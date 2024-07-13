Highlights The Madden 99-overall club is reserved for only the absolute best in the NFL, and typically only five players receive a 99-rating.

Players like J.J Watt, Tom Brady, Aaron Donald and Peyton Manning were regular members of the club.

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Jefferson are likely going to be long-term fixtures of the club, but could be joined by several first timers in Madden 26.

Only the very best of the NFL are allowed in the Madden '99-overall club'. Typically, only four or five players each year are given the very highest rating in the sports video game 'Madden NFL', and its frequent members are some of the biggest names in football.

Aaron Donald achieved a 99-rating seven times, while Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes have received the honor four times. Other notable members include Peyton Manning (six times), Ray Lewis (five times), J.J. Watt (four times) and Von Miller (three times).

Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson and Christian McCaffrey were all recently announced as the 99-rated players in Madden 25, and according to the game's programmers, are the five best players in the NFL.

We'll take a very early look at who's likely to be on the list in Madden 26, and who the programmers will crown as the five best players in the NFL ahead of the 2025 season.

Related Madden 25 '99-Overall Club' Released The hotly-anticipated names on the Madden 25 "99 Overall Club" have been released and include five of the biggest stars in the NFL.

5 Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes is on track to challenge Brady as the GOAT

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What Mahomes has achieved after only starting for six seasons is basically unprecedented. Every season he's started, he's taken the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC Championship game, winning four out of six AFC titles. In the Super Bowl era, only the Brady-led New England Patriots have exceeded that level of success.

He's won three out of the four Super Bowls he's played in, and only Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Tom Brady have won more Super Bowls. He has the third most quarterback playoff wins of all time, behind Montana and Brady. He likely has around 10 more years of elite quarterback play ahead of him, and he has a chance of breaking every quarterback playoff record ever.

Patrick Mahomes Playoff Stats Year Record Result Completion % Passing Yards TD-INT Ratio 2018-19 1-1 Lost AFC Champ. Game 59.7 573 3-0 *2019-20 3-0 Won Super Bowl 54 64.3 901 10-2 2020-21 2-1 Lost Super Bowl 55 65.0 850 4-2 2021-22 1-1 Lost AFC Champ. Game 73.0 1,057 11-3 *2022-23 3-0 Won Super Bowl 57 72.0 703 7-0 *2023-24 4-0 Won Super Bowl 58 69.8 1,051 6-1

He already has the highest career playoff passer rating (105.8) and has consistently shown the ability to elevate his game on the NFL's biggest stages.

Barring an injury, or a dramatic loss of form, Mahomes is likely going to be one of the best players in the NFL until he hangs up his boots. It would be very surprising if Mahomes did not make the 99-rating club in Madden 26.

4 Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

When healthy, Jefferson is the best wideout in the league.

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Jefferson had a disappointing year in 2023, but there's no disputing that he's still one of the best wide receivers in the league. Due to a hamstring injury, he was only able to start nine games last season, but he was still able to accumulate 68 receptions and 1,074 receiving yards, setting the record for most receiving yards through a player's first four seasons in the process.

When he's fully healthy, Jefferson is one of the most dangerous players in the league, and was rewarded with the largest deal ever given to a non-quarterback. In June, he signed a four-year, $140 million contract extension, and he's worth every penny.

He dominated secondaries in 2022, recording 128 receptions, 1,809 receiving yards and nine all-purpose touchdowns, leading the league in receiving yards and winning AP Offensive Player of the Year. He also finished fifth in MVP voting. In all four seasons he's played, he's had a PFF score of over 90, indicating that he's consistently elite.

Justin Jefferson Career Stats Year Catches Receiving Yards Rec. Touchdowns 2020 88 1,400 7 2021 108 1,616 10 2022 128 1,809 8 2023 68 1,074 5 Totals 392 5,899 30

The fact that Madden were willing to give him a 99-rating despite only playing half of the 2023 season is indicative of his talent, and he'll likely be even more productive this season.

Sam Darnold is the projected Week 1 starter for the Minnesota Vikings, but at some point in the season it's likely rookie J.J. McCarthy will be given a chance to start.

Jefferson can get open quickly and will be an easy target for McCarthy. As McCarthy adjusts to the pace of the league, expect him to rely on Jefferson as a safety blanket a lot. Jefferson could lead the league in receiving yards for the second time in three seasons.

3 Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Chase and the Bengals will have a bounceback year.

Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Ja'Marr Chase has never quite had a good enough season to warrant a 99-rating, but 2024 could change that. He's constantly improving, and after the departure of Tyler Boyd, his production could match his strong underlying numbers.

