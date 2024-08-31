Key Takeaways The Golden State Warriors come into the 2024-25 season with several new additions but lacking one of the franchise's most decorated players.

With a new assortment of veteran and young talent, the team can roll out unique and interesting lineups for their starting and bench units.

After the departure of Klay Thompson, the Warriors will try their best to win in what has now become the post-Thompson era.

Over the past decade, the Golden State Warriors have been able to run out some of the greatest starting lineups and bench rotations in the history of the NBA .

From the days of the 2015-16 iteration of the team that won 73 games in the regular season to the dominant teams from 2016-2019 led by Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant , the team leaned on an embarrassment of riches to win championships.

Now, heading into the 2024-25 season, which will be a decade after the first Curry-era championship, the team will look to lean on its young talent and promising bench unit more than ever in order to win games.

Especially after Klay Thompson 's exit in free agency to the Dallas Mavericks , the Warriors have looked to fill in his individual production through multiple players acquired in the offseason. Golden State finished with a 46-36 record in 2023-24, which landed them the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

After their season ended with a Play-In Tournament elimination at the hands of the Sacramento Kings , it was rumored that the team was looking for a second All-Star-caliber player to pair with Curry to compete for a title. Ultimately, the team failed to maneuver a trade or big-time signing, leading them to hope that their second star could be home-grown.

With their impressive young players looking to blossom into legitimate stars and their seasoned veteran newcomers poised to bring back the Warriors' bench success of years past, the team may have the opportunity to surprise the rest of the Western Conference as they did in winning an NBA title in 2022.

Without Thompson, though, the team may have to call on a plethora of different players to become consistent secondary options, both throughout the season and in pressure-filled, crunch-time moments.

Here are some lineups the Warriors could roll out as they try to make another Western Conference playoff push.

Golden State Warriors – Projected Starting Lineup

Podziemski and Kuminga look to have an impact with increased responsibility

Golden State Warriors' Projected Starters – 2024-25 Position Player PG Stephen Curry SG Brandin Podziemski SF Andrew Wiggins PF Jonathan Kuminga C Draymond Green

The 2024-25 Warriors lineup is a mix of generations and play styles, but the group's collective talent may be enough to compete with some of the best that the Western Conference offers.

Entering season No. 16, Curry looks to lead his franchise again to the postseason. This time around, he'd prefer to dodge the Play-In Tournament and be in a position to fight for a guaranteed playoff spot and not be thrown into a one-game elimination setting for a third time in five seasons.

The No. 19 overall selection in the 2023 NBA Draft, Brandin Podziemski , looks to make an impact as the team's newest starting shooting guard. The All-Rookie First Team selection in 2023-24 has comically large shoes to fill in the wake of Thompson's departure, but the team has firmly placed their trust in Podziemski and his ability to help the team win games at both ends of the floor.

From Warriors' majority owner Joe Lacob, throwing All-Star expectations on his young guard per NBC Sports Bay Area, to reports of the Santa Clara product being told to jack up 8-10 three-pointers each game, according to The Athletic, Podziemski has been given the greenest of lights.

Since he's shown the can knock down deep shots at a 38.5 percent clip, the front office and coaching staff figure that increasing his volume is a worthwhile risk.

"He was a revelation, to be quite honest. We're really excited. We think we have a future All-Star. We really do." - Joe Lacob

Podziemski's scoring and, if anything, his usage rate may rise dramatically in 2024-25. For the player who led the entire league last season in charges drawn (38), the team's success could be largely dependent on Podziemski's development as a potential tertiary scorer.

Secondary scoring responsibilities are likely to be taken on by the team's rising star combo-forward, Jonathan Kuminga .

Kuminga's 16.1 points on 59.8 percent true shooting in 2023-24 came as a pleasant surprise to the team as they fought tooth-and-nail for a spot in the Play-In Tournament. Kuminga started in 46 of his 74 appearances last season, and that number will foreseeably rise, and so will his isolation-scoring chances.

The 21-year-old was given 81 isolation possessions last season, which was already the second-highest total on the team behind Curry. Since Kuminga generated 1.01 points per possession and used his strong, athletic frame to finish 11.1 percent of his isolation attempts with an and-one, he'll likely be turned to when the team plays an aggressive brand of basketball.

Andrew Wiggins will try to bounce back after a regression from his All-Star season in 2021-22. Wiggins' minutes have also decreased with the recent emergence of Kuminga, but he could be the team's go-to starting small forward if his efficiency returns to that of his lone All-Star season, when he shot 39.3 percent from three-point range on 5.5 attempts.

The 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, Draymond Green , will likely perform duties as the Warriors' small-ball center, a role he's become incredibly skilled at despite only standing at 6-foot-6.

