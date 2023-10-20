Highlights NBA champs usually have a top-10 defense, but the Denver Nuggets won with a strong offense and a lower defensive rating.

Every NBA champ since 1997 ranked top-10 in defense, except for the Lakers in 2000-01, the Warriors in 2016-17, and the reigning Nuggets.

The Pelicans, Lakers, Celtics, Grizzlies, and Cavaliers are predicted to have top defenses in the 2023-24 NBA season based on their roster and coaching.

Winning an NBA Championship, more often than not, requires a team to have a top-10 defensive rating. Occasionally, a team bucks that trend with an overwhelming offense. The reigning champion Denver Nuggets, for example, ranked fifth in offense, but just 15th in defense. However, the Nuggets’ sluggish regular season finish, as they primed for the playoffs, likely skewed those numbers. It’s worth noting Denver finished fourth in defensive rating in the playoffs.

Ultimately, every single NBA champ dating back to 1997 ranked at least top-10 in defense besides the 2000-01 Los Angeles Lakers, the 2016-17 Golden State Warriors, and Nikola Jokic’s reigning champs. More often than not, champions notched top-five defenses. So unless your team fields an absolute juggernaut of devastating talent, defense still wins championships. With that in mind, here are our predictions for the top defenses in the 2023-24 NBA season.

5 New Orleans Pelicans

This fifth spot came down to the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans. The Bucks have fielded a top-flight defense every year Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been healthy. However, Damian Lillard counts as a minus defender and Khris Middleton hasn’t returned to form since his bevy of injuries over the last two seasons. They also lost Jrue Holiday, a five-time NBA All-Defensive Team member.

Meanwhile, the Pelicans lost the third most games to injuries, according to ManGamesLost. If healthy, Herbert Jones, Brandon Ingram, Jose Alvarado, Trey Murphy III, Larry Nance Jr., and Dyson Daniels give head coach Willie Green an incredible amount of flexibility. Despite all those games lost, the Pels still ranked sixth overall in defensive rating last season.

Zion Williamson has not proven to be a great defender in his limited action. But there’s no reason the most athletic bowling ball of muscle in NBA history can’t become at least competent on that end.

4 Los Angeles Lakers

For the L.A. Lakers, last season represented a tale of two teams. Until February 9th, they painfully reaped the benefits of their catastrophic Russell Westbrook trade. Even though Mr. Triple Double’s play improved significantly coming off the bench, the team struggled mightily, especially defensively. From November through January, they ranked 20th in defense. After the fateful Westbrook trade, they averaged seventh from February through April.

Adding Jarred Vanderbilt especially gave the Lakers a bona fide perimeter stopper, a defensive demon they could throw on anyone, from Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant. He also allowed LeBron James to move to the least threatening offensive player, conserving his energy for offense. Anthony Davis, when healthy, was spectacular all season and that trend should continue.

Anthony Davis - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 25.9 Rebounds 12.5 Assists 2.6 Blocks 2.0 Field goal % 56.3

The only concern surrounds the signing of Christian Wood. Davis thrived thanks to playing center full-time, despite his distaste for it. Will playing alongside Wood pull Davis from the basket, where he’s most effective? Chances are Darvin Ham will cut Wood’s minutes before sacrificing the team’s calling card.

3 Boston Celtics

One popular tactic for constructing a quality defense employs lots of switching on screens, forcing offenses to attack in insolation. Of course, this requires many long, similarly-sized defenders who can hold up in one-on-one situations against all body types. Luckily for the Celtics, the likes of Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Al Horford fit that bill perfectly.

Head coach Joe Mazzulla upheld Boston's defensive tradition to the tune of the second-ranked defense last season. This year, the Celtics beefed up their perimeter defense even more by adding Jrue Holiday, widely considered as one of the best defenders in the league.

However, the Holiday trade cost them Robert Williams II, a high-level interior defender. Protecting the paint now falls on the shoulders of Kristaps Porzingis and an aging Horford. In particular, Porzingis defense has gone up and down over his career, usually contingent on his shaky health. The Celtics are betting on a healthy season from the Latvian to improve their offense without sacrificing their vaunted defense.

2 Memphis Grizzlies

Some franchises maintain an identity regardless of players or coaches. Over the past decade, the Memphis Grizzlies failed to record a top-10 defense only three times. That’s under four different coaches, two owners, and countless players. Over the past three seasons, with Taylor Jenkins at the helm, they haven’t finished lower than seventh.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Jaren Jackson Jr., swatted three shots a game and nearly 10% of all two-point shots while he was on the floor last season. Memphis was 4.9 points per 100 possessions better while he manned the middle. Swapping Dillon Brooks for another DPOTY in Marcus Smart should even out in the end. Although, who defends the NBA’s endless line of big wings for the Grizzlies remains a question.

1 Cleveland Cavaliers

An elite defense pairs athletic, long, smart defenders with solid coaching. Ever since Jarrett Allen and head coach J. B. Bickerstaff got together, the Cleveland Cavaliers have ranked in the top-five defensively. Last season, thanks to the growth of future star Evan Mobley and a renewed commitment by Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs took the top spot.

With Mobley and Allen patrolling the paint, opposing teams shot just 61.4% from less than five feet, third best in the league. They also ranked sixth or better in opponent points on turnovers, fast break points, second-chance points, and points in the paint. With no major personel losses, they easily project as a top-five unit again. If they want to take the next step, it will fall on their offense to improve.

