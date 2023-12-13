Highlights Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's scoring ability make him a deserving candidate for an All-Star starting position in the Western Conference.

As the NBA season unfolds, the stars begin to shine, illuminating the courts with their exceptional skills and game-changing performances. One month into the season, the Western Conference has already showcased a constellation of talent that's not only thrilling to watch but also pivotal in the All-Star predictions.

This year's potential Western Conference All-Star team is a blend of established legends and rising stars, each bringing their unique flair and dominance to the hardwood. From the finesse of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the strategic brilliance of Luka Dončić, the conference is brimming with talent that can tilt the scales in any matchup.

2024 Western Conference All-Star Predictions Starters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Kevin Durant, LeBron James Reserves Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Alperen Şengün

GIVEMESPORT ranked the starters based on their overall play as well as their impact on their respective teams.

Starters

Shai Gilgeous Alexander

30.4 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 6.2 APG

Building on the momentum from his first All-NBA First Team selection in 2022-23, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has elevated his game to new heights thanks to his advanced scoring prowess. What truly sets him apart, however, is his remarkable ability to read the game defensively, leading the league in steals per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander - Statistics 2022-23 season 2023-24 season Points Per Game 31.4 30.4 Assists Per Game 5.5 5.5 Rebounds Per Game 4.8 6.2 Steals Per Game 1.6 2.8 Field Goal % 51.0 55.0

This dual-threat capability is a rarity and underscores his comprehensive impact on the court. Additionally, his impressive 55.0 percent efficiency showcases his smart shot selection and consistency.

All these individual achievements are further amplified by his leadership role in steering the Oklahoma City Thunder to second place in the Western Conference standings.

This combination of individual excellence and team success not only solidifies his status as a leading player in the league but also makes him a deserving candidate for an All-Star starter.

Luka Dončić

32.0 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 8.5 APG

Currently ranking second in points per game with 32.0, Luka Dončić is not just scoring prolifically but doing so with remarkable efficiency. He's sinking 48.8 percent of his shots and 38.2 percent of his threes, reflecting his ability to carry the offensive load at all times.

Luka Dončić - Preferred Shot Types Field Goal Attempts Efficiency Jump Shots 341 43.4% Layups 79 75.9% Fadeaway 36 30.6% Bank Shot 28 57.1%

Beyond his scoring, Dončić's all-around contributions to his team's success are invaluable. Averaging 8.3 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game, he demonstrates a keen understanding of the game, contributing significantly to facilitating plays and securing crucial possessions.

Dončić has proved in the past he can make the Dallas Mavericks competitive with him at the helm, but this might be his most complete season yet, and he could owe that to a much more consistent squad around him.

Nikola Jokić

28.2 PPG, 12.8 RPG, 9.6 APG

Nikola Jokić, the reigning Finals MVP and two-time league MVP, remains a towering figure in the NBA landscape, and his case for a starting position in the Western Conference All-Star team is just as undeniable as in other years. Despite the Denver Nuggets' slightly less-than-ideal start to the season, Jokić's individual performances have been a beacon of excellence.

Although he's averaging a career-high 28.2 points per game, his overall efficiency has dipped significantly. Even with his recent struggles, his place in the All-Star Game remains intact.

Nikola Jokić- Statistics 2022-23 season 2023-24 season Points Per Game 24.5 28.2 Field Goal % 63.2 53.9 3 Point Attempts Per Game 2.2 4.0 Three-Point Field Goal % 38.3 31.2

Jokić's value extends far beyond scoring, however. His average of 12.8 rebounds per game underscores his dominance on the boards, while his 9.6 assists per game highlights his excellent basketball IQ and court vision. These contributions are pivotal, as the Nuggets' offensive system heavily relies on Jokić's playmaking.

His ability to read the game, make decisive passes, and create scoring opportunities makes him more than just a player; he is the fulcrum around which the entire Nuggets' offense revolves.

Kevin Durant

31.0 PPG, 6.5 REB, 5.7 AST

Kevin Durant's performance this season proves his age is truly nothing but a number. At 35 years old, Durant is averaging 31.0 points per game, good for third-best in the NBA. Moreover, his efficiency is as consistent as ever, but his ability to drain shots from deep has somehow gotten better.

He knocked down 40.4 of his three-point attempts a season ago and is now sinking 50.0 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Now three seasons removed from an Achilles injury, Durant hasn't shown signs of slowing down and is not only making a case for All-Star Game starter but for MVP as well.

Kevin Durant - Statistics 2022-23 season 2023-24 season Points Per Game 29.1 31.0 Assists Per Game 5.0 5.7 Rebounds Per Game 6.7 6.5 Three-Point Field Goal % 40.4 50.0

With Devin Booker in and out of the lineup and Bradley Beal playing only a handful of games, Durant has tried his best to keep the Phoenix Suns within striking distance of the top three teams in the Western Conference.

The team currently holds a 12-10 record, but once the injuries clear up and Durant receives some much-needed firepower, their fortunes could change.

LeBron James

25.0 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 6.6 APG

LeBron James, a perennial favorite for the All-Star game, continues to push away Father Time as his quest for his fifth ring continues. This season, James is averaging 25.0 points per game and helped carry the team to winning the first-ever In-Season Tournament, taking home the event's MVP honors along the way.

His efficiency from the floor (55.3) is the highest it's been since his 2013-14 season with the Miami Heat, while his three-point field goal percentage is the highest of his career (40.7).

