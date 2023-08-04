Highlights Aaron Ramsdale may struggle in the upcoming season due to competition for playing time and the pressure of performing at a top level.

Trent Alexander-Arnold may find it difficult to play in midfield without defensive stability, especially with no recognized defensive midfielders in the squad.

Christopher Nkunku might struggle to adapt to the Premier League and may face limited game time due to Chelsea's abundance of attacking options.

We have now entered the blessed month of August, meaning the beginning of the 2023/24 Premier League season is nearly upon us. Football is almost back!

Your social media feeds will more than likely be filling up with predictions ahead of time.

And what better way to continue the trend by predicting a full XI of players – whether they are new signings or not – who will be the most disappointing in this coming season.

Some may not bag as many goals as they were courted to, some may not dictate the play as well as fans would hope, and some may leak more goals than expected. But whatever the weather, they will not hit the heights set out before them.

Almost an impossible task to complete before a football has even been kicked; though, without further ado, let’s jump in.

Predicting an XI of the most disappointing players in the 2023/24 season

GK: Aaron Ramsdale

For the last couple of seasons at least, there have been shouts for Ramsdale overtaking Jordan Pickford as Gareth Southgate’s choice between the sticks.

Now, however, Arteta is eyeing a £40m move for Brentford’s David Raya.

Ramsdale did regress in 2022/23 after seriously impressing during his debut season in north London and his boss may be eyeing an alternative as competition for minutes.

With the pressure of a solid back-up choice but also to battle with Manchester City for that top spot, Ramsdale’s ‘odd’ clanger may become more commonplace.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

By trade he’s a right-back, so it counts.

Jurgen Klopp may utilise him more as an inverted full-back like he did so at the back end of the 2022/23 campaign, though there is much more to the central-midfield role that Trent doesn’t have.

Most notably defensive stability, which has been highlighted as one of the Englishman’s struggles. Especially with no recognised defensive midfielders in the squad since Fabinho’s departure, playing in midfield may not be as easy as he first believed.

Trent Alexander wears a training coat at Anfield whilst warming up for a Premier League fixture in front of the Merseyside crowd.

CB: Gabriel

Purely because of Jurrien Timber, Gabriel’s position next to the ever-present William Saliba may be put under debate.

Out of the two, Saliba is likely to keep his place. Although the Brazilian impressed last season, his imperfections were on show in Saliba’s absence and proved he wasn’t as assuring as Arsenal fans believe.

And while there are some initial worries over Timber’s height, just look how Lisandro Martínez performed last season.

CB: Christian Romero

While the Argentinian himself is a superb player, having no stable partner – at the time of writing – to operate alongside will mean he will be at risk of performing below his usual standards.

Spurs have been linked to a host of new centre-backs, especially left-footed ones, though no deal has come to fruition as of yet.

Romero’s approach to defending is also extremely ill-disciplined as he tends to be rash in his challenges. And as Tottenham potentially continue to leak goals, this will only worsen.

LB: Dan Burn

Easily the weakest link of Newcastle’s water-tight defence, Burn often looked shaky when squaring up against a quick, tricky winger.

This season will be much of the same and with the added Champions League action, a player of Burn’s calibre will somewhat struggle with the levels.

CM: Sandro Tonali

We've all seen how unhappy Sandro Tonali was with his move to Tyneside from the beautiful city of Milan. Reports even suggested that the midfielder broke down in tears once he learned he was moving away from the club he had supported for all his life.

Italy international Tonal also became the club’s record signing and Eddie Howe and his men will likely rely on the Italian thanks to his experience playing in Europe’s top table.

CM: Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz was typically used as Chelsea’s centre-forward, though Granit Xhaka’s departure means the German will be likely to drop further back to deploy one of Arteta’s No.8 slots.

He may be saved on the occasion by Declan Rice and Martin Odegaard’s respective abilities, but he’s not exactly a world-beating centre midfielder to boost a side’s chances of winning a league, is he?

In 139 appearances, he racked up 32 goals and a further 15 assists – but this return is likely to take a knock now that he’s been moved further back.

CAM: James Maddison

This selection was tough and realistically, it all hinges on whether Harry Kane remains at the club or not. Their combination could be the beginning of something special as the Kane x Son era begins to fade.

Should Kane elect to leave, however, and Maddison will struggle to hit the heights he did last season with relegation-worthy Leicester City.

At the Foxes, the England international was their primary creator for both goals and assists, though the responsibility at Tottenham will likely be shared among the attacking assets.

RW: Antony

Antony was heavily ridiculed during his inaugural Premier League season, despite popping up at opportune moments with all-important goals, notably against Arsenal.

Signing for a mouth-watering fee never helps, but Erik ten Hag will struggle to keep him grounded in order to get the best out of the former Ajax winger.

He may have scored eight goals across all competitions for Manchester United last season, but his return in front of goal will need to see an increase for his price tag to be worth it.

ST: Christopher Nkunku

Being thrown in the deep end of this Chelsea side is no easy feat, so forgive the Cristopher Nkunku inclusion. Saying that, his impressive numbers in Germany will not translate into a tougher league like the Premier League.

Chelsea’s plethora of attacking options may limit game time for the Frenchman, especially as new boss Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t have the beauty of midweek action as a means of rotating.

LW: Heung-min Son

The brilliant Asian star has dropped in performance over the last year or so and quickly became a victim of his own success thanks to his goalscoring exploits.

It’s crazy to think that a 20-goal return in 2022/23 is recognised as a ‘poor season’ but Son’s standards are just that high – and it will be a cause for concern going into next term, especially if his offensive partner Kane wishes to leave.