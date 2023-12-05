Highlights Damian Lillard's transition to the Milwaukee Bucks has been challenging, but he's starting to find his rhythm and excel as the second option.

In the fast-paced world of the NBA, the Eastern Conference has emerged as a battleground for emerging talents and established superstars. With the 2023-24 season now in full swing, the race for the coveted All-Star spots is heating up. GIVEMSPORT'S predictions for the Eastern Conference All-Star team are a testament to the diverse and dynamic nature of talent in the league.

We ranked the starters based on their overall play as well as their impact on their respective teams.

Starters

Damian Lillard

26.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 7.1 APG

Damian Lillard's transition to the Milwaukee Bucks has been one of the most intriguing storylines of the NBA season. The 33-year-old's transition from the Portland Trail Blazers, where he spent his whole career, to Wisconsin, began with several challenges with team chemistry and defense.

His slow start to the season was expected to some degree, as he would have to get used to being the second option and learn a brand-new system under coach Adrian Griffin.

Damian Lillard - Preferred Shot Types Field Goal Attempts Efficiency Jump Shots 201 37.3% Layups 102 52.9% Finger Roll 40 65.0% Fadeaway 13 61.5%

However, as the season progressed, Lillard began to find his rhythm. His developing chemistry with Giannis Antetokounmpo is starting to bear fruit, and the wins have started pouring in more consistently.

Looking ahead, if Lillard continues to acclimate to the Bucks' system and maintain his high level of play, his position as a starter in the All-Star game seems not just likely but well-deserved. His journey this season is a reflection of his ability to evolve and excel, even in new and challenging circumstances.

Tyrese Haliburton

26.9 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 11.9 APG

Tyrese Haliburton's ascent in the NBA continues to captivate, with his breakout season placing him firmly in the spotlight as a starter for the Eastern Conference All-Star team. Building on his first All-Star nod last year, Haliburton has been instrumental to the Indiana Pacers' early success and their league-leading offense.

Tyrese Haliburton - Statistics 2022-23 season 2023-24 season Points Per 100 Possessions 29.2 36.2 Assists Per 100 Possessions 14.7 16.0 Field-Goal % 49.0 52.1 Three-Point Field Goal % 40.0 44.7

Haliburton's efficiency has been nothing short of remarkable. His ability to score from various spots on the floor while maintaining a high shooting percentage has been crucial for the Pacers' offense. Complementing his scoring abilities is his penchant for playmaking.

Leading the league with 11.9 assists per game, his exceptional court vision and basketball IQ prove he knows when to get his teammates involved rather than be the hero and try to score over 30 each night. Haliburton's knack for finding the open man and creating plays has not only bolstered the Pacers' offense, but also solidified his reputation as one of the top point guards in the league.

Joel Embiid

32.0 PPG, 11.3 RPG, 6.6 APG

Joel Embiid's performance this season further reinforces his status as one of the NBA's most elite players and makes a case for following up his MVP-winning campaign with a second trophy. Even after James Harden's departure, he hasn't lost hope that this Philadelphia 76ers team is a contending one.

Joel Embiid - Statistics 2022-23 2023-24 season Points Per Game 33.1 32.0 Assists Per Game 4.2 6.6 Rebounds Per Game 10.2 11.3 Field Goal % 54.8 49.8

Embiid's scoring has been nothing short of phenomenal, with an average of 32.0 points per game, positioning him to potentially secure his third consecutive scoring title. Understanding that scoring is only one facet of winning, Embiid has improved in other aspects as well. He's rebounding and passing more this year, leading to more offense created even if he's not the one putting the ball through the hoop.

Jayson Tatum

27.7 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 4.2 APG

Jayson Tatum's performance this season isn't that much of a far cry from his past seasons. He's still their go-to option to score and can both rebound and playmaker as necessary. With the two new additions to the team in Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, it's normal that his scoring has dipped a little, but that comes with a notable upside: he's more efficient.

Jayson Tatum - Field Goal % By Distance 0-3 Feet From the Basket 74.5 3-10 Feet 48.0 10-16 Feet 50.0 16 Feet - Three-Point Line 50.0 Three-Point Field Goal 35.7

Despite a loss to the Indiana Pacers yesterday — knocking them out of the In-Season Tournament — the Boston Celtics are still sitting atop the Eastern Conference with a 15-5 record. If there were any questions about how the Celtics would adapt following the exchange of role players and depth for quality starters, Tatum's performance this season should dispel them.

The team is still very much elite and the 25-year-old is in the best position to lead his team back to the finals.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

29.9 PPG, 10.8 RPG, 4.9 APG

Giannis Antetokounmpo has continued to dominate the league and has his eyes on a third MVP trophy. He's significantly improved his efficiency overall even with his three-point field goal percentage sitting at 22.9, the worst of his career since his sophomore season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo - Statistics 2020-21 - 2nd MVP season 2023-24 season Points Per Game 28.1 30.1 Assists Per Game 5.9 4.6 Rebounds Per Game 11.0 10.6 Field-Goal % 56.9 59.9

With the defensive void left following Holiday's departure, Antetokounmpo has had to make up for it on his end. As a result, his blocks and steals per game are up from 0.8 to 1.4 per game, showing his intensity and aptitude for reading his opponents' plays correctly.

