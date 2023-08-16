Highlights Luton Town faces the highest chance of relegation due to a lack of top-flight personnel in their side, making their challenge to stay in the division difficult.

The 2023/2024 Premier League season returned to pitches and screens this past weekend with the prospect of another enticing campaign unfolding over the next eight months or so.

Pundits, journalists, and fans all over the world have propagated their early permutations for the season with the almost impossible task of placing all 20 teams in the positions they might or might not finish come the end of April.

We decided to take on the arduous task of predicting the final Premier League table after the opening gameweek, which saw impressive wins for Manchester City and Newcastle United. Saw solid draws for Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, and Chelsea, but devastating defeats for Luton, Sheffield United, and Everton.

So, without further ado, here is our predicted Premier League table for the 2023/2024 season. Is it way too early for these such predictions? Absolutely. Are we going to do it anyway? Absolutely. Let's get to it!

20th) Luton Town

According to Opta, Luton have a 62.25% chance of being relegated - the highest percentage in the league. We would all love another underdog story from a newly promoted side, as seen in the past with Brentford, but Luton’s challenge of staying in the division seems the toughest out of all the relegation candidates given the lack of top-flight personnel in their side.

19th) Sheffield United

Sheffield United have lost two marquee players over the last few weeks with Iliman Ndiaye joining Marseille and Sander Berge joining fellow promoted side Burnley. Their squad looks extremely thin on paper, but they have partially tackled that issue by recruiting Coventry’s Gustavo Hamer. A lack of quality and the departure of key personnel, coupled with the hectic takeover saga that has internally consumed the club, may spell another swift tenure in the Premier League for The Blades.

18th) Everton

Everton were in a torrid state last season and the same ill feeling seemingly remains this campaign. A dismal 1-0 home defeat to Fulham in which The Toffees squandered a number of guilt-edge chances illuminated their urgency to recruit a striker. Should they fail to do so, the writing may well be on the wall for Everton. On top of all this, the club may be facing a points deduction for an alleged breach of financial rules. At the time of writing, Sean Dyche’s side have brought in an ageing Ashley Young and Arnaut Danjuma. A lot more work needs to be done if Everton are to stand a chance this year.

17th) Bournemouth

Gary O’Neill’s efforts in keeping The Cherries in the league last season was truly remarkable. A large number of predictions for the 2022/2023 campaign had Bournemouth going down, but a late resurgence under the now Wolves manager saw them survive. A new era under managerial prospect Andoni Iraola has begun, and the early promise was supported by a 1-1 fightback against West Ham at the Vitality Stadium. Other new faces such as Justin Kluivert, Hamed Traore, and Milos Kerkez offer further excitement, but a lack of defensive options leaves a hint of concern. They should, and we stress should, be well-equipped to avoid the drop again.

16t) Nottingham Forest

Forest showcased last season what happens when you stick by your manager. Steve Copper looked odds on to become the first managerial causality of the season, but news then emerged that Forest had offered him a new contract. It proved to be a stroke of genius as a strong end to the campaign secured safety at the City Ground with a 16th-place finish. Plenty of deadwood has been removed and the arrival of Anthony Elanga from Manchester United offers huge promise in what should be another nail-biting season in West Bridgford.

15th) Crystal Palace

Palace still have quality in the squad to stay up despite the departure of some crucial players over the last few weeks. Wilfried Zaha has joined Galatasaray, Michael Olise looks set to join Chelsea and Liverpool - in need of a number 6 - have identified Cheick Doucouré as a potential target. How long before Eberechi Eze follows suit? The decision to keep Roy Hodgson has also raised further concerns at Selhurt Park, but the experience and quality still left in the squad should be enough to keep them up.

14th) Wolves

Initially, a lot of people might have had Wolves to go down. A lack of defenders and a potent striker raised anxiety among the Molineux faithful, but the performance we witnessed from them at Old Trafford must have quickly extinguished those fears. Realistically, they should have battered Manchester United and the new era under Gary O’Neill actually looks like a bright one. However, further business in the transfer market is of paramount importance to keeping them up.

13th) Burnley

An ambitious prediction but one that can certainly be backed up. Vincent Kompany’s work at the club has been nothing short of exceptional given his initial expectations. A rampant run through the Championship which was spearheaded by a Guardiola-esque approach has revealed the blueprint of this Burnley side. With Swiss international striker Zeki Amdouni and England Under-21s hero James Trafford arriving in recent weeks, Turf Moor looks like the fortress it once was during the Dyche days.

12th) West Ham

Europa Conference League success masked a disappointing 14th-place finish in the Premier League, and the jubilant mood around the club has since deteriorated with the departure of club captain Declan Rice and the expected departure of Lucas Paqueta to Manchester City. The mood has certainly shifted, but West Ham will surely have enough to avoid another dismal low-place finish. The arrivals of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez from Ajax are also welcome additions.