The presence of another elite receiver in Tee Higgins, has meant that Chase hasn't gotten as many touches as he would on other teams, but that could change. Boyd played primarily in the slot for the Cincinnati Bengals. While Chase is a very good X-Receiver, he's arguably even better in the slot, and should get a lot more snaps there.

Chase can struggle when getting double-teamed by safeties deep down the field, and he's more likely to get one-on-one matchups from the slot, where he'll be able to feast.

Ja'Marr Chase Career Stats Year Catches Receiving Yards Rec. Touchdowns 2021 81 1,455 13 2022 87 1,046 9 2023 100 1,216 7 Totals 268 3,717 29

Moreover, he'll benefit a lot from the return of a healthy Joe Burrow. Burrow was hampered by a calf injury for the first few games of the season, and was only fully fit for five games before being ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a wrist injury against the Baltimore Ravens.

While Jake Browning was able to fill in admirably for Burrow, Burrow is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, and has a near telepathic connection with Chase extending back to their LSU days.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the five games both Burrow and Chase were fully healthy in 2023, Chase averaged 107.4 yards per game and caught five touchdowns.

The Bengals are going all in this season, and if they can stay healthy they'll likely be one of the best teams in the league. Chase will be a major beneficiary of that, and will likely be one of the best players in the league by the end of the 2024 season.

2 Penei Sewell, OT, Detroit Lions

Sewell was vital to the Lions' success in 2023.

Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive linemen don't typically earn 99 ratings on Madden. In the past 15 Madden games, only Zack Martin (twice) and Trent Williams (once) have earned a 99 rating, but that'll soon change.

Penei Sewell had a career year in 2023, leading all offensive linemen with an overall PFF grade of 90.7, and a run-blocking grade of 93.1. He only allowed one sack in 17 games, and 20 quarterback pressures in 674 pass-blocking snaps.

Sewell was an absolute force in the run-game, opening up holes for running backs and bulldozing second-level players out of the way. The Detroit Lions had the fifth most rushing yards last season, and the most rushing touchdowns in the league, and Sewell was a big part of that.

Penei Sewell Career Honors Year Achievement(s) 2021 NFL All-Rookie Team 2022 Pro Bowl 2023 Pro Bowl, First Team All-Pro

He's consistently gotten better over the past three years, and he was rewarded for his play with a four-year, $112 million contract extension back in April, that'll ensure he stays a Lion until the end of the 2029 season.

Sewell is a cornerstone of one of the best franchises in the NFL, and was the best offensive lineman in the league. If he can have a similarly excellent season in 2024, he should be a shoe in for a 99-rating.

1 Micah Parsons, OLB, Dallas Cowboys

Parsons is the current favorite for DPOY

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons had an excellent 2023, and continues to grow as a pass rusher. He had 16 sacks, 106 quarterback pressures, and a league-leading pressure rate of 21.5%. His pass-rush win rate of 24.2% trailed only eventual defensive player of the year winner Myles Garrett.

The Dallas Cowboys have increasingly started to use Parsons as a defensive lineman, and he's had to drop back into coverage less and less as his career has progressed. If Parsons is allowed to rush the quarterback, the Cowboys defense is usually more disruptive, and expect that trend to continue in 2024.

Micah Parsons Career Stats Year Tackles Tackles For Loss QB Hits Sacks 2021 84 20 30 13 2022 65 13 26 13.5 2023 64 18 33 14 Totals 213 51 89 40.5

Moreover, Parsons will likely feast under new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Zimmer regularly simulates pressure, and uses stunts and picks to get favorable matchups for his pass rushers. He rarely blitzes, but often is able to fool offenses into incorrectly adjusting their protection through threatening to blitz and then dropping players into coverage.

Zimmer's defenses are often able to successfully confuse quarterbacks and give extra time for pass rushers to get to the opposing signal caller. Zimmer recently expressed excitement for what he can do with this Cowboys defense:

Usually when I come in, the defense is not good. You know? They're pretty darn good. So it's a little different for me because we have to advance some of the things they were doing good and try to improve on the things they weren't doing as good. ... We're going to try to accentuate that and maybe be a little bit more technique-oriented, maybe a little bit more disciplined.

Zimmer's aggressive defensive philosophy will get the best out of Parsons, and he's the current front-runner to win Defensive Player of the Year in 2024. If Parsons wins DPOY, it's highly likely he'll receive a 99-rating in Madden 26.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract figures are courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise noted.