Replacing Holiday with Lillard means the potency of the Milwaukee Bucks offense has increased, but the Greek native hasn't forgotten that defense does indeed win championships.

Reserves

Tyrese Maxey

27.0 PPG, 4.6 REB, 6.7 AST

Tyrese Maxey's emergence this season as a key player for the Philadelphia 76ers, particularly in the wake of Harden's departure, should make for a no-brainer decision to have him compete in the All-Star Game. Since he's been thrust into the main guard role, he's showcased his knack for playmaking and his insatiable need to score efficiently.

Tyrese Maxey - Statistics 2022-23 season 2023-24 season Points Per Game 20.3 27.0 Assists Per Game 3.5 6.7 Rebounds 2.9 4.6 Field-Goal Attempts 15.2 20.2

Maxey's partnership with Embiid has been particularly noteworthy. His skill at running the pick-and-roll with Embiid has become a viable weapon for the 76ers, showcasing just how compatible the two players are on the court.

Beyond his playmaking, Maxey's shooting, especially from beyond the arc, has been a standout aspect of his game. His ability to consistently knock down three-pointers provides the 76ers with a reliable scoring option from the perimeter, something he highlighted in his 50-point game against the Pacers on Nov. 12, 2023.

Bam Adebayo

22.3 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.9 APG

With each season, Bam Adebayo finds new ways to elevate his game. While he was always known for his defense and rebounding, his offensive game, despite scoring a good amount, remained his biggest question mark.

Bam Adebayo - Statistics 2022-23 season 2023-24 season Points Per Game 20.4 23.3 Assists Per Game 3.2 4.0 Rebounds Per Game 9.2 10.3 Field Goal % 54.0 53.9

While he's still a non-threat from beyond the arc, Adebayo is averaging 22.3 points per game on 52.9% shooting. Although that may not be eye-popping for a center that mostly thrives in the paint, he's draining 75.0 percent of shots taken within three feet of the basket. His splits beyond there can get murky, but his jump shots from the midrange are still reliable.

Defensively, Adebayo continues to excel. His presence in the paint, ability to guard multiple positions, and overall defensive IQ make him one of the best defensive big men in the league. His impact on this end of the floor remains integral to the Miami Heat's defensive strategies and overall team success.

Paolo Banchero

19.5 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 4.9 APG

Paolo Banchero's sophomore season in the NBA has been nothing short of impressive, as he's the main piece in a simultaneously competitive and developmental system for the Orlando Magic. The start of the season has been kind to the young squad as they currently boast a defensive rating of 109.3, good for fourth-best in the league.

Paolo Banchero - Monthly 2023-24 Statistics October November December Points Per Game 12.5 20.9 23.5 Field Goal % 37.8 50.2 48.6 Three-Point Field Goal % 22.2 47.8 50.0 Free Throw % 53.8 68.7 83.3

Banchero's overall offensive numbers have remained consistent with his rookie year, but his efficiency has improved mightily. In 20 contests so far, he's elevated his shooting abilities, improving his three-point field goal percentage from 29.8 to 44.3. He's taking, on average, one fewer attempt per game, but the looks have been far cleaner.

The 21-year-old's contribution to the Magic goes beyond just scoring. He's been an anchor on defense and is one of the reasons why the Magic have been so effective on that end.

Scottie Barnes

19.1 PPG, 9.1 REB, 5.5 AST

After falling somewhat victim to the sophomore slump, Scottie Barnes has emerged as a veritable All-Star in his third season with the Toronto Raptors. His impactful presence, particularly on the defensive end, combined with enhanced offensive efficiency, marks him as one of the bright spots in the Raptors' lineup this season.

Barnes' defensive capabilities are a standout feature of his game. His versatility, defensive instincts, and ability to guard multiple positions make him a formidable presence on the court.

Scottie Barnes - Statistics 2022-23 season 2023-24 season Points Per Game 15.3 19.6 Assists Per Game 4.8 5.5 Rebounds Per Game 6.6 9.1 Steals Per Game 1.1 1.8 Blocks Per Game 0.8 1.3 Player Efficiency Rating 15.5 21.0

Through 20 games, Barnes has shown noticeable improvement on offense. Along with his added scoring, he's become a better shooter, improving his three-point efficiency from 28.1 percent in 2022-23 to 38.2 percent in the 2023-24 season.

Barnes' growth in this area proves the team could build around him in the event this current squad doesn't stay together. His presence as a two-way threat is enough to earn him a spot on the Eastern Conference All-Star roster.

LaMelo Ball

24.7 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 8.2 APG

LaMelo Ball's standout individual performance this season, amidst the Charlotte Hornets' struggles, underscores his potential as a reserve for the Eastern Conference All-Star team. Despite the team's challenges, Ball's achievements have shone brightly, showcasing his immense talent and importance to the Hornets.

LaMelo Ball - Usage % Over the Years 2020-21 26.1 2021-22 28.2 2022-23 30.0 2023-24 32.5

Ball is averaging a career-high 24.7 points per game on 44.3 percent shooting and 38.8 percent from three. While he's been effective with his layups, his jump shots could still use a boost. Despite that, he's been everything the Hornets have needed. Until they can stack some more talent around the 22-year-old, he'll have to continue doing it all.

The bright side is he can be the team's everyman and has proven capable of handling scoring and playmaking duties.

Honourable Mentions: Trae Young, Jalen Brunson, Kristaps Porzingis