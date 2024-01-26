Highlights Jalen Brunson and Donovan Mitchell are expected to secure guard spots in the Eastern Conference All-Star team.

Bam Adebayo and Jaylen Brown are likely to be chosen as front-court reserves for the East.

Devin Booker and Stephen Curry are predicted to earn guard spots for the Western Conference All-Star team.

Last night saw the announcement of the (fairly predictable) starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Leading off as the team captain for the East is Giannis Antetokounmpo, and for the West, it’s LeBron James. Following Antetokounmpo, it’s Joel Embiid, Tyrese Haliburton, Damian Lillard, and Jayson Tatum. Following LeBron, it’s Luka Dončić, Kevin Durant, Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, and Nikola Jokić.

Where the predictability begins to fade are the reserves. Except in the case of injury, there will be fourteen reserves, with each conference allowed three front-court players, two guards, and two extra wild card reserves. Following are players who are expected to get the green light to serve as reserves in 2024.

In the East: Donovan Mitchell

Four-time NBA All-Star

Donovan Mitchell has been everything the Cleveland Cavaliers could ask for this season. He has been clutch this season, putting up an average of 27.6 points per game, over six assists, and over 3 threes per game. With Evan Mobley and Darius Garland out with injuries, Mitchell has taken the reigns of the Cavaliers.

Initially off to a slow start, the Cavaliers turned it around with an eight-game win streak which was aided by Mitchell’s play. An argument could be made that Mitchell should have been a starter, but that isn’t what happened, and now it is expected for him to notch the first East guard spot.

Jalen Brunson

2024 would be his first All-Star appearance

Without question, Jalen Brunson has been living up to every aspect of his potential so far this season. He is averaging 26.6 points per game while putting up over 40 points in four starts. He’s also shooting an accurate 42.3% from the three-point range. In terms of offense, Brunson is averaging 2.8 three-pointers per game and is also a team player averaging 6.5 assists.

Brunson has also become a team icon for the New York Knicks, with the fans rallying around him chanting “MVP” each time he takes a free throw. With the way he’s been putting up numbers and making a name for himself this season, it would be an extreme surprise to see Brunson not earn the second East guard spot.

Bam Adebayo

Two-time All-Star

Now onto the Eastern Conference front-court reserves, a plethora of players could easily make the cut. While the race will be tight, advanced stats must be considered. Bam Adebayo features stellar defense as well as an offense that has shone this season, especially with Jimmy Butler out for the Miami Heat.

Adebayo is averaging a career-high 21.3 points per game, 10.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He has served as the playmaker often viewed in the shadow of Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson, but with his stellar play this season, he has begun to cast his own shadow.

Jaylen Brown

Two-Time All-Star

The race for the second front-court reserve position in the East is coming down to a tight spot. While Jaylen Brown and Scottie Barnes have both played to the potential of achieving this spot, it’s ultimately Brown who will take it.

It comes down to a matter of who’s hot versus who’s not, and Barnes is not as hot as he once was. In the early part of the season, Barnes was going off, but has since cooled off and is now averaging a smidge over 20 points per game, with 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists.

Meanwhile, Brown’s scoring is a bit down this year, but he’s still averaging 23 points per game, with 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Plus, the Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA so far this season with a 35-10 record, and Brown has played a key role in that.

Julius Randle

Two-time All-Star

Julius Randle has been a solid number 2 behind Jalen Brunson, and is a key component of the Knicks’ surge as of late. He is averaging 24.2 points per game, five assists and 9.3 rebounds of his own.

While he fails to nail as many three-pointers as he was once known for, he still succeeds at making mid-range shots. Randle has also seen more playing time with RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley gone, serving as a cog keeping the Knicks’ machine rolling. It’s expected that he will earn the final front-court reserve position in the East.

Eastern Wild Cards

Youngsters Scottie Barnes and Tyrese Maxey

Two more spots remain for the East, and those would be the two Wild Card positions. For these, Scottie Barnes takes the first for the aforementioned reasons. For second spot, Tyrese Maxey appears to be the most solid choice. He’s played great under the wing of Joel Embiid, shooting almost 38 percent from the three-point range. Averaging 25.8 points, 6.7 assists and 3 threes per game, Maxey appears to be a solid choice for the final Eastern reserve.

