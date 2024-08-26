Key Takeaways There are 12 NFL teams that still haven't won a Super Bowl.

Almost half of those teams could be Super Bowl contenders in 2024.

Some teams might need to rebuild franchise from the ground up to become contenders.

When the Philadelphia Eagles upset the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, it marked the third time in the 2010s an NFL team won a Super Bowl for the first time in franchise history following the New Orleans Saints in 2010 and the Seattle Seahawks in 2014.

When the Eagles won, it was also the last time an NFL franchise won the Super Bowl for the first time, with the last six winners all having previously lifted the Lombardi Trophy — even if there was a 50-year break in between Super Bowl wins like the Kansas City Chiefs in 2020.

Heading into the 2024 season, there are 12 teams who have yet to win a Super Bowl. Some are expected to contend this season, while others are still a ways away from lifting their first Lombardi Trophy.

Super Bowl 59 Odds For All 12 Teams Without A SB Win Team Odds Arizona Cardinals +8000 Atlanta Falcons +2600 Buffalo Bills +1500 Carolina Panthers +25000 Cincinnati Bengals +1500 Cleveland Browns +3500 Detroit Lions +1200 Houston Texans +1500 Jacksonville Jaguars +4500 Los Angeles Chargers +4000 Minnesota Vikings +8000 Tennessee Titans +15000

While one of these teams may break through and win their first this coming February, only one team can win every year. And this year, the Kansas City Chiefs are still the Vegas favorite at +550 to win their third in a row, and fifth overall.

We'll have to see when another fanbase can finally celebrate their first Super Bowl victory.

Here's a look at the remaining NFL teams without a Super Bowl and our prediction on when they might finally win it all.

Detroit Lions — 2025

The Lions will finish the job after a 2nd-half meltdown in last year's NFC Championship Game.

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the first two hours of last season’s NFC Championship Game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers , the Lions forced NFL fans around the world to begin coming to terms with the fact that the Lions might actually be playing in the Super Bowl.

The last hour of the game let everyone off the hook as the Lions blew a 24-7 lead in the second half, but anyone who watched Detroit last year understands they are a legit Super Bowl contender. If it’s going to happen, this is probably the year.

Head coach Dan Campbell certainly is treating it like this is the year, saying earlier this offseason it's not even a Super Bowl 'or bust' season:

I don't see bust, I see Super Bowl. I don't know what the bust is.

The Lions have some playoff experience, now the expectation is for them to finish the job.

Detroit is getting the best preseason odds for a Super Bowl win for a reason. All their best players are in their prime, with some on very team-friendly deals for this season. The time has to be now.

Cincinnati Bengals — 2025

As long as Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow is healthy, the Bengals are Super Bowl contenders.

Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Three years ago, the Cincinnati Bengals played in the Super Bowl and lost. Two years ago, they made it to the AFC Championship Game and came one stupid penalty away from playing in the Super Bowl again.

They still have their three best players from those teams with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins . That means they’re still contenders and as long as Burrow is healthy … you have to think they’ll always be contenders.

Of note: He’s only healthy about half the time.

Buffalo Bills — 2025 or 2026

If the Bills win a Super Bowl, it will come down to one player: Josh Allen.

For the Buffalo Bills , everything going according to plan means getting one MVP season from quarterback Josh Allen that propels them to a Super Bowl win.

Allen is usually at his best as the season goes on so that’s one historical aspect the Bills have working for them. He’s one of the few players in the NFL who can win a game almost on his own. Working against them? They’re the Bills. This is perhaps the most snakebitten franchise in professional sports history.

Houston Texans — 2025 or 2026

Houston has two of NFL's most exciting young players in C.J. Stroud and Will Anderson Jr.

The Houston Texans drafted franchise players back-to-back in 2023 with quarterback C.J. Stroud and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. It’s not hard to envision those two eventually winning a Super Bowl together.