11th) Fulham

This prediction could massively alter when the future of Aleksander Mitrovic becomes clear. The 14-goal haul he accumulated last year was key to Fulham’s eventual 10th-place finish, but it could have been so much more for The Cottagers had he not been suspended. With his absence, Fulham massively stagnated and rapidly fell away from European football. Quite simply, keeping a hold of him will determine how high or low Fulham finish this year.

10th) Brentford

Of course, the absence of Ivan Toney will be the main hindrance put towards Brentford this season, but even when he left the squad last term, their DNA never swayed. Their top-half finish last season has truly epitomised how far the club has progressed under Thomas Frank, and it looks like that will incrementally rise with every passing season. Expect a huge season for Bryan Mbeumo who will be expected to lead the line in the absence of Toney.

9th) Aston Villa

Despite being absolutely obliterated by Newcastle 5-1 in their opening fixture, the feeling around Villa this season is one of optimism. On paper, it’s so hard to even think about this side in the bottom half of the table. Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery was brought in to succeed Steven Gerrard after a hugely impressive spell at Villarreal, and he was instantly able to transform The Villains' fortunes. Villa picked up 1.96 points per game after Emery's arrival and ended up in seventh with 61 points - their best tally since 2009-10.

8th) Brighton

Despite all their major departures both now and in previous years, Brighton have always had a Plan B, and they continue to grow as a team, club, and institution. The work being done down on the south coast by Roberto De Zerbi has been exceptional - bringing praise from Pep Guardiola who said his side was “the best team in the world in making the build-up." The departures of Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo have done nothing to slow them down following a 4-1 win over new boys Luton Town and their rise looks set to continue this season.

7th) Tottenham

Recovering from their worst top-flight campaign in over a decade and now stomaching the departure of Harry Kane, Spurs fans may not be too hopeful this season in what will certainly be a transitional period under new manager Ange Postecoglou. Their 2-2 draw with Brentford at the GTech showed some old frailties but also some newfound promise, with new signing James Maddison looking like an absolute steal at £40 million. Right now, Spurs don’t look like they are in a position to tussle for places further up the table but are certainly not too far away.

6th) Chelsea

Another team going through a transitional period, and an almighty expensive one at that, is Chelsea. The Mauricio Pochettino era is underway and judging by their starting lineup in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool, fortunes must be different after an abhorrent 12th-place finish last season. They have sold nine senior players and have brought in some prominent names such as Christopher Nkunku, who is now sidelined through injury, Nicolas Jackson, Moises Caicedo, and soon enough should see Romeo Lavia and Michael Olise arrive at the Bridge. Pochettino still needs to gel all these new faces together, but with no European football, full focus will be applied to the Premier League this season.

5th) Newcastle

Back in Champions League after 20 years away, there’s no better time to be a Newcastle fan. Some have doubted whether they can emulate their heroics from last year, but their 5-1 hammering of a solid Aston Villa side has portrayed to everyone that Eddie Howe and his side of no intentions of slowing down. Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes have joined, Alexander Isak looks like the second coming of Alan Shearer, and the feel-good factor is seemingly here to stay for the Geordies.

4th) Manchester United

Erik ten Hag finally delivered some silverware back to Old Trafford last season and the expectation is that they will only improve under the leadership of the Dutchman. The arrival of Andre Onana, Mason Mount, and Rasmus Holjund has indicated the intent from the red half of Manchester to start challenging for the title once again. However, their extremely unconvincing win over Wolves on Monday does nothing to support that United are ready for a title charge. However, as the old adage goes; ‘the hallmark of a top team is one that wins without playing well.’

3rd) Liverpool

Despite a tumultuous season last year in which Liverpool’s ageing midfield plagued them on all fronts, the quality that Jurgen Klopp and his team possess should never be discounted. Going forward they are one of the best teams in the world and should they address their midfield vacancies over the last few weeks of the window, they should be expected to return to the dominant force they once were.

2nd) Arsenal

The big question for Arsenal this year is can they compete with the squad depth that Manchester City possesses? It was ultimately what derailed their title charge last season as that injury to William Saliba left them relying on Rob Holding to fill the void. They were one or two signings away from edging over the line and with Declan Rice, Jurrien Timer, David Raya, and Kai Havertz, they finally look like having a squad capable of competing with City all the way. A hard-fought 2-1 win over Forest has kickstarted their new ambitions for glory.

1st) Manchester City

Is there any surprise with this one? Despite a busy period of incomings and outgoings which has seen Ilkay Gundogan head to Barcelona and Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahli, City still boast the best squad in Europe. With Croatian duo Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol arriving, their departures have been addressed swiftly. Erling Haaland will simply not stop scoring, Rodri is the best holding midfielder in the world, and signs of complacency in this City side were shushed with a dominant 3-0 win over newly promoted Burnley last week. The dynasty of Pep Guardiola does not look like ending soon, but what City will face this year is more competition in the division, with Liverpool, Chelsea, and United all expected to be stronger.