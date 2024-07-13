Highlights 2024 NFL Draft class tied for the most wide receivers drafted in the first round with seven.

Both LSU receivers, Nabers and Thomas Jr. should find plenty of volume in year one.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is in a position to break Puka Nacua' rookie receiving record set in 2023.

For the first time since 2004, the 2024 NFL Draft class had seven wide receivers drafted in the first round, tying the record. What was especially impressive about this draft class is that there was so much talent all the way into the seventh round. Jerry Rice's son was a projected fourth-round pick, but instead fell all the way to the seventh round.

Heading into the 2024 season, there will be constant predictions of how these rookie wide receivers will perform in year one. With recent success from Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, and Puka Nacua, expectations are much higher in year one than ever before.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Jefferson, Chase and Nacua all initially broke the NFL rookie single-season receiving record at some point in the last four years, with Nacua being the most recent record holder with 1,486 receiving yards in 2023.

With a class as dominant as the 2024 rookie class, expectations will be through the roof for these young wide receivers. It begs the question, how productive will each of them be in their rookie season?

8 Ricky Pearsall - San Francisco 49ers

Unless Brandon Aiyuk is traded before the season, Pearsall will receive the fifth-most targets on the 49ers

Credit: Matt Pendleton / USA TODAY NETWORK

Of the 2024 wide receiver draft prospects, Ricky Pearsall was the least expected first-round wide receiver. Pearsall showed some explosiveness, specifically in 2022, when he averaged 20.0 yards-per-reception, but many considered him a second-round player.

It will be intriguing to see how Pearsall fits with the 49ers wide receiver corps. He is likely to begin his career as the WR3 or WR4. Unfortunately, he's the least likely to be productive in 2024. With so much talent on the San Francisco 49ers offense, even guys like George Kittle are underutilized.

The Pearsall draft pick seems to be for the future, as he could become a starting wide receiver if the team decides to move on from Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel.

Pearsall isn't as talented as the other wide receivers drafted in the first round. He was a fifth-year breakout player who didn't have a single season with over 1,000 receiving yards.

7 Xavier Legette - Carolina Panthers

With Diontae Johnson in town, Xavier Legette will probably receive a redshirt rookie year with minimal production.

Credit: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Similar to Pearsall, Xavier Legette was a fifth-year breakout candidate, but his situation was different. He experienced many challenges in his personal life, and another big difference for Legette is that he had 1,255 receiving yards last season at South Carolina.

There are obvious concerns regarding Legette's lack of productivity for four seasons and the fact that he's a bigger-bodied wide receiver who isn't the best router runner. Sounds similar to the Carolina Panthers, right? The Panthers tried this last season with Jonathan Mingo, who caught 43 passes for 418 yards in his rookie season.

It's safe to assume Legette could see similar production in his rookie season, as the​​​​​​​ Panthers acquired Diontae Johnson, Adam Thielen and Mingo. Legette will need a year to learn as much as possible, as he's unlikely to play a major part in the Panthers' offense in year one.​​​​​​​

6 Rome Odunze - Chicago Bears

Odunze is in a prime spot to have the best career of the 2024 WR class, but it will come after a rookie season with limited targets

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

There is a legitimate argument to be had that​​​​​​​ Rome Odunze was the second-best wide receiver in this draft class. With the ninth overall draft pick, the Bears selected Odunze to become their WR1 of the future to pair with rookie quarterback​​​​​​​ Caleb Williams. Odunze might've been the best route runner in this class, but he's entering an offense where he will be the WR3 behind​​​​​​​ D.J. Moore and Keenan Allen.

This is a perfect example of why we need to be patient with rookies. Odunze probably won't have a very effective rookie season, to no fault of his own. The Chicago Bears went from the league's laughing stock to potential Super Bowl contenders within an offseason. Odunze is just trying to find any opportunity to get playing time in 2024,​​​​​​​ including return punts, as he likely won't be as involved in his rookie season.​​​​​​​

5 Xavier Worthy - Kansas City Chiefs

Worthy should be an immediate deep threat, but needs experience handling a more physical game at the NFL level.

Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes has the 40-yard dash record holder in Xavier Worthy as the team looks to return to their explosive offense. After the Kansas City Chiefs finished 15th in points scored in 2023, it was clear the offense needed more help from their wide receiver corps.

Worthy should have an opportunity to be heavily involved immediately as​​​​​​​ Rashee Rice braces for a suspension. Worthy might struggle against more physical corners, as he's only 172 pounds. Worthy can use his speed and route running to win in those scenarios, but he's bound to toil against the bigger, more physical cornerbacks.

With the addition of Marquise Brown, Kansas City should comfortably return as a top-10 offense, with Worthy playing a considerable part.

4 Malik Nabers - New York Giants

This situation screams production, except the quarterback play

© Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network

Everything about Malik Nabers' situation with the New York Giants is ideal, except for the poor quarterback play by Daniel Jones. Nabers would've been the WR1 in any other draft class due to his explosiveness, route yards, and YAC ability. Nabers still received premium draft capital as the sixth overall pick, but his rookie season could fall beneath expectations.

Malik Nabers 2023 LSU Statistics Receptions 89 Receiving Yards 1,569 Yards-Per-Reception 17.6 Receiving Touchdowns 14

Nabers is likely the third most productive wide receiver in this class, except he should be competing to become the most productive. Unfortunately, Jones has struggled as a downfield passer, limiting Nabers' production. Nabers is a rare case in this class, where he is expected to be the WR1 in New York, but the production may be more limited than expected.

While it could happen, Nabers might not cross the 1,000-yard mark as a receiver in his rookie season. The Giants also have an underrated wide receiver corps, including Wan'Dale Robinson and Jalin Hyatt. Even if Nabers is the most targeted Giants wide receiver in 2023, don't be surprised if Robinson or Hyatt are the Giants' most productive wide receiver.

3

2 Brian Thomas Jr. - Jacksonville Jaguars

Thomas Jr., not Nabers, will be the most productive rookie LSU wide receiver

Credit: Scott Clause / USA TODAY NETWORK

Everyone is high on Nabers after an incredible season at LSU, but don't sleep on Brian Thomas Jr. Even after the Jacksonville Jaguars traded back in the 2024 NFL Draft, they could still select Thomas Jr., which couldn't have been a better match.

Thomas Jr. is an old-school wide receiver of size who wins as a deep ball threat, and there couldn't be a more perfect match for​​​​​​​ Trevor Lawrence. The role for Thomas Jr. already exists, as it was misused by​​​​​​​ Calvin Ridley in 2023. Thomas Jr. excels at everything Ridley struggled with last season, including high-pointing the ball, working outside the numbers, and being a deep ball threat.​​​​​​​

Everyone loves Nabers, for the right reasons, but Thomas Jr. has 1,000 yards receiving upside and 10+ touchdowns in 2024 if his game transitions quickly.

1 Marvin Harrison Jr. - Arizona Cardinals

Harrison Jr. is a generational prospect, who has the opportunity to break Puka Nacua's rookie receiving record from 2023.

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

Unsurprisingly​​​​​​​, Marvin Harrison Jr. is the frontrunner among rookie wide receivers to become the most productive immediately. He joins the​​​​​​​ Arizona Cardinals, who don't have much experience at the wide receiver position while having​​​​​​​ Kyler Murray, who can support a 1,200+ receiving yard season for a wide receiver.​​​​​​​

Harrison Jr.'s situation sets him up to have a massive rookie season. He's among the best wide receiver prospects with limited competition in a high-volume offense. It's not an exaggeration to say that he will compete for the rookie receiving record.

All stats are courtesy of Sports Reference.