It’s just a matter of trying to guess when the two will be in their prime at the same time — five seasons into their careers should be right around that sweet spot.

Los Angeles Chargers — 2025

New head coach Jim Harbaugh and QB Justin Herbert could equal Super Bowl glory

Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

The addition of head coach Jim Harbaugh puts a Super Bowl back on the table for the Los Angeles Chargers , who have one of the NFL’s best young quarterbacks in Justin Herbert . It’s up to Harbaugh to help tap into that potential, but letting him build a team over the next few seasons (not necessarily building around Herbert, either) means the Chargers should be in the Super Bowl conversation pretty soon.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Chargers have played in the Super Bowl just once in franchise history, winning the AFC Championship following the 1994 season and facing the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XXIX. After the Chargers rallied from halftime deficits in both of their playoff games the magic ran out in a 49-26 loss to the 49ers.

Harbaugh came close to winning it all with a San Francisco 49ers team following the 2012 season that had a backup quarterback in Colin Kaepernick and didn’t really have bona fide superstars. Imagine what he can do now.

Jacksonville Jaguars — 2026 or 2027

QB Trevor Lawrence taps into his potential and gets some help.

Again, a lot of these assumptions take young quarterbacks and speculate when they’ll be in their prime and when they’ll have a team around them good enough to fulfill their potential.

For the Jacksonville Jaguars , it seems like Trevor Lawrence got off to a slow start because of a terrible head coach in Urban Meyer to start his career. Lawrence has the tools to lead a championship team — we saw that in college at Clemson — he just needs a little help.

Minnesota Vikings — 2027 or 2028

The Vikings may be a victim of the stiff competition in the NFC North.

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Even if J.J. McCarthy develops into a high-level NFL quarterback — something that’s definitely not a given — and wide receiver Justin Jefferson plays at an elite level into his early 30s, the Vikings are still going to have trouble winning it all, given how strong the NFC North appears to be for the foreseeable future.

The 2024 season could play a big part of how this whole story unfoldsm because if the Minnesota Vikings go 7-9 again, or lower, then head coach Kevin O’Connell will be on the hot seat. '

Surprise everyone and make the playoffs ... and we might have something to work with.

Atlanta Falcons — 2030

Whenever the Michael Penix Jr. era starts, the Falcons could become Super Bowl contenders.

CREDIT: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons have the infrastructure in place with their franchise where they can build a winner — a lot of that comes from just getting out of their own way.

If Michael Penix Jr. turns into a franchise quarterback, it’s going to have to be after Kirk Cousins is the starter for a few years. That means Penix doesn’t get to take over until 2027 or 2028.

Cleveland Browns — 2031

One player is holding the Cleveland Browns back right now: Deshaun Watson

Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

It pains us to have to put the Cleveland Browns here because they’re just one player away from being a Super Bowl contender right now.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson not only has the worst contract in NFL history, but he's an albatross hanging around the neck of a franchise that should be in the mix for an AFC title. Not with him under center, though.

Arizona Cardinals — 2032

The Cardinals can't always be in rebuilding mode, right?

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By the early 2030s, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will be in the eighth year of a Hall of Fame career and finally has a decent team around him and the memories of playing with quarterback Kyler Murray have long faded.

Let’s go win a championship with the Arizona Cardinals .

Tennessee Titans — 2040

How long to completely gut the franchise from the top down?

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

How much time do you need to get rid of every single current player and coach currently employed by the Tennessee Titans , get the Adams family to sell the team and draft and develop a quarterback?

I’d say 10 years to clean house and another five years for the quarterback. The sale could happen anytime. And look at that … it’s 2040!

Carolina Panthers — 2078

There's no end in sight for the Panthers' struggles.

A half-century from now, the NFL has evolved into a game people in 2024 wouldn’t recognize. Memories of players from the 2020s are long forgotten.

Here, in this faraway place, the Carolina Panthers lift the Lombardi Trophy. In this moment, we realize that time truly is a flat circle.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.