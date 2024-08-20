Highlights The top-heavy NFC East features the Eagles and Cowboys as clear contenders.

The Cowboys are looking to become the first back-to-back division champ since 2004.

The Commanders and Giants have only one playoff appearance apiece since 2017.

While the NFL continues to evolve with modernized rules, advanced analytics, and innovative playbooks, one constant throughout the past two decades has been the NFC East's streak of parity. All four teams have won the division title multiple times since league realignment back in 2002, but there also hasn't been a repeat champion for 19 consecutive seasons.

The strange nature of the NFC East has guaranteed football fans entertaining (and often surprising) playoff pushes every year, and with the 2024 regular season less than one month away, there's newfound hope for each team in the division.

But which storied franchise is best positioned to finish in first place and earn coveted bragging rights? Here are predictions for an... unpredictable NFC East race.

Related Biggest NFC East Offseason Additions by Team A quick look into the best offseason additions of these four historic franchises.

1 Philadelphia Eagles - 2024 Prediction: 11-6

The Eagles last repeated as NFC East champs in 2003-04

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

As preseason favorites entering the 2023 campaign, the Philadelphia Eagles unexpectedly fell short of capturing their second straight division crown last winter. A well-earned appearance in Super Bowl 57 prompted impactful changes to the coaching staff, and that heartbreaking loss also caused an emotional hangoverthat some teams don't want to admit exists.

Ownership believes the duo of star quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni can move on from a tense 2023 that sparked a late-season collapse and regroup as a serious NFC contender. Hurts' production dropped considerably from 2022 to 2023, but new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore could implement a scheme that reinvigorates players.

Speaking of players, Philadelphia has welcomed some new faces—none more important than superstar running back Saquon Barkley , who spurned the rival New York Giants in free agency. However, a couple fan favorites also said farewell, as six-time Pro Bowl center Jason Kelce and six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox announced their retirements.

If the Eagles capture a fifth division title since 2013, they'll need to navigate some obstacles. Of their 17 matchups, eight will be against teams that reached the playoffs last season, but their overall strength of schedule (.491) ranks tied for 21st in the league, which bodes well. Philadelphia has the talent to produce a top-10 scoring offense for a third straight year.

2 Dallas Cowboys - 2024 Prediction: 10-7

The Cowboys finished in first place last season

Credit: USA TODAY Sports

The championship-or-bust Dallas Cowboys are tasked with attempting to snap the NFC East's parity streak, as they finished last season in first with a 12-5 record.

But their hopes of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy were squashed almost immediately in January, when they lost a blowout to the Green Bay Packers at home in the Divisional round after going undefeated at home in the regular season. A familiar end to a tired story.

Dallas turned the page on yet another disheartening campaign, but their habitual "run it back" mentality and lack of offseason activity still baffles the fans that have set greater expectations. The criticism is warranted, as head coach Mike McCarthy is once again a hot seat candidate and stars Dak Prescott , CeeDee Lamb , and Micah Parsons may be too expensive to retain.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: CeeDee Lamb became the Cowboys' all-time single-season leader in receptions (135) in 2023 and receiving yards (1,749), surpassing Hall-of-Fame receiver Michael Irvin's mark (1,603) set in 1995.

As long as the Cowboys' offense features Lamb—who's notably holding out of training camp for a mammoth contract—and an MVP-caliber Prescott under center, they'll be in good shape. The unit ranked first in the NFL in average points (29.9) and fifth in average yards (371.6) per game last year. Prescott also ranked third in yards (4,516) and Lamb ranked first in receptions (135).

If Dallas is hellbent on reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in nearly 30 years, they'll need to show more urgency in contract negotiations with Lamb. His absences in the regular season could potentially cost them a playoff spot. But, if this matter is resolved prior to Week 1, the Cowboys will be a Wild Card team. Is their vulnerable defense up to the challenge, too?

3 Washington Commanders - 2024 Prediction: 7-10

The Commanders last won the NFC East in 2020

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

At long last, the Washington Commanders are now under new ownership with a refreshing vision for the future.

They began the overhaul by hiring a new general manager in Adam Peters and a new head coach in former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn . The new sideline boss is well-known for his defensive prowess, which should help tighten up a unit that finished dead last in total defense and scoring defense last year.

However, the franchise's hopes of reestablishing respect across the league largely hinge on the level of production they get from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels . The second-overall pick was recently named the starter, and he's naturally facing pressure to be the franchise's savior.

To nobody's surprise, Washington has lauded Daniels' skills and intangibles—and who could blame them? In his final season at LSU, the former Heisman Trophy winner had a career-high 72.2 completion percentage with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 40-to-4. He also rushed for 1,134 yards and 10 touchdowns on 135 carries, showcasing his dual-threat abilities.

With a solid group of skill-position players at his disposal—star receiver Terry McLaurin and veteran running back Austin Ekeler come to mind—Daniels has the opportunity to turn heads and help make the team more competitive. His leash should be long, as Quinn recently told reporters that teammates have "gravitated toward" him.

One major concern, though, is Washington's offensive line, which was overhauled during the offseason. They allowed the second-most sacks last season (65), and while their run-block win rate ranked in the middle of the league (14th), they finished 22nd in pass-blocking, with a 70-percent win rate. New additions to the line must protect Daniels. He can't run for his life.

4 New York Giants - 2024 Prediction: 6-11

New York hasn't won the NFC East since 2011

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants wrapped up an eventful offseason watching themselves on HBO's hit-series Hard Knocks, and although the show painted general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll in a positive light, the team enters 2024 with more questions than answers. The most popular topic: How will the offense fare with Daniel Jones at quarterback for a sixth season?

The stakes just couldn't be higher for Jones, who's coming off a torn ACL and facing make-or-break campaign. While he has a shiny new toy in rookie receiver Malik Nabers , there's no guarantee that the former first-round pick will consistently connect with him, or uplift the unit as a whole. The Giants have their doubts, too, as they looked into drafting a quarterback this past spring.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Giants' overall record of 60-102-1 since 2014 ranks dead last in the NFC and third-worst in the entire league. They've also reached the playoffs just twice since winning Super Bowl 46.

New York has ranked bottom-three in points in three of the last four seasons, and horrendous offensive line play and repeated mistakes from Jones contributed to their low marks. If they resemble a competent offense this year, they'll do so without Saquon Barkley, too. A young receiving corps is counting on a quarterback who may not even be starting by season's end.

Chances are the Giants' celebration of their centennial season won't bring many smiles once winter temperatures arrive. The odds point to them finishing third or last in the division for an eighth time since 2015. 'Hard Knocks' captured a vision for the future and a stable front office, but the roster still isn't playoff-caliber, and that's why they're still retooling in the basement.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.