Green's experience at the center position has been well-documented through the Warriors' recent dynastic run, though the team's center depth could send him back to his natural power forward position.

Golden State Warriors – Projected Bench Lineup

Free agency additions bring defense and shooting to the reserve unit

Golden State Warriors' Projected Bench Lineup – 2024-25 Position Player PG De'Anthony Melton SG Buddy Hield SF Moses Moody PF Kyle Anderson C Trayce Jackson-Davis

Even though Thompson decided it would be best to part ways with the Warriors, the team did some work to fill his spot with multiple players that collectively match his skill set in De'Anthony Melton and Buddy Hield .

Golden State also took on a piece that may become an invaluable glue-guy in Kyle Anderson .

The Warriors are also looking for production from an incumbent reserve in Moses Moody , who will do his best to raise his value heading into restricted free agency in the summer of 2025. Moody's 2023-24 season saw nine spot starts in which he scored 12.6 points on 62.6 percent true shooting, which may set him up for a successful season in more of a featured role with consistent minutes.

Presumably, Hield will take Thompson's place as the team's deadly-accurate shooter off of the catch. Hield has consistently been the next-best shooter in the entire association after both Curry and Thompson for the better half-decade.

In terms of volume, Hield placed second in the entire league in three-pointers made four times from 2019-2023, finishing behind Curry twice and Thompson once. In that period, Hield connected on a league-high total of 1,103 three-pointers at a 39.4 percent clip.

Though coming off an injury-riddled season in which he appeared in just 32 games, Hield projects to add offensive help to the Warriors' bench.

Melton, who the Warriors took from the Philadelphia 76ers along with Hield, heads into 2024-25 coming off of an inactive season of his own, as he shot just 38.6 percent from the field in 38 games with Philadelphia last season.

Though his offensive woes were present in 2023-24, Melton still did his best to remain one of the league's best-kept secrets in terms of defensive value. A 6-foot-2 combo guard, Melton displays elite defensive talent on the perimeter each time he takes the court, as he boasts a career average of 1.4 steals.

Melton's ability to move his feet and defend in isolation is only topped by his exceptional awareness in passing lanes, as his 3.1 deflections ranked sixth in the entire Association last season.

Golden State's most expensive offseason addition, Anderson, came over from the Minnesota Timberwolves on a three-year, $30 million contract, giving the team yet another veteran presence off the bench.

With this signing, the Warriors may have attained a foundational piece for the short-term.

Anderson enters season No. 11 as a defensive specialist and communicator. He'll act as one of the team's best when it comes to bringing connectivity to the backup unit.

Anderson could fill in as a spot starter for defensive purposes, depending on the matchup. While he may not be flashy, Anderson's reputation as an excellent team defender warrants the $30 million price tag.

The 57th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Trayce Jackson-Davis , will likely take on duties as the team's backup center, promptly pushing veteran big-man Kevon Looney out of the projected rotation.

Jackson-Davis' 2023-24 season came as another unexpected jolt of energy and production for a team trying to claw its way to the postseason.

His 7.9 points and 5.0 rebounds on 70.2 percent shooting from the floor helped provide reassurance that the team did possess a bruising, true center who could both set hard screens and roll for easy finishes while also being a plus rim protector.

As the 2023-24 season went along, Jackson-Davis' development as a decision-maker went swimmingly, which may lead to Warriors' head coach Steve Kerr letting Jackson-Davis dictate the flow of the offense more when receiving the ball on a short roll.

Golden State's bench depth continues, as Gary Payton II and Looney remain to fill in when asked.

Though Melton could take on duties as backup point guard, Payton II could also fill in in the back court next to Hield, and Looney could rise through the depth chart just the same if Jackson-Davis is asked to be the team's starting center.

Golden State Warriors – Projected Clutch Lineup

The starting unit will finish close games in 2024-25

There won't be much difference in the Warriors' clutch-time lineup at the end of close games this season.

One thing is for certain, and that's that the team will be looking for the reigning Clutch Player of the Year, Curry, to play his best when the game is on the line.

This is especially important since Thompson is out of the picture and the team can no longer use the gravity of Curry as a decoy in late-game situations to get Thompson a clean look from the three-point line.

Moreover, no one knows who will eventually step up and assert themselves as the second option in a pressure-filled situation and when a game hangs in the balance.

Out of any member of the projected bench unit, Anderson may have the best case for joining the starters in late-game situations. This is mostly due to his experience, basketball IQ and defensive instincts.

While he sometimes struggles with putting the ball in the basket, Anderson is often counted on to be an extension of the coach when he's on the court.