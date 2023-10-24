Highlights In the last decade, only three NBA teams won a championship without a top-five offensive rating, but before that, teams with modest offenses could still succeed.

The saying “Defense wins championships” still holds water. Yet over the last decade, just three NBA teams won a championship without a top-five offensive rating. However, before the last 10 years, humble offenses like the 2003-04 Detroit Pistons (19th), 2009-10 Los Angeles Lakers (11th), and 2007-08 Celtics (11th) could strangle opposing offenses on their way to a chip.

Thanks to increasingly efficient offenses, NBA rock fights appear to be extinct. Teams can no longer even hope to hold offenses under 100 points. Last year’s 114-points per-game average notched the highest total since the 1969-1970 season! Back then, players were flinging nearly 100 shots per game, compared to 88 last year.

Analytics have helped teams streamline their attack for maximum efficiency. To properly gauge outputs, offensive rating takes total points, field goal percentage, opponents differential, and free throw percentage to spit out a total.

Like the Great Bill Russell once said, “This game has always been, and will always be, about buckets.” With that in mind, here are our predictions for the top-five offenses for the 2023-24 NBA season.

5 Milwaukee Bucks

This last spot came down to the Milwaukee Bucks and the Sacramento Kings. The Kings led the league in offensive rating and highest two-point field goal percentage by wide margins last year. Ultimately, the feel-good Kings caught everyone by surprise and the teams on this list loaded up with some serious firepower.

Like Milwaukee, who combined one of NBA history’s greatest deep shooters in Damian Lillard with the league's most dominant inside force, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Just this duo’s pick-and-roll alone will confound opposing defenses. Lillard shot 37 percent on more than 11 attempts a game, the seventh most in history.

Defenses face the awful choice of open threes for Lillard or an open lane for Giannis. The Greek Freak once recorded the most unassisted dunks in league history since Shaq (via ESPN’s Kirk Goldsberry ), and now gets even more room to roam. The Bucks also employ sharpshooter Khris Middleton, a near 50-40-90 guy, and another floor spacer in Brook Lopez. Good luck.

4 Dallas Mavericks

During the 2019-20 NBA season, the Dallas Mavericks set a record for offensive rating with 116.70. Since then, a number of teams surpassed that bar by following a similar script: surrounding a transcendent talent with copious amounts of shooting. Seth Curry (45.2%), Tim Hardaway Jr. (39.8%), Dorian Finney-Smith (37.6%), and Maxi Kleber (37.3%) all feasted on wide-open looks as defenses loaded up to stop Luka Dončić from bludgeoning them in the paint.

Luka Dončić - 2022-23 NBA Statistics Points 32.4 Rebounds 8.6 Assists 8.0 Field goal % 49.6 3-point field goal % 34.2

They also employed an extremely high-functioning second ball handler in Jalen Brunson. So even when Dončić went to the bench, the offense kept humming on a steady diet of shots at the rim or open threes for quality shooters. Of course, their superstar’s physique ranked as the single biggest factor in the Mavericks’ high-flying offense. Over the past couple years, Dončić’s weight has fluctuated and it has clearly affected his ability to function as the heliocentric hub of their offense.

Coming into this season, Luka looks trim and ready to regain his rightful place among the MVP frontrunners. Assuming he behaves, Kyrie Irving slides perfectly into the role of second ball handler and a force for offensive success when Luka rests. The team signed Seth Curry and Grant Williams in free agency to join their cadre of shooters. Lastly, look for Josh Green to make a giant leap as the team’s best perimeter defender and reliable shooter.

3 Boston Celtics

Over the past three seasons, the Boston Celtics haven’t exactly struggled offensively, ranking second, ninth, and 10th in offensive rating. However, come playoff time, that same offense couldn’t quite keep up with the top teams on that end. Grant Williams, Marcus Smart, and even Derrick White, to a degree, failed to hit shots or threaten defenses enough to give Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown enough spacing.

In order to get off the carousel of almost champions, president of basketball operations Brad Stevens made some drastic moves to bring in more offensive talent. After a statistically impressive season in Washington, Kristaps Porziņģis should serve as an ideal floor spacing center. Together, he and Al Horford can bring 48 minutes of open lanes for all of Boston’s athletic wings.

The addition of Jrue Holiday gives them a massive upgrade in the backcourt. No offense to Marcus Smart, who brought plenty of competitive fire, but he could never fully fulfill the role of point guard and floor spacer for the team's all-NBA wings. Holiday knows how to play with superstars and provide playmaking when needed. Health remains their only question, as Porziņģis and Holiday both own checkered health bills.

2 Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets' argument for a top offense could begin and end with Nikola Jokić. Over the past three seasons, as he improved his condition, the Serbian reached truly unguardable territory. Even Anthony Davis, perhaps the best all-around defensive big man, offered little resistance to the machinations of Jokić. In the post, from beyond the arc, at the nail; there’s nowhere on the floor Jokić can’t give defenses the business.

Thanks to Denver’s incredible job of surrounding him with dead-eye shooters, trapping or doubling the two-time MVP only leads to wide-open shots. After 2015-16, when the Nuggets were still trying to decide between Jokić and Jusuf Nurkić, the team hasn’t fallen below seventh in offensive rating.

The Nuggets only really need to worry about Pat Riley’s infamous “disease of me.” The Hall of Fame coined the phrase regarding players’ willingness to sacrifice for the team following a championship season. Will Michael Porter Jr. continue to be happy as the third offensive option? Will Aaron Gordon be happy as a defensive stopper again? Lastly, will Jokic maintain his top-level conditioning after reaching the ultimate goal?

1 Phoenix Suns

With the Warriors, Kevin Durant thrived as the focal point of a truly devastating offense. This time around, the pieces don’t fit quite as perfectly, but the talent looks nearly as overwhelming for the Phoenix Suns. Together, Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal operate as “must double” threats for opposing defenses. Although only Durant ranks as a top tier playmaker among the three.

2022-23 NBA Statistics Kevin Durant Devin Booker Bradley Beal Points 29.1 27.8 23.2 Rebounds 6.7 4.5 3.9 Assists 5.0 5.5 5.4 Field goal % 56.0 49.4 50.6 3-point field goal % 40.4 35.1 36.5

Regardless, with that much shooting and scoring on the floor, these three will devour the vast majority of their one-on-one matchups, a rarity for players of their talents. The Suns also did a masterful job of signing shooters despite only offering the veterans minimum. Some NBA fans might not be familiar with Yuta Watanabe, Keita Bates-Diop, and Nassir Little, but all have flashed the three-and-D potential required for championship aspirations. Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen will also buttress their stars as quality role players.

