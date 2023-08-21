Highlights The benchmark fee for a good Premier League player is now £100 million, with clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea making expensive acquisitions in the form of Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo.

The Saudi Pro League's entry into the transfer market suggests that fees could become even more extravagant, with £100 million transfers becoming a far more regular occurrence.

£100 million seems to be the new benchmark for a good Premier League player, with more and more clubs expected to demand such a fee for their prized assets in the coming years.

The scary part is, there are several clubs in the division capable - and willing - to pull off these hugely expensive deals as can be seen recently with Arsenal's acquisition of Declan Rice as well as Chelsea's double swoop for Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo.

Granted, these are all examples of holding midfield players, meaning it may just be this specific position that commands such eye-watering figures, but with all the money in the game now, it is likely to become a lot more normal than fans have been accustomed to.

The introduction of the Saudi Pro League to the top table when it comes to transfers points in the direction of fees getting even more out of hand without any intervention from the people at the top of the game.

It surely can't be long until a player leaves the Premier League for the Middle East for a sum that exceeds £100 million. Who that player will be remains to be seen.

We have decided to have a go at predicting the next six players to leave their Premier League club for a fee of £100 million or more. While it is not a certainty, we have decided to exclude players from the 'top six' clubs as, number one – they are a lot less likely to lose star assets that are so valuable, and, number two – because they probably have the money to buy these £100m players themselves.

And yes, despite recent form and league positions, Chelsea and Tottenham are still included in this particular definition of the 'top six', ahead of the likes of Newcastle and Brighton. For now anyway.

Bruno Guimaraes

Where better to start than with yet another central midfielder that is argubly in the same bracket as Caicedo, Rice and Fernandez in terms of ability It has to be said that with the upward trajectory the Magpies are on at the moment, it is still very unlikely they would willingly part ways with their star Brazilian.

The 25-year-old will be entering his prime in the next few years, and has already been a sensation since arriving on Tyneside from Lyon in January 2022. Eddie Howe has built the team around Guimaraes with Sandro Tonali coming in from AC Milan over the summer to form a partnership for years to come.

It is not completely out of the realms of possibility for a club to swoop in and catch the attention of the midfielder. Indeed, stranger things have happened in the world of football. But in all honesty, Newcastle fans, the likelihood is that the star of the show will remain with the club as they embark on the first of many Champions League campaigns to come under new ownership.

Kaoru Mitoma

It is both a comment on the ability the Japanese international possesses and the negotiating ability of those at Brighton that it would be no shock to see a massive bid lodged for Mitoma in the next few years. He is slightly older than other players to move for big money at 26 years old, but with his physical condition, there is no reason for him to not stay at the top of his games for the best part of the next decade.

He has started the 2023/24 season in fine form as Brighton have managed back-to-back 4-1 wins over Luton Town and Wolves with Mitoma assisting two goals and scoring a stunning solo goal in the process. It marks a promising start after he managed seven goals in the league during the last campaign. Remarkably, he only became a regular starter once Leandro Trossard moved on to Arsenal in January.

Mitoma could be in line to become the latest in an ever-growing line of players Brighton bring in for a nominal fee before developing and selling on for an enormous profit. Caicedo, Yves Bissouma and Marc Cucurella are all examples of players to move on from the Seagulls for a much larger fee than they joined for in recent seasons.

Eberechi Eze

It took a little bit of time for Eze to warm up to life in the Premier League, with injuries being one of the biggest hurdles he faced in his first couple of years. Patrick Vieira also didn't seem to be totally sure of the Englishman's best position and role in the team. Playing him as a left-sided midfielder on many occasions, the French boss did not manage to get the best from the skilful midfielder. Roy Hodgson's return to the club coincided with Eze becoming the player many expected him to be.

While it is very unlikely to happen this year, there will come a time when some of the big boys start to circle around the Palace number 10. His 10 goals from last season mainly came from the last 10 or so games, meaning he will hope to have a bigger impact in front of goal with a full season ahead of him in the absence of Wilfried Zaha. The ability Eze possesses when driving forward with the ball at his feet along with his close control are qualities that would ensure he would not even look out of place in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team.

He will be 26 years old at the start of next season, meaning he may be seen as a little bit older than other players going for more than £100 million. Palace will likely stand their ground and it could come as no shock to see such a fee paid in order to secure his signature.

Evan Ferguson

It has already been reported by The Express that Brighton will slap a £120 million price tag on the young Irishman's head, which says a lot when Brighton are expecting a talent to be worth so much in the near future. All of the big clubs in England are expected to be in the mix for the striker when he becomes available, assuming he reaches his expected potential. Roberto de Zerbi is a brilliant manager for Ferguson to develop under, as can be seen by the fact he is not being over-used at such a young age.

With his minutes being managed in rotation with Danny Welbeck and Joao Pedro, he will be allowed to get into his groove with time while not putting his body through too much intensity at a young age. Welbeck himself is an example of what can happen to a promising career when injuries become a regular occurrence.

Ferguson is viewed by many as the next striker to hit a high level in the Premier League, with comparisons being drawn to the recently departed Harry Kane. If he can get anywhere near Kane's Premier League goal tally of 213, he will be worth every penny for potential suitors in today's market.

Ivan Toney celebrates after scoring against Manchester City

Sticking to the theme of extremely talented strikers, the currently suspended Toney looked to be in line for a big move away from Brentford with Tottenham perhaps being a potential destination with Kane's exit. The fact he will be turning 28 shortly after his return from suspension will work against him as well as the fact he was banned for eight months in the first place. It is perhaps the most left-field shout on this list, but with his eye for goal and brilliant hold-up play, teams could do a lot worse than to pick the England international up.

Toney found the net 20 times in the league last season with a whole variety of goals, including free-kicks, penalties and headed efforts. He is one of the more reliable and gifted centre-forwards in the division currently and Brentford will expect to be well compensated if they are to part ways with their talisman in the future.

It may not break the £100 million barrier, but who knows, maybe a Saudi Pro League side would stump up that money to bring such a striker in their prime to the emerging league.

There is no doubt it would take a massive fee to prize Isak away from Newcastle as the Swede has really taken to the Premier League well. Being able to play through the middle as well as on the left wing, he has been a big part of the club's rise over the past 12 months. Injury had initially hampered him after his £63 million move from Real Sociedad in 2022.

The Magpies will look to make a sizeable profit if they are to part ways with the 23-year-old. Like with Guimaraes, it is highly unlikely Howe will be willing to sanction such a move with the club looking to become a consistent figure in the Champions League going forward. He did only manage 22 appearances in the league in the 2022/23 season, but scored 10 times which is an average of just less than a goal every two games.

It would send shock waves through the world of football to see such a promising young player snatched away from an emerging force in the game, but should still not be discounted completely.