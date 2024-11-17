Key Takeaways Thomas Tuchel is set to start his role as England manager in 2025.

The German manager will have a host of talent to choose from, with certain players adding to their credentials in the most recent international break.

Regular internationals such as Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham could be joined by youngsters like Newcastle's Lewis Hall.

A new dawn is now upon England. Since cutting ties with Gareth Southgate after failing to capitalise on another European Championship final as the Three Lions lost 2-1 to Spain in the summer, Birmingham-born Lee Carsley has been utilised as head boss on an interim basis, overseeing a plethora of Nations League games.

In the midst of his six-game tenure, former Chelsea and Bayern Munich chief Thomas Tuchel was announced as Southgate’s permanent successor with him poised to start one of the most-ridiculed roles in the country.

England's 5-0 win over Ireland in Carsley's final game in charge sets him up for a relatively simple start to proceedings - but with the German-born boss set to take the reins once the clock strikes 12 on New Year’s Day and with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, here’s a prediction of his first 25-man squad that he is set to pick for England’s next set of fixtures.

Goalkeepers

Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, Nick Pope

This category almost picks itself. Everton’s Jordan Pickford was Southgate’s go-to man between the posts and has continued to be during Carsley’s short spell in charge – and why would that change now? By far and away the most experienced shot stopper that England have to offer, the 72-cap international’s place is inevitably set in stone.

Dean Henderson, formerly of Manchester United and now of Crystal Palace, boasts a mere two international outings on his CV but his mainstay status in south London for Crystal Palace puts together a compelling argument to be selected by Tuchel.

Despite being a goalkeeper of a decent standard for Burnley and Newcastle United, Pickford being a stalwart has prevented Nick Pope from earning north of 10 appearances for the Three Lions. Though, he has not missed a minute for the Magpies in their 2024/25 Premier League campaign and is, therefore, a good fit.

Predicting Thomas Tuchel's First 25-Man Squad - Goalkeepers Player Club England Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Jordan Pickford Everton 72 53 34 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 2 1 1 Nick Pope Newcastle Utd 10 5 7

Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rico Lewis, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Jarrad Branthwaite, Levi Colwill, Lewis Hall, Kyle Walker