In the West: Devin Booker

Three-time All-Star

Moving on to the Western Conference, Devin Booker appears locked in to take the first guard spot. Despite missing some time towards the beginning of the season, Booker has gone off since his return, propelling the Suns to a 26-18 record.

With Booker combined with Durant and recently returned Bradley Beal on the court, the Phoenix Suns are number one in points per 100 possessions, averaging 135.7. However, Booker’s impact is realized when taking him out of that rotation, and suddenly the Suns’ points per 100 possessions drops to 108.8, a difference of 26.9 and third-worst in the NBA.

Stephen Curry

Nine-time All-Star

Stephen Curry is an interesting case in 2024. He is still one of the kings of the modern-day NBA but is having a down year. He’s averaging 2.7 points fewer than last season and one of the lowest 3-point percentages of his career. And the Warriors are actually averaging five points per 100 possessions better when Curry’s sitting as opposed to on the court.

"I mean, you got two guys that are playing amazing this year, Luka [Doncic] and Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander]. Been around doing this for a very long time, and the fact that it's a talking point, I'm not after nine healthy years...those two guys are playing amazing; they deserve it. Hopefully I'm there in Indiana in whatever capacity. But to still be doing it at this stage, it's always a challenge, you don't ever take for granted how hard it is to be recognized in that way every year." –Stephen Curry after not making the All-Star starters list

But all of those metrics do not mean Curry is having a bad season. In fact, he may be the sole reason the Warriors are not in last place in the West. Curry is still averaging 26.7 points per game, 5 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. And most importantly, he still leads the entire league in three-pointers per game, averaging 4.5, while shooting 40.1% from that mark. Also, he’s Stephen Curry. By all estimations, he should notch the last guard spot.

Anthony Davis

Eight-time All-Star

Headlining the Western Conference front-court reserves, Anthony Davis is a lock. He has been consistent on both offense and defense, despite his Los Angeles Lakers struggling this season with a .500 record of 23-23.

He’s averaging 25 points per game this season, with 12.2 rebounds which is fourth in the NBA. Davis also ranks fourth in blocks and third in contested shots this season. Playing as consistently as he has this season, a scenario could easily be envisioned where he takes the court at the All-Star Game.

Kawhi Leonard

Five-time All-Star

Kawhi Leonard has been a primary reason for the Los Angeles Clippers’ late success, after their funk earlier in the season after acquiring James Harden. Leonard has been elite from the floor, shooting a career-high in both two-pointers and three-pointers, at 55.5% and 44.3%, respectively.

In terms of defense, Leonard brings it with 3 deflections per game and 23 defensive loose balls recovered. Those are good enough to rank seventh and eighth in the NBA this season, respectively. And with the Clippers lineup consisting of elite scorers, a player who can provide both that and elite defense certainly warrants an All-Star spot.

Lauri Markkanen

One-time All-Star

Finnish forward Lauri Markkanen, often dubbed “The Finnisher,” will probably finish out the rotation of front-court reserves. He has been extremely efficient this season, with at least 30 appearances. He also ranks in the top 25 in both three-pointers and dunks, making his mark known.

Markkanen is averaging 23.6 points per game, with 8.7 rebounds and 39% three-point attempt average. Despite the Utah Jazz’s slow start in which they began 7-16, they found their identity and have clawed their way to 23-23. Makkanen could become the fourth-ever forward to reach the 50-40-90 club, and his potential is only growing.

Western Wild Cards

Paul George and De'Aaron Fox both return to the All-Star game

Only two spots for reserves remain, and a case for Paul George and De’Aaron Fox to fill them could be made. George is putting up extremely similar numbers to Leonard, averaging 23.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Fox’s three-point accuracy has greatly improved this season, and the Sacramento Kings are 21-15 in games he starts. He’s become one of the fastest guards in the game and has made his presence known in Sacramento. Final predictions:

Eastern Conference: Donovan Mitchell, Jalen Brunson, Bam Adebayo, Jaylen Brown, Julius Randle, Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey

Western Conference: Devin Booker, Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Lauri Markkanen, Paul George, De'Aaron Fox