Key Takeaways In the Lee Carsley era, there have already been three new debutants for the Three Lions, with Angel Gomes the most noteworthy after his impressive display against Finland.

Jarell Quansah, with previous attention from Gareth Southgate, could provide a solution to England's defensive issues after showcasing his talent in the Premier League.

Tino Livramento, Newcastle's Kieran Trippier heir, offers a unique dynamic enough to warrant an England call-up.

As the dust continues to slowly but surely settle on the Three Lions' heart-breaking Euro 2024 final defeat, and fans acclimatise to the exciting new era under Lee Carsley, attention naturally shifts to what lies ahead for England. In his first international break as interim manager, Carsley guided the team to 2-0 victories over Ireland and Finland.

A key highlight from these matches was Carsley’s fresh tactical approach, showcasing his innovative strategies. Jack Grealish captured headlines with his successful transition into a central role during Carsley's debut win in Dublin, while Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke, and Morgan Gibbs-White all earned their first caps.

But with the new era continuing to build a head of steam and Carsley’s commitment to youth remaining evident, this week’s events are likely just the beginning of a series of fresh faces being introduced to the England setup over the coming months. From those wrongly overlooked by Gareth Southgate to those who are just breaking through to first-team football this season, we've taken a look at those who could be next in line for a debut under the new manager.

1 Harvey Elliott

Liverpool

With Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, and Phil Foden all operating in midfield - alongside newbies Kobbie Mainoo and Angel Gomes, this position ranks rock bottom of Carsley's concerns. However, after the season Harvey Elliott had last time out, it'll be difficult to ignore the Liverpool man in upcoming squad selection deadlines.

He has already appeared 20 times for the Under-21s, scoring eight goals and starring at the European Championship two summers ago, and feels well-placed to make the step to the senior team soon. His versatility to play in midfield and attack will be an inviting prospect for Carsley, regardless of other options in his position.

Related 10 England Youth Talents Who Benefit From Lee Carsley Appointment Harvey Elliot and Morgan Gibbs-White could be handed their first call-ups by their former manager.

2 Jarell Quansah

Liverpool

Liverpool have been forced to throw young centre-backs in at the deep end numerous times over the past years, with Jarell Quansah being the latest defender subjected to this baptism of fire when Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate were sidelined last season. Nevertheless, he took to the Premier League like a duck in water and has proven he's capable of filling in at the heart of defence more than comfortably.

Southgate was impressed by Quansah, too. He was even selected in his preliminary squad for Euro 2024, so he could get a taste of life in the England camp. It's only a matter of time until the young defender does receive that maiden senior cap, especially if England's well-documented issues in that position persist.

3 Tino Livramento

Newcastle United

Tino Livramento was part of Carsley’s initial England squad, but unlike his fellow squad members, he did not make an appearance during this period. Much of this was due to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s outstanding performances at right-back, where he earned two Man of the Match awards.

However, it seems only a matter of time before the Newcastle defender gets his opportunity to shine for the Three Lions. With Livramento demonstrating his potential as a worthy successor to Kieran Trippier at Newcastle, chances to showcase his talent are sure to come as he offers a unique dynamic to the playing styles exhibited by the likes of Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker, with the latter entering his autumnal years.

Related 10 Best Right-Backs in the Premier League Right Now (2024) The Premier League is stacked with quality at right-back, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker & Kieran Trippier all quality players.

4 Archie Gray

Tottenham

After barely missing a minute for Leeds United in 2023-24, Archie Gray earned a big-money move to Tottenham this summer, joining Ange Postecoglou's youthful revolution. The Australian loves to trust in young players and there's no better place for Gray to build towards a spot in the England squad.

When you factor in that these are the same principles Carsley religiously follows too, then there is every reason to believe the 18-year-old can make it all the way to the top. Not all managers believe in youth, but Gray has positioned himself in two setups where it triumphs above all else.

5 Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

Borussia Dortmund

Playing outside the Premier League means Jamie Bynoe-Gittens doesn't receive the same level of attention as some of England's other wide prospects, but he has been steadily building a strong reputation at Borussia Dortmund over the past year.

Following Jadon Sancho's route from Manchester City to Signal Iduna Park, his playing time was ironically affected by the Englishman's arrival last January. But with no Sancho in the picture anymore, the elusive winger will hope to traverse the same trajectory Jude Bellingham did instead. With two goals in as many games at the start of this Bundesliga campaign, Carsley had best be taking note.

6 Lewis Hall

Newcastle United

Midfield and centre-back issues have already been mentioned in this article. But when it comes to England's ultimate kryptonite, then it's hard to look beyond the left-back question. In recent years, Ben Chilwell, Tyrick Mitchell, and even Bukayo Saka have been tried, yet no one has managed to consistently fill the gap left by Luke Shaw during his frequent injury absences.

However, Lewis Hall, who made a permanent switch to Newcastle this summer after an impressive loan spell from Chelsea in the 2023/24 season, could provide a solution to this long-standing problem. In the north-east, he will continue to get first-team minutes under his belt, and this will no doubt place him in contention by the time October's international break rolls around.

7 Alex Scott

Bournemouth

Alex Scott's lofty reputation was reflected by the £25m fee Bournemouth splashed on the former Bristol City midfielder in the summer of 2023. Injury has prevented him from showing his absolute best for the Cherries so far, but he offered flickers and flashes of his abundant talent.

In a standout moment during his debut Premier League season, Scott weaved through a line of Fulham players, gliding into the box before setting up Justin Kluivert for an easy finish. While it remains to be seen if his skill will be paired with consistency, the question of his international call-up feels more like a matter of when, not if.

Statistics are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 11-09-24.