LeBron James - Field Goal % By Distance 0-3 Feet From the Basket 79.0 3-10 Feet 55.9 10-16 Feet 25.9 16 Feet - Three-Point Line 40.7 Three-Point Field Goal 40.7

James has also been phenomenal in clutch moments and is averaging 8.9 points in each fourth quarter, lagging only behind De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings who scored 10.9 points in the last 12 minutes.

Even though the Lakers team around him is the best it has been since the 2020 championship, he hasn't allowed that to slow him down and still keeps his squad afloat when he can.

Reserves

Domantas Sabonis

18.6 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 7.1 APG

Domantas Sabonis' statistical output is a clear indication of his impact on the court. Averaging 18.6 points per game, he's the ideal secondary option behind their point guard De'Aaron Fox.

He's a bully in the paint and has a smooth shot as well, sinking 40.0 percent of his shots from deep. He means more to the Sacramento Kings beyond simply scoring, however.

Domantas Sabonis - Monthly 2023-24 Statistics October November December Points Per Game 17.7 18.9 18.3 Rebounds Per Game 15.0 10.9 11.5 Assists Per Game 5.7 7.2 7.8 Field Goal % 54.1 59.8 49.1 Three-Point Field Goal % 40.0 43.8 40.0

He's a formidable rebounder, collecting 12.4 per game, good for fourth in the league. He's also a high-skilled passer and playmaker, leading the team in assists with an even seven per game.

His vision and passing ability make him a unique big man, capable of facilitating plays and contributing significantly to the team's offensive flow.

Anthony Edwards

24.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.8 APG

Anthony Edwards is turning into the player scouts promised he would be when he was first drafted. He's scoring, rebounding, and passing at the same rates as last season, but in almost three fewer minutes per game.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, despite not making many notable moves during the offseason, haven't given up on their core, and Edwards is proving he can be the one to lead them back into playoff success.

Anthony Edwards - Year-to-Year Statistics 2022-23 season 2023-24 season Points Per Game 24.6 24.4 Assists Per Game 4.4 4.8 Rebounds Per Game 5.8 5.6 Free Throw % 75.6 86.4

However, Edwards' contributions extend beyond his offensive prowess. His role in the Timberwolves' defensive success this season has been significant. Often, young players take time to develop their defensive skills, but Edwards has shown an impressive understanding and execution of defensive strategies.

Maybe it's because Rudy Gobert has helped him hone his defensive skills, or maybe he's just getting better naturally as he ages, but in any case, Edwards represents the best of the Timberwolves.

Stephen Curry

29.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.4 APG

Stephen Curry's ability to shoot from beyond the arc has not waned in his late-career arc, averaging an astonishing 5.1 three-pointers per game on 43.2 percent efficiency. Although the Golden State Warriors have found themselves in a difficult spot to begin the year, the 35-year-old's innate scoring prowess has kept them within striking distance of the Play-In Tournament.

There are plenty of things wrong with the Warriors, but Curry has undoubtedly been their brightest spot.

Stephen Curry 2023-24 Home/Away Splits Home Away Points Per Game 29.4 29.4 Field Goal % 45.3 49.5 Three-Point Field Goal % 39.3 46.5 Offensive Rating 112.1 116.8 Net Rating -4.4 0.4

With the arrival of Chris Paul, Curry hasn't needed to conduct much of the playmaking but is still dishing out his fair share of assists when he can. Even with teammates like Klay Thompson struggling mightily to find his shot, it seems like a pass from Curry could be enough to reignite his flame. Expect his assist numbers to rise should his supporting cast kick it into gear.

Anthony Davis

22.7 PPG, 12.7 RPG, 2.7 BPG

Anthony Davis has been a defensive powerhouse for the Los Angeles Lakers, averaging an impressive 2.7 blocks per game, good for third in the league. He's been a vital piece for the Lakers this year, both in regular-season games and in the In-Season Tournament finale, where he put up 41 points, 20 rebounds, and 4 blocks in their route against the Indiana Pacers.

Anthony Davis - Field Goal % By Distance 0-3 Feet From the Basket 67.8 3-10 Feet 52.5 10-16 Feet 34.9 16 Feet - Three-Point Line 19.2 Three-Point Field Goal 23.1

The beginning of the season has been kind to Davis, who has managed to stay healthy through each of the team's games. If he can continue to avoid an injury, he'll be a lock to participate in the All-Star Game, though he could still make a case for being a starter if his level of play can improve further.

Alperen Şengün

21.0 PPG, 8.9 REB, 5.6 AST

Alperen Şengün is leveling up yet again. Since his rookie season in 2021-22, he's improved his game in almost every way. He's scoring more, rebounding more, and creating plays in new ways that benefit the developing Houston Rockets squad around him.

Alperen Şengün - Year-to-YearStatistics 2021-22 season 2022-23 season 2023-24 season Points Per Game 9.6 14.8 21.0 Assists Per Game 2.6 3.9 5.6 Rebounds Per Game 5.5 9.0 8.9 Field Goal % 47.4 55.3 56.3

He's starting to look like a younger, less refined version of Nikola Jokić, and while he isn't quite there yet, he's been more than worthy of an All-Star spot. The Rockets have seemingly finally gotten out of their purgatory of mediocrity, and they partially owe their newfound success to their Turkish center.