Highlights There is no room for Erling Haaland as the 2024/25 Premier League Team of the Season is predicted.

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka looks poised to lead the charge for a Premier League title, and so it a prime candidate for the XI.

Phil Foden and Rodri will also be expected to standout in the division once more this time around.

As we arrive upon the dawn of the new Premier League season, there is much anticiaption about what the 2024/25 campagin willl bring.

Will Manchester City defend their title once more, or can Arsenal finally get over the line? Liverpool will also hope to be in the mix in the post Jurgen Klopp era, while doubt remains over the true ceiling of Manchester United under Erik ten Hag and Chelsea with new boss Enzo Maresca calling the shots.

At the other end of the table, newly promoted Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City will all be hoping to reestablish themselves as top-flight regulars. But what about the individuals?

Last season, Phil Foden was deemed to be the very best player in the division. Will he be able to maintain that, and which other stars could be set for a standout season? With that in mind, the Premier League team for 2024/25 has been predicted.

Goalkeeper and Defence

Alisson Becker, Ben White, William Saliba, Lisandro Martinez, Josko Gvardiol

Last season, David Raya claimed the Golden Gove producing 16 clean sheets during his first season with Arsenal. A lot of that, however, was thanks to the defence in front of him. For that reason, he can expect to be in the running again but Liverpool's Alisson Becker may well pip him to the post on this front.

The club is in a period of transition having bid farewell to Klopp, which means growing pains are to be expected. As a result, Arne Slot's backline could end up looking a little stretched at time. Fear not, Liverpool fans, this will simply give your Brazilian goalkeeper ample opportuntiy to remind everyone why he is probably the best goalkeeper in the world.

As alluded to before, Arsenal had the best defence in the country last season conceding just 29 times all term – five fewer than next best Man City. Ben White and William Saliba were at the heart of that and both can be expected to deliver the goods once more. Gabriel Magalhaes can feel hard done by to not get the nod here, as can Man City's Ruben Dias and perhaps even Virgil van Dijk.

For the sake of making things a little more interesting, though, Lisandro Martinez is the next shout. In his first campaign, the Red Devils looked to be heading in the right direction but form under Ten Hag nosedived in his second season. Crucially, the Argentine was fit to play 27 league games in that debut term, but managed just 11 outings in 2023/24. If he can stay fit, Man United will likely improve and it will be hard not to look past Martinez as a key reason for this potential level up.

Left-back feels like a position up for grabs but in the second half of 2024/25, Josko Gvardiol scored four goals and picked up two assists, drawing once and winning the rest of the final 10 league games of the season. If he can carry that form into the new term, he'll be set for all sorts of plaudits.

Midfield

Rodri, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard

It's quite likely that both Arsenal and Man City will go head-to-head for the league title this time around – as has been the case for the past to Premier League campaigns – so it makes sense that their players dominate this predicted XI. There is every argument that Rodri is the best midifelder in the world right now, and could even win the 2024 Ballon d'Or. For that reason, he'll surely make this team.

As for Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard, they both excelled in the middle of the park for Mikel Arteta last term. The Gunners' title hopes will hinge upon the performances of these two, and it seems only right to expect them to deliver. Kevin De Bruyne is now 33 and struggled with fitness issues last term, this could be enough to keep him out of the team but don't write off the Belgian by any means.

Forwards

Bukayo Saka, Alexander Isak, Phil Foden

Perhaps more so than any other Arsenal player, Bukayo Saka has that sense of "glorious purpose" about him. Time and time again he has delivered for the side in north London and if anyone is going to put an end to the club's Premier League title drought, it feels destined to be the England star. If he can do so, he'll be a shoe-in for this team.

On the other flank would be perhaps the least controversial shout, as mentioned before, Foden was widely viewed as the best player in the division last term – and has the awards to back that up. He bagged 19 goals and eight assists and will be expected to reach similar figures this time around.

Erling Haaland would be the obvious pick here, while Ollie Watkins could even be in with a shout. To mix things up a little, however, Newcastle United ace Alexander Isak gets the nod here. Haaland scores goals but does little else, while Watkins may struggle to reach the same heights he did at Aston Villa last term, so Isak may be able to outshine them both.

The striker might not even be playing for the Magpies next term, although he won't come cheap, but he has done plenty in the past to suggest he's an elite forward. He scored 10 in 22 league games after arriing in January 2023, then followed that up with 21 goals in 30 games last term. If Isak can stay fit, there's every chance that he has another barnstorming campaign and propels himself into the 2024/25 Premier League team of the season.

Stats via Premier League (as of 14/08/24).