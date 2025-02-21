Matchday 1 in the 2025 MLS regular season comes to a close when the defending MLS Cup champion Los Angeles Galaxy host expansion outfit San Diego FC in the first 'Sunday Soccer' telecast on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.

The Galaxy may be the defending champs, but they'll look considerably different than when they slayed the NY Red Bulls 2-1 in the MLS Cup final last December. Striker Dejan Joveljic is in Kansas City, Riqui Puig is out with a long-term injury, and Joseph Paintsil is still working back from a shorter-term issue.

Mexican attacker Hirving Lozano is the star man for San Diego, but the league's 30th team has assembled an intriguing core that also includes United States Soccer pool player Luca de la Torre and familiar MLS names like defender Andres Reyes, midfielder Anibal Godoy and Emma Boateng.

Here's our betting analysis of the Galaxy against SDFC.

LA Galaxy vs. San Diego FC odds Sunday, 7 p.m. ET (Apple TV) LA Galaxy -225 San Diego FC +500 Draw +425 Over/Under 3.5 goals +105/-135 Odds via ESPNBet

LA Galaxy

The champs are short-handed beyond just Puig

Credit: Soobum Im-Imagn Images

After tearing his ACL in the Western Conference final, 2024 MLS MVP contender Riqui Puig is the most notable absence for the Galaxy as they try to become the first back-to-back MLS Cup champions since the Galaxy repeated in 2013 and 2014.

But the defections and absences for manager Greg Vanney's squad go deeper than that. Paintsill remains out with a quad issue, and the Galaxy are replacing both holding midfielders after trading Mark Delgado to Los Angeles FC and Gaston Brugman to Nashville SC .

In attack, the burden is going to fall to Brazilian prospect Gabriel Pec, veteran German midfielder Marco Reus and new American signing Christian Ramirez.

Pec was sensational down the stretch last season, scoring seven league goals and adding six primary assists after the start of September. But Reus' adaptation to MLS after his summer arrival came in fits and starts, and Ramirez hasn't been a first-choice striker in MLS since 2017.

San Diego FC

The 30th MLS team's story begins

Credit: San Diego FC

San Diego's expansion roster build under manager Mikey Varas shows a mix of ambition and patience, with the signing of Lozano and de La Torre as designated players, but the reliance on longtime MLS vets in several key positions.

It's a roster that should make MLS' 30th team an interesting watch for much of the season, especially in a Western Conference that may be more forgiving than a talent-packed East. But as with many expansion outfits, scoring may be a challenge in the early going.

Striker Marcus Ingvartsen has only two double-digit scoring seasons registered in his decade-long pro career in Denmark and Germany. Lozano hasn't found the net or the field nearly as often in recent seasons as he did early in his career, in part because of some injury issues. And de la Torre has never been a true volume chance creator, playing more as a box-to-box No. 8 midfielder during his European career and eventually falling out of favor at La Liga 's Celta de Vigo .

Betting Analysis and Pick

A trend to back in expansion team openers

It's always a little difficult making a wagering decision on a game involving a team that has literally no track record. But what we can rely on is how other expansion sides have fared in their first games in recent seasons, since they are facing similar obstacles in starting up an entirely new organization while playing a more established opponent.

One pattern that stands out here is how much difficulty expansion teams have scoring goals in their very early days. Intuitively, that makes sense; attacking chemistry takes longer to build than defensive tactics.

Yet San Diego also probably has one of the better recent expansion rosters, and while they risk getting overpowered by the Galaxy, they also should find some joy going forward against a central midfield that is far weaker than it was last December.

So, without an obvious weakness I see in the money line or the total wagering, the bet I'm backing here is on the visitors to score exactly one goal in this first match of their MLS lives. It's a wager that had cashed at one point in six straight openers for expansion teams between 2015 and 2020, and a trend that is overdue to come back around after missing in four straight expansion openers. But it's not a wager I'd put a particularly large stake on at +155 odds that imply a 39.2 percent probability.

Pick: San Diego FC to score exactly one goal (+155, ESPNBet)