

The old head of the 2028 group

It might be Davis' turn to take over the old, seasoned Olympic veteran role that James and Durant held this year.

Davis was arguably Team USA's best big man during this gold medal run, averaging 8.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocks in 16.5 minutes per game. He had four of the team's six blocks in the Gold Medal Game against Wembanyama and France.

The only question here is whether Davis will be playing in his third Olympics (2012, 2024) with a chance to win his third gold at age 35. He's had injury issues as he's gotten older, but Davis played and started 76 games with the L.A. Lakers last season before adding the Olympic grind, and he remained healthy through all of it.

It might be his turn to cap a Hall of Fame career with one final gold.