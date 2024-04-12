Highlights The technology for a direct-to-consumer Premier League streaming platform exists, but would require huge investment and a leap of faith.

Imaginative concept designs show how a Premier League app could provide simultaneous viewing and added features for fans, such as FPL updates.

While the financial success of broadcast packages makes exclusive streaming unlikely, there could be a two-tier system involving traditional broadcasters and direct-to-consumer streaming in the future.

Imagine a world where you have access to every Premier League match through one simple streaming platform. A world where 3.00pm UK blackouts are lifted and every game is available to view, with only one annual subscription. It is not impossible. One day we might have a Premier League streaming platform with everything to choose from, whenever we want.

The prospect of simultaneous viewings every match day, with on-screen tactical insights and even live Fantasy Premier League scores, is all feasible. Just not yet.

Premflix is Already Possible

Technology exists to create direct-to-consumer Premier League streaming

It was only four years ago that the idea was first seriously considered, as Premier League chief executive Richard Masters confirmed interest in the idea of their own direct-to-consumer product. Yet the arrival of “Premflix” has not landed and in a season when a fascinating title race has opened up, fans must shell out for Sky Sports, TNT Sports and Amazon Prime subscriptions in order to see all the action. So if there were to come a day when Premier League football is available in just one place, for one price, how far away is that dream? Steve McCaskill, technology editor at SportsPro told GIVEMESPORT:

“The technology certainly exists for something like Premflix but streaming live sport is incredibly difficult – especially when you want to bring 380 games a season to tens or even hundreds of millions of viewers around the world. It’s possible, the technology is there and it’s improving all the time. But to do something on the scale of Premflix would require huge investment and a huge leap of faith.”

How Premflix Could Look to its Users

Yozu Creative concept designs

Tech minds have been at work to imagine what a Premier League app could look like. Andrew Whittaker of Yozu Creative - a company who design and build digital products - came up with a strategy for how a direct-to-consumer product could look and has shared visualisations with GIVEMESPORT.

“I think it is safe to say that I wasn’t the first person to have the idea of a Premier League streaming platform. I have read articles and had conversations with friends and colleagues many times over the last couple of years around the prospect of it but had never seen anyone do anything more than that."

"Being a creative, I understand the value that bringing a product vision to life can have beyond words alone so — surrounded by an amazingly talented creative team — I decided to put together something that really showcased what the future could look like, not just from a visual perspective but also looking at what features and added value could be included for fans beyond just watching a match.”

We have included images above as an exciting insight into how the future of football could look on our TV screens and tablets through one provider, while the potential platform's mobile appearance is below.

“My favourite feature — and probably most used within my household given I support Man Utd and my wife is a City fan — would be multi-view,” says Whittaker. “Having the ability to watch multiple matches at the same time, especially at key points during the season — such as over Christmas and the last game of the season — would be great. Outside of that, a lot of the features we included in our concept, such as the stats view, tables and related content, already exist in some fashion across different apps and providers so it would be great to see all of those consolidated into a single platform to give fans the best possible experience.”

American Sports Are Already Leveraging Streaming Packages

WWE agree £5billion Netflix deal

In American sports, the shift towards streaming is further advanced than in the UK. Major League Baseball and National Football League apps are growing in terms of their streaming packages, which currently run alongside more traditional TV deals. Further than that, the world of sports streaming across the pond has covered new ground recently and a great example comes from WWE who, in January, announced a partnership with Netflix to take the weekly show ‘Raw’ away from television and onto a new platform.

It's a bold step away from traditional broadcasting but having brokered a £5billion deal, coverage begins in 2025 across territories including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. It is a leap of faith into a fresh direction for both WWE and Netflix but for America, it might feel a little less daunting. On top of these agreements there is also now an NFL Sunday Ticket available for live coverage of games on YouTube and, most interestingly in terms of football, the MLS signed an exclusive 10-year deal with Apple TV worth $2.5billion.

Lionel Messi’s presence in the league will help with revenue, for sure. Suggestions are that by the end of last season, MLS Season Pass had around 2 million subscribers and - per Alex Silverman of the Sports Business Journal - the service had under a million subs prior to Messi's debut for Inter Miami.The service costs £14.99 a month or £99 for the season if you don’t also subscribe to Apple TV+. It is £12.00 a month/£79 per season if you do.

MLS lead the way for direct-to-consumer deals

The advancements in America shine a spotlight on how affordable football in England could yet become. Watching the Premier League costs £20 a month for a Premier League package on Sky TV on top of a basic plan (the cheapest combined deal currently is £43), around £25 a month for TNT (depending on sign-up deals) and £8.99 a month for Amazon Prime Membership. So is MLS opening the door here?

The Cost of Watching Premier League Football in the UK Subscription Monthly Yearly Sky Sports £43 £516 TNT Sports £25 £300 Amazon Prime £9 £108 Total £77 £924

“MLS Season Pass on Apple TV shows what might be possible,” says tech expert McCaskill. “Fans can watch every single game live and access a range of supporting content about their team and the league as a whole. What’s more, Apple is innovating when it comes to the technological experience and subscriptions are affordable. However, it’s worth pointing out that MLS is effectively a challenger property in the US market whereas the Premier League is the undisputed top dog in the UK.”

The Future of Streaming for the Premier League

Financial success of broadcast packages makes exclusive streaming unlikely

It is tough to imagine the Premier League ever signing over all broadcasting rights to one provider to show everything in England’s top-flight. Financially, the Premier League is thriving. Matches are beamed across the world, reaching approximately 900 million people as international audiences are fed via Premier League Productions, operated by IMG from Stockley Park Studios.

In the UK there is more control for broadcasters Sky, TNT and Amazon - and the hold that traditional broadcasters have seems firm. The Premier League recently agreed a new UK broadcast deal with Sky and TNT Sports in which the competition will receive £6.7billion over four years, running from the 2025-26 season.

Interestingly, Amazon Prime, who show 20 matches per season under the league's current deal, will not have any rights for the next domestic cycle, which runs through to the end of the 2028-29 season. Streaming platform DAZN showed some interest in the rights packages available, but nothing substantial materialised on the bidding front, while Apple TV - who have acquired rights to Major League Soccer - did not enter the conversation.

It seems a backward step to not have any streaming platform now involved, but financially the Premier League is becoming stronger. At a time when other leagues are struggling to raise the value of their rights, the Premier League continues to do so. There is no chance of waving goodbye to traditional satellite and cable packages with the likes of Sky Sports and TNT Sports any time soon. Sky TV is perhaps more centred around the Premier League now than at any other stage of the partnership, as they will gain 100 more matches than before as part of the new terms.

But perhaps there could become a time when a balance can be struck for streaming platforms to bid for packages alongside the likes of Sky and TNT, rather than to rival them. When the idea of Premflix was first mentioned in 2020, Chief executive Masters explained how we might expect to see a two-tiered system – with some countries watching games shown by existing TV broadcasters and others streamed directly by the Premier League.

“I’m not saying it will happen in the next cycle or when it will happen, but eventually the Premier League will move to a mix of direct consumer and media rights sales. It is impossible to say when that will be.”

So where do we stand now? "I had been optimistic for a year or two about the possibility of a platform in some shape or form given that, I believe, TV rights were extended rather than put out to bid. However, that changed with the announcement of the new rights deal for 2025-2029,” says tech visionary Whittaker. "I would like to believe that something will happen before the end of the decade, but with every new rights deal it unfortunately gets further way."

Premflix launch date 2030? We